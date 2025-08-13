Test Your Geography IQ: Get At Least 23/27 To Pass This Country Neighbor Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Think you’ve got a good sense of geography? Let’s put that to the test – again!

This is Part 2 of the Country Neighbor Quiz. Just like last time, it’s all about figuring out who borders whom. You’ll get 27 new questions, all focused on neighboring countries. The countries in this quiz are from all over – a little bit of Europe, Africa, Asia, and beyond.

If you missed Part 1 of this quiz, you can still give it a go right here!

Let’s see how many you can get right this time! 🌍

