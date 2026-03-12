Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: “My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do”
Young mother holding baby, looking concerned, reflecting couple financial arrangement drama at home.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Baffled That Rich Boyfriend Wants To Split Expenses 50/50: “My Partner Earns At Least 3x What I Do”

Moving in with your partner is a pretty big step, considering that one has to make sure to step over all the pitfalls along the way. This is why most folks will at least discuss the big picture questions beforehand.

A netizen decided to turn to the internet for advice when she was considering moving in with her partner. He was considerably better off, but still insisted that they split the bills 50/50. At the same time, the woman would probably have to sell their house to make it work. So people online decided to weigh in and give some advice.

    It’s always important to consider things like rent and bills when moving in with someone

    Image credits: Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Which is why one netizen went online to get people’s advice

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Rainbowcat88

    The woman also shared some more details in the comments

    Readers were divided

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

