“Woman Wasn’t Expecting She Would Be Having A Riding Buddy”: Guy Uses Malicious Compliance Against A Very Rude Lady

In May, Redditor Capn_David made a post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ describing the time he and his girlfriend were waiting in line to get on a bus in the Czech Republic.

Everyone seemed civil and things were going smoothly until one lady shamelessly cut in front of the couple. Even worse, she decided to give the guy a hard time after they boarded the vehicle about their luggage.

Enough was enough, and Capn_David came up with a petty revenge plan.

This couple patiently waited in line to board a bus in Europe, but a rude lady cut in front of them

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Afterwards, she even made a fuss about their luggage

Image credits: Annie Spratt (not the actual photo)

The guy finally had enough and got back at her in what was probably the least confrontational way possible

Image credits: Aris Sfakianakis (not the actual photo)

Image source: Capn_David

As his story went viral, he provided more information on his experience in the comments

And people thought he handled it beautifully