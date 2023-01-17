“I Already Want To Quit”: Corporate Worker Complains About