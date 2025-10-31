“Think You Know The Globe?”: Try To Identify 30 Countries By Just A Mark On The World Map

ADVERTISEMENT

The world is a big place. There is plenty to see on our planet: cities, mountains, and a lot of countries that can be tricky to tell apart on a map. This quiz is here to test how well you really know the globe.

You’ll get 30 world maps, each with one country marked. Your task is simple: name the country.

It’s Part 3 already, so if you haven’t done the others, check Part 1 and Part 2 for more of these challenges!

Scroll down and show us your geography knowledge! 🗺️

Small white globe with black country outlines on a stand, used to identify countries by marks on the world map.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska