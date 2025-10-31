Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Think You Know The Globe?”: Try To Identify 30 Countries By Just A Mark On The World Map
Trivia challenge showing Africa map with one country marked in red to identify by map country trivia quiz.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Think You Know The Globe?”: Try To Identify 30 Countries By Just A Mark On The World Map

The world is a big place. There is plenty to see on our planet: cities, mountains, and a lot of countries that can be tricky to tell apart on a map. This quiz is here to test how well you really know the globe.

You’ll get 30 world maps, each with one country marked. Your task is simple: name the country.

It’s Part 3 already, so if you haven’t done the others, check Part 1 and Part 2 for more of these challenges!

Scroll down and show us your geography knowledge! 🗺️

    Small white globe with black country outlines on a stand, used to identify countries by marks on the world map.

    Small white globe with black country outlines on a stand, used to identify countries by marks on the world map.

    Image credits: Karolina Grabowska

    zalegdalt1 avatar
    Tom Stewart
    Tom Stewart
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t keep track of all these darned mexican country’s

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    alexmartin_2 avatar
    Alex Martin
    Alex Martin
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Western Africa and Central America always get me. So many countries in such a relatively small area.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n. I always get my Gui/yanas mixed up.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
