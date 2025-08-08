Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
From Brazil To Greece: Identify These 30 Countries From Just Their Spot On A World Map
World map highlighting countries in red next to neon sign reading name the country trivia for geography country game.
Curiosities

From Brazil To Greece: Identify These 30 Countries From Just Their Spot On A World Map

We’ve all seen a world map before – at least we hope so. Now it’s time to test your geography skills and see if you can actually recognize countries just by their shape.

This is Part 2 of the map quiz. You’ll get 30 new countries marked on a map. All you need to do is name the country.

If you haven’t taken Part 1 of this quiz yet, it’s right over here, waiting to challenge you!

Let’s see how many you actually recognize! 🗺️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Person holding and examining a folded world map outdoors, focusing on identifying 30 countries from Brazil to Greece locations.

    Image credits: Francesco Paggiaro

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I almost got my own country wrong 😂 (aus)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got it wrong because i clicked to fast and did not read more than aus.. 🤦‍♂️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bruce-mardle avatar
    Bruce Mardle
    Bruce Mardle
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bit of a challenge on a small screen! If only I hadn't confused Laos and Thailand.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
