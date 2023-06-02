Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Woman Wasn’t Expecting She Would Be Having A Riding Buddy”: Guy Uses Malicious Compliance Against A Very Rude Lady
32points
Other5 hours ago

“Woman Wasn’t Expecting She Would Be Having A Riding Buddy”: Guy Uses Malicious Compliance Against A Very Rude Lady

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

In May, Redditor Capn_David made a post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ describing the time he and his girlfriend were waiting in line to get on a bus in the Czech Republic.

Everyone seemed civil and things were going smoothly until one lady shamelessly cut in front of the couple. Even worse, she decided to give the guy a hard time after they boarded the vehicle about their luggage.

Enough was enough, and Capn_David came up with a petty revenge plan.

This couple patiently waited in line to board a bus in Europe, but a rude lady cut in front of them

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Afterwards, she even made a fuss about their luggage

Image credits: Annie Spratt (not the actual photo)

The guy finally had enough and got back at her in what was probably the least confrontational way possible

Image credits: Aris Sfakianakis (not the actual photo)

Image source: Capn_David

As his story went viral, he provided more information on his experience in the comments

And people thought he handled it beautifully

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about
Homepage
Trending
Homepage
Next in
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda