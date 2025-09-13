Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Only Did What She Thought Was Best”: MIL Poisons Toddler With Essential Oils, Husband Shocked Wife Leaves
Older woman speaking seriously at a table with drinks, representing MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils incident
Family, Relationships

“She Only Did What She Thought Was Best”: MIL Poisons Toddler With Essential Oils, Husband Shocked Wife Leaves

Many marriages face difficulties due to poor relationships with in-laws. Fortunately, these challenges can be overcome if the couple supports each other and sets boundaries. However, if a partner feels unsupported when encountering issues with the spouse’s family, it can negatively affect the marriage and sometimes even put an end to it. 

Just like it happened to this couple, where the woman was constantly berated by her mother-in-law, but her husband would do nothing about it. After 10 years, such behavior finally pushed the wife to file for divorce, but even after that, they didn’t leave her alone and aimed to ruin her life.

    A poor relationship with in-laws can even put an end to a marriage

    Older woman speaking seriously to younger woman at a table, highlighting a tense moment involving essential oils poisoning.

    Image credits: Brock Wegner (not the actual photo)

    As it happened to this couple because the wife could no longer bear her mother-in-law

    Text excerpt from a post describing a strained relationship with a mother-in-law and its impact on a marriage.

    Text excerpt from a story describing a difficult relationship with a mother-in-law belittling the wife.

    Text excerpt about a mother-in-law using essential oils on toddler, husband shocked by poisoning incident.

    Text excerpt discussing experiences of racism and conflict related to husband and mother-in-law dynamics in a family setting.

    Text excerpt discussing a mother-in-law's interference and concern over parenting a toddler with essential oils.

    Text about toddler with irritable colon and essential oils, highlighting poisoning by mother-in-law and family conflict.

    Mother-in-law poisons toddler with essential oils, husband shocked, wife leaves after ICU hospitalization.

    Text excerpt discussing drafting a divorce agreement after a toddler is poisoned with essential oils by MIL.

    Text on white background describing a shocked reaction related to a toddler poisoned by essential oils from a mother-in-law.

    Shocked man in a plaid shirt reacting with surprise, illustrating a story about essential oils poisoning and family conflict.

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing the mother-in-law poisoning a toddler with essential oils, causing shock and family conflict.

    Text excerpt listing accusations related to neglect and endangering a toddler amid essential oils poisoning case.

    Text on a white background reads a quote about understanding a mother’s intentions and wanting what’s best for him.

    Text excerpt about good legal representation mentioning daughter endangered by mother relating to MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils.

    Text excerpt about a husband shocked after mother-in-law poisons toddler with essential oils, wife leaves the family.

    Text excerpt about a mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils, husband shocked by wife's actions.

    Text excerpt discussing family conflict involving a mother-in-law, essential oils, toddler poisoning, and a shocked husband.

    Text message discussing a mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils, causing family shock and wife leaving.

    Text excerpt discussing husband’s surprising gestures amid a story of MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils.

    Text on a white background sharing a personal story about a boyfriend begging to come back while the daughter is at the grandmother’s.

    Text excerpt about a husband shocked after mother-in-law poisons toddler with essential oils, wife leaves the family.

    Text about a confrontation involving a boyfriend threatening to call police and a man demanding to talk, linked to toddler poisoning and essential oils.

    Text snippet discussing a daughter’s day trip and a question about love from her to her parent.

    Text excerpt discussing a mother’s infinite love for her daughter amid a toxic essential oils incident.

    Text post showing a mother asking for advice about her ex trying to make their daughter hate her.

    Man sitting outdoors on stone ledge holding bouquet of sunflowers, reflecting on MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils.

    Image credits: Nima Motaghian Nejad (not the actual photo)

    Text message expressing gratitude for support after a difficult situation involving essential oils poisoning and family conflict.

    Text excerpt discussing a potential domestic violence case by proxy and a social worker visiting to talk with a daughter.

    Text explaining a personal story about a husband, wife, and daughter amid conflict involving essential oils and poisoning incident.

    Text excerpt about a husband ignoring concerns while wife addresses mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils.

    Toddler affected by essential oils poisoning from mother-in-law, husband shocked as wife leaves amid custody dispute.

    Text message discussing regrets about staying submissive to an ex, related to essential oils poisoning incident.

    Image source: OppositeLeopard

    Unhelpful behavior from a mother-in-law can put a lot of stress on a marriage

    Elderly woman looking thoughtfully out a window, illustrating a story about MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Quite a significant number of relationships and marriages fail because of the spouse’s family, especially because of difficult mothers-in-law. Experts explain that relationships with these family members are challenging in particular because they’re used to having an authoritative role, doing all the caretaking and decision-making, which changes when a new spouse enters the picture. 

    The loss of control may create “conflict and discord when another individual joins the family and has their own traditions and a separate family influence,” said licensed psychotherapist Elizabeth Fedrick. Some mothers might also become anxious or worried about losing their time with their child or family dynamics changing after they get married, so their fears might push them to exhibit controlling, opinionated, or inflexible behavior.

