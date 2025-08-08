From Brazil To Greece: Identify These 30 Countries From Just Their Spot On A World Map
We’ve all seen a world map before – at least we hope so. Now it’s time to test your geography skills and see if you can actually recognize countries just by their shape.
This is Part 2 of the map quiz. You’ll get 30 new countries marked on a map. All you need to do is name the country.
If you haven’t taken Part 1 of this quiz yet, it’s right over here, waiting to challenge you!
Let’s see how many you actually recognize! 🗺️
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Francesco Paggiaro
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 30
|
|
|
/ 30
|
I almost got my own country wrong 😂 (aus)
I got it wrong because i clicked to fast and did not read more than aus.. 🤦♂️Load More Replies...
Missed three, two were on South America (looks like those need some work for me) and one was the misread of Austria as Australia too 😂
Bit of a challenge on a small screen! If only I hadn't confused Laos and Thailand.
I almost got my own country wrong 😂 (aus)
I got it wrong because i clicked to fast and did not read more than aus.. 🤦♂️Load More Replies...
Missed three, two were on South America (looks like those need some work for me) and one was the misread of Austria as Australia too 😂
Bit of a challenge on a small screen! If only I hadn't confused Laos and Thailand.
32
8