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A cameraman at the World Cup captured the moment a couple in the stands appeared to get into a tense argument.

The incident, which racked up millions of views across social media, took place during South Africa’s match against South Korea in Monterrey, Mexico.



The video shows the couple and another woman wearing South Africa outfits and waving flags.

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Highlights A couple was filmed having a tense argument during South Africa's match against South Korea at the World Cup.

The pair, who were supporting South Africa, began arguing after the woman glanced at the man, who was on his phone.

People speculated about what the argument was about, while others slammed the "nosey" cameraman and compared the incident to Coldplay's kiss cam moment.

A couple’s argument during South Africa’s World Cup match went viral after a cameraman repeatedly focused on them

Image credits: cocoblvd

The cheerful atmosphere quickly took a turn when the man began using his phone and one of the women, presumably his partner, glanced over.



The woman became visibly bothered, either because the man was on his phone in the first place or because of what she saw on his screen.



She appeared to confront him, and he responded by putting his phone away.

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Image credits: cocoblvd

The couple then exchange a few words, and then it’s the man who seemingly becomes annoyed with the woman, who stares at him with a baffled expression.



She then sits down to disengage from the argument, but he continues talking to her.



At one point, he bends down in an agitated state and tells her something that causes her to frown and stare ahead in apparent resignation.

Following this moment, the man starts dancing and eating his snack, which he feeds to the other woman sitting beside him.

Viewers came up with countless theories about what sparked the tense exchange

Image credits: cocoblvd

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As happened with the Coldplay kiss cam video, social media users began sharing their theories about the pair’s exchange, with many advising the woman to immediately “file for divorce.”

“How can I file a divorce for someone else?” an X user asked.



“I could feel her heart sink into her stomach, because I’m also a woman,” another shared.

“WhatsApp message k*lled the vibe,” speculated one viewer. “Mistress saw him on TV and was like ‘I see you baby.’”

Image credits: cocoblvd

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Some viewers suggested the man wasn’t texting another woman but was instead using his phone to place bets on the match.

Meanwhile, many people invested in the minute-long telenovela commented that the duo looked like siblings and that the man was actually dating the woman he gave his snack to.

Others blasted the “nosey” cameraman and compared the footage to the infamous Coldplay concert scandal

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Image credits: cocoblvd

Others questioned the cameraman over how much screen time he devoted to the pair. “The cameraman is nosey af,” one viewer wrote.

“Imagine you are overseas and you are stuck in this situation,” shared someone else, while an additional viewer joked, “Must be the same Coldplay cameraman.”

In July 2025, Kristin Cabot, an HR executive at Astronomer, was caught canoodling with her boss, Andy Byron, on the giant screen at a Coldplay concert in Boston.



When they appeared on the “kiss cam,” the pair quickly separated and attempted to hide from the camera.

The incident sparked debate about privacy in the age of social media

How can I file a divorce for someone else?😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/ENiDNfhUCf — Blissful✨ (@ghostinheel) July 12, 2026

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“Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked to the crowd in response to the atypical reaction.



Hours later, footage of the moment had received millions of views online, ultimately forcing both Cabot and Byron to resign.



Cabot later addressed the scandal in an interview with The New York Times. She denied having a s*xual relationship with her boss and insisted that they only kissed.

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“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” said the 53-year-old, who claimed she was single at the time of the incident but knew Byron was married.



“And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay.”

Kristin Cabot said she received dozens of threats on her life following the video with her then-boss Andy Byron

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Image credits: cocoblvd

Cabot said she received upwards of 60 threats on her life as a result of the Jumbotron incident.

“I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don’t have to be threatened to be k*lled for them,” she said.

Image credits: cocoblvd

The former Astronomer worker had people waiting outside her car while she was picking her son up from work and dealt with “grown women laughing, taking pictures, pointing.”



Byron has not commented publicly on the incident.



After his resignation, the tech company stated that their “leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

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People reacted after a couple was filmed in an apparent argument during South Africa’s game

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