    Furthermore, mothers-in-law may feel like they ‘know best’ and therefore assert their opinion during times when it’s not welcome. Even though in the moment, they think they’re helping, such behavior is often received as intrusive and offensive, and hence isn’t always helpful, Fedrick said.

    Such unhelpful behavior can put additional stress on the couple, who likely have a lot on their plate already. 

    “Partners have named increased stress and anxiety, strains on communication, less satisfaction in the marriage, feeling like loyalty is divided—especially when a partner feels torn between their partner and their family of origin—less emotional and physical intimacy, and mental health concerns,” licensed clinical psychologist Melissa Robinson-Brown said. 

    Mothers should take a step back after their children get married

    Family barbecue with man grilling food, woman holding toddler, and mother-in-law enjoying wine outdoors in the backyard.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Even though some partners have a difficult relationship with their mothers-in-law, this family member still should have a place in their children’s lives and even their marriage, but with some limitations, said Fedrick.

    “Mothers-in-law should certainly have a place in their child’s life, even after they get married. They should even have a place in their child’s marriage as a loving and encouraging support for their child and their child’s spouse,” she said.

    “However, a mother-in-law should not have a ‘role’ in their child’s marriage in terms of being given authority or the ability to make or influence decisions about their child’s family dynamics.”

    Jennifer Kelman, a family therapist, licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), and relationship expert, suggested that a mother-in-law should accept the fact that the relationship with their child has changed since they got married and should take a step back and avoid involving themselves in their marriage, because if they do, it all can become heated very quickly. 

    “That doesn’t mean they still can’t have a wonderful and connected relationship, but things do shift, and if the mother-in-law can accept that shift, then things can go smoothly,” Kelman said. “It is hard to step back, but it is a must for the health of all relationships.”

    Commenters praised how the woman handled things and suggested what she could do next

    MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils causes shock and husband leaves, raising concerns about child safety and family conflict.

    Comment discussing parental alienation and concerns about child safety amid essential oils poisoning incident by MIL.

    Reddit comments discussing parental alienation, custody battles, and therapy for a child affected by family conflict.

    Comment discussing legal advice and parental visitation issues related to a family conflict involving a toddler and essential oils.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing custody arrangements and family dynamics involving a brother-in-law and daughter.

    Text message discussing emotional manipulation and mentioning a decent boyfriend, related to MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a husband's shock after mother-in-law poisons toddler with essential oils.

    Comment praising a mother for leaving a harmful situation to protect her toddler after essential oils poisoning by mother-in-law.

    Text excerpt discussing relationships, parenting, and choosing partners wisely, reflecting on red flags and family dynamics.

    Screenshot of a Reddit post about a family conflict involving essential oils and a toddler’s safety concerns.

    Comments discussing a mother's advice on talking with a child about family issues amid a situation involving essential oils poisoning.

    Online forum conversation discussing parental alienation and concerns about a mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils.

    Comment discussing family conflict after toddler poisoned with essential oils by mother-in-law, causing shock and separation.

    Comment discussing emotional impact of MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils and husband's shocked reaction to wife leaving.

    Text excerpt discussing family struggles and stepfather support, related to essential oils poisoning and husband shock.

    Comment expressing sympathy and concern about a toddler being poisoned with essential oils by mother-in-law.

    Screenshot of a forum discussion about a mother-in-law poisoning a toddler with essential oils and custody issues.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a strong woman standing up to parental alienation and protecting her daughter.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing seeking legal and therapeutic advice for a situation involving essential oils poisoning.

    Text conversation discussing how to explain parental separation to a daughter, avoiding badmouthing and focusing on maturity.

    Text conversation discussing toxicity of essential oils and conflict with mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a husband shocked by wife leaving after toddler poisoned with essential oils.

    Screenshot of online discussion about MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils, husband shocked, and family conflict over supervision.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising to tell your lawyer about a poisoning incident involving essential oils.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband choosing his mother over family in an essential oils poisoning case.

    Reddit comment warning about custody risks related to a parent’s behavior, shared in an online discussion thread.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing support and inspiration after a difficult experience involving essential oils poisoning.

    Comment about lawyer using visitation to turn child against parent, related to family conflict and custody issues.

    Woman holding essential oil bottle near a toddler, illustrating a case of poisoning with essential oils by a mother-in-law.

    Comment warning about consulting a lawyer regarding toddler poisoning with essential oils by MIL.

    Commenter condemns MIL for poisoning toddler with essential oils, stressing essential oils are for external use only.

    Text discussing custody issues where a mother-in-law poisons toddler with essential oils, shocking the husband and wife.

    Text message discussing family conflicts and concerns about mother-in-law’s mental fitness and behavior toward a toddler.

    Text message offering support and encouragement to a mother dealing with manipulation by husband and grandmother involving essential oils.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising full custody due to manipulation and essential oils poisoning concerns involving a toddler.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils, causing family shock.

    Comment expressing frustration about custody laws and the impact on children’s well-being in co-parenting situations.

    Text message warning about risky relationships and feelings, related to MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils incident.

    MIL poisons toddler with essential oils, husband shocked, wife leaves the home after the incident unfolds.

