You Probably Think You’re Good At Geography – This Direction Quiz May Prove You Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, hello, and welcome to yet another tricky geography challenge! This quiz will test whether your mental compass is actually reliable or if you’ve just been nodding along in geography class.

From countries that straddle hemispheres to tricky east-west locations you probably never thought about, these 25 questions are designed to trip you up. By the end, you’ll either prove you’re basically a human atlas… or realize you’d be lost without Google Maps.

Ready to give this one a try? Let’s go!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED: