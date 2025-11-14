Try To Match 27 Country Outlines To Their Flags In This Ultimate Visual Geography Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

You could probably guess some country names by their outlines, or name a few by their flags, but what if we blended it all together? Would you be up for the challenge? This visual geography test will require you to combine all of your knowledge to succeed.

In this 27-question quiz, you’ll have to match certain country outlines to the respective flags and vice versa. We’ll even throw in some coats of arms to keep you on your toes. Think you can do it?

🚀💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡🚀

RELATED:

Vintage globe showing country outlines with warm lighting, highlighting geography and country flags quiz concept.

Share icon

Photo credits: Gül Işık