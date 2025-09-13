“She Only Did What She Thought Was Best”: MIL Poisons Toddler With Essential Oils, Husband Shocked Wife Leaves

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Many marriages face difficulties due to poor relationships with in-laws. Fortunately, these challenges can be overcome if the couple supports each other and sets boundaries. However, if a partner feels unsupported when encountering issues with the spouse’s family, it can negatively affect the marriage and sometimes even put an end to it.
Just like it happened to this couple, where the woman was constantly berated by her mother-in-law, but her husband would do nothing about it. After 10 years, such behavior finally pushed the wife to file for divorce, but even after that, they didn’t leave her alone and aimed to ruin her life.
A poor relationship with in-laws can even put an end to a marriage
Older woman speaking seriously to younger woman at a table, highlighting a tense moment involving essential oils poisoning.
Quite a significant number of relationships and marriages fail because of the spouse’s family, especially because of difficult mothers-in-law. Experts explain that relationships with these family members are challenging in particular because they’re used to having an authoritative role, doing all the caretaking and decision-making, which changes when a new spouse enters the picture.
The loss of control may create “conflict and discord when another individual joins the family and has their own traditions and a separate family influence,” said licensed psychotherapist Elizabeth Fedrick. Some mothers might also become anxious or worried about losing their time with their child or family dynamics changing after they get married, so their fears might push them to exhibit controlling, opinionated, or inflexible behavior.
Furthermore, mothers-in-law may feel like they ‘know best’ and therefore assert their opinion during times when it’s not welcome. Even though in the moment, they think they’re helping, such behavior is often received as intrusive and offensive, and hence isn’t always helpful, Fedrick said.
Such unhelpful behavior can put additional stress on the couple, who likely have a lot on their plate already.
“Partners have named increased stress and anxiety, strains on communication, less satisfaction in the marriage, feeling like loyalty is divided—especially when a partner feels torn between their partner and their family of origin—less emotional and physical intimacy, and mental health concerns,” licensed clinical psychologist Melissa Robinson-Brown said.
Mothers should take a step back after their children get married
Family barbecue with man grilling food, woman holding toddler, and mother-in-law enjoying wine outdoors in the backyard.
Even though some partners have a difficult relationship with their mothers-in-law, this family member still should have a place in their children’s lives and even their marriage, but with some limitations, said Fedrick.
“Mothers-in-law should certainly have a place in their child’s life, even after they get married. They should even have a place in their child’s marriage as a loving and encouraging support for their child and their child’s spouse,” she said.
“However, a mother-in-law should not have a ‘role’ in their child’s marriage in terms of being given authority or the ability to make or influence decisions about their child’s family dynamics.”
Jennifer Kelman, a family therapist, licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), and relationship expert, suggested that a mother-in-law should accept the fact that the relationship with their child has changed since they got married and should take a step back and avoid involving themselves in their marriage, because if they do, it all can become heated very quickly.
“That doesn’t mean they still can’t have a wonderful and connected relationship, but things do shift, and if the mother-in-law can accept that shift, then things can go smoothly,” Kelman said. “It is hard to step back, but it is a must for the health of all relationships.”
Commenters praised how the woman handled things and suggested what she could do next
MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils causes shock and husband leaves, raising concerns about child safety and family conflict.
Comment discussing parental alienation and concerns about child safety amid essential oils poisoning incident by MIL.
Reddit comments discussing parental alienation, custody battles, and therapy for a child affected by family conflict.
Comment discussing legal advice and parental visitation issues related to a family conflict involving a toddler and essential oils.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing custody arrangements and family dynamics involving a brother-in-law and daughter.
Text message discussing emotional manipulation and mentioning a decent boyfriend, related to MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a husband's shock after mother-in-law poisons toddler with essential oils.
Comment praising a mother for leaving a harmful situation to protect her toddler after essential oils poisoning by mother-in-law.
Text excerpt discussing relationships, parenting, and choosing partners wisely, reflecting on red flags and family dynamics.
Screenshot of a Reddit post about a family conflict involving essential oils and a toddler’s safety concerns.
Comments discussing a mother's advice on talking with a child about family issues amid a situation involving essential oils poisoning.
Online forum conversation discussing parental alienation and concerns about a mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils.
Comment discussing family conflict after toddler poisoned with essential oils by mother-in-law, causing shock and separation.
Comment discussing emotional impact of MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils and husband's shocked reaction to wife leaving.
Text excerpt discussing family struggles and stepfather support, related to essential oils poisoning and husband shock.
Comment expressing sympathy and concern about a toddler being poisoned with essential oils by mother-in-law.
Screenshot of a forum discussion about a mother-in-law poisoning a toddler with essential oils and custody issues.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a strong woman standing up to parental alienation and protecting her daughter.
Screenshot of an online conversation discussing seeking legal and therapeutic advice for a situation involving essential oils poisoning.
Text conversation discussing how to explain parental separation to a daughter, avoiding badmouthing and focusing on maturity.
Text conversation discussing toxicity of essential oils and conflict with mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a husband shocked by wife leaving after toddler poisoned with essential oils.
Screenshot of online discussion about MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils, husband shocked, and family conflict over supervision.
Screenshot of an online comment advising to tell your lawyer about a poisoning incident involving essential oils.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband choosing his mother over family in an essential oils poisoning case.
Reddit comment warning about custody risks related to a parent’s behavior, shared in an online discussion thread.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing support and inspiration after a difficult experience involving essential oils poisoning.
Comment about lawyer using visitation to turn child against parent, related to family conflict and custody issues.
Woman holding essential oil bottle near a toddler, illustrating a case of poisoning with essential oils by a mother-in-law.
Comment warning about consulting a lawyer regarding toddler poisoning with essential oils by MIL.
Commenter condemns MIL for poisoning toddler with essential oils, stressing essential oils are for external use only.
Text discussing custody issues where a mother-in-law poisons toddler with essential oils, shocking the husband and wife.
Text message discussing family conflicts and concerns about mother-in-law’s mental fitness and behavior toward a toddler.
Text message offering support and encouragement to a mother dealing with manipulation by husband and grandmother involving essential oils.
Screenshot of an online comment advising full custody due to manipulation and essential oils poisoning concerns involving a toddler.
Screenshot of a social media comment about a mother-in-law poisoning toddler with essential oils, causing family shock.
Comment expressing frustration about custody laws and the impact on children’s well-being in co-parenting situations.
Text message warning about risky relationships and feelings, related to MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils incident.
MIL poisons toddler with essential oils, husband shocked, wife leaves the home after the incident unfolds.
Comment text discussing MIL poisoning toddler with essential oils and husband shocked as wife leaves in family conflict.
Man holding toddler by window, highlighting family concern and impact of essential oils poisoning incident.
Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
