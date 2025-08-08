From Brazil To Greece: Identify These 30 Countries From Just Their Spot On A World Map

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all seen a world map before – at least we hope so. Now it’s time to test your geography skills and see if you can actually recognize countries just by their shape.

This is Part 2 of the map quiz. You’ll get 30 new countries marked on a map. All you need to do is name the country.

If you haven’t taken Part 1 of this quiz yet, it’s right over here, waiting to challenge you!

Let’s see how many you actually recognize! 🗺️

Image credits: Francesco Paggiaro