    Comment text discussing MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils and husband shocked as wife leaves in family conflict.

    Man holding toddler by window, highlighting family concern and impact of essential oils poisoning incident.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Later, the woman came back with an update, which revealed that her ex wanted to take her daughter out of the country

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing a mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils, husband shocked, wife leaves.

    Mother-in-law poisons toddler with essential oils, causing shock and family turmoil as husband and wife react.

    Text excerpt discussing a toddler and a shocking event involving essential oils and family reactions.

    Text excerpt discussing a toddler, essential oils, and a family situation involving the husband and mother-in-law.

    Text excerpt discussing a mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils and the husband's shocked reaction.

    Text about a mother keeping a secret from her daughter regarding the husband's departure, involving essential oils poisoning.

    Text message showing anger and sadness about having to tell daughter no and feeling lost.

    Woman with curly hair looking distressed and holding her head indoors, illustrating emotional impact of essential oils poisoning.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Text update about legal measures taken after MIL poisons toddler with essential oils, husband shocked, wife leaves.

    Text excerpt about a US citizen addressing concerns over ex mother-in-law's actions involving deportation attempts.

    Image source: OppositeLeopard

    Commenters were dumbstruck to hear about the potential parental kidnapping

    Comments discussing parental kidnapping and emergency custody to protect a toddler from harm by a mother-in-law with essential oils.

    Reddit user comments discussing toddler poisoning with essential oils by mother-in-law and husband's shocked reaction.

    Reddit user warns about supervised visitation after toddler poisoned with essential oils by MIL, husband shocked, wife leaves.

    Screenshot of a forum comment offering advice about a toddler harmed by essential oils from MIL, with husband shocked and wife leaving.

    Text excerpt about parenting advice emphasizing emotional support from friends and family for SEO keyword toddler poison essential oils incident.

    Text message conversation screenshot discussing concerns about toddler safety and essential oils poisoning by mother-in-law.

    Conversation screenshot showing a user and OP discussing using GPS trackers to keep a toddler safe amid concerns about essential oils poisoning.

    Woman looking distressed while driving with a toddler in the backseat, related to essential oils poisoning incident.

    Image credits: Ali Mkumbwa (not the actual photo)

    Finally, the woman shared the last update

    Text excerpt about MIL causing harm with essential oils, highlighting husband’s shock and wife leaving the relationship.

    Text about legal steps and custody decree to prevent child abduction after mother-in-law poisons toddler with essential oils.

    Text excerpt from a story about a mother-in-law poisoning a toddler with essential oils and the husband’s reaction.

    Mother struggles with family tension as MIL poisons toddler with essential oils, causing shock and wife to leave husband.

    Text about passport dispute involving ex husband trying to request passport without knowledge, highlighting legal issues.

    Text excerpt about MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils leading to husband's shock and wife leaving in a legal dispute context.

    Text excerpt discussing custody and visitation rights amid an investigation related to toddler poisoning with essential oils.

    Text message discussing conflict involving ex and MIL, referencing contesting with no legal basis, related to essential oils poisoning.

    Text saying a daughter will continue therapy after an essential oils poisoning incident involving mother-in-law.

    Woman looking at phone outdoors, concerned expression, related to MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils incident.

    Image credits: Amit Ovadia (not the actual photo)

    Testimonial text about overcoming anxiety and expressing gratitude for support during a scary and intense two weeks.

    Image source: OppositeLeopard

    Commenters were glad to receive the good news

    Reddit conversation discussing mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils, causing shock and family conflict.

    Reddit comment discussion about a mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils, husband shocked and wife leaves.

    Social media post discussing MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils, shocking husband, and custody battle concerns.

    Text excerpt discussing shock and chaos caused by mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils, causing family conflict.

    Text discussing the reality of toxic family relationships and the impact on personal wellbeing and holiday plans.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing relief that offenders were caught after a toddler was poisoned with essential oils.

    Comment expressing shock and relief that the toddler survived after MIL poisoned with essential oils.

    Comment on a forum discussing custody and support after a toddler was poisoned with essential oils by MIL.

    Comment advising to seek permanent sole custody and request a court date after toddler was poisoned with essential oils by MIL.

    Comment expressing support for mother gaining full custody after MIL poisons toddler with essential oils and wife leaves shocked husband.

    Red warning symbol with essential oils bottle, highlighting a story of MIL poisoning toddler and family shock.

    Some people from the BORU community also shared their insights

    Reddit comments discussing a MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils, shocking husband and causing wife to leave.

    Reddit comments discussing a husband shocked as toddler is poisoned with essential oils by mother-in-law.

    Comment about a husband shocked as MIL poisons toddler with essential oils, wife leaves the situation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a husband shocked over toddler poisoned with essential oils by mother-in-law.

    Reddit comment discussing incidents involving poisoning toddler with essential oils by mother-in-law and family impact.

    Comment discussing MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils and husband's shock after wife leaves marriage due to incident.

    Reddit comment discussing dangers of allowing someone access after MIL poisons toddler with essential oils, husband shocked.

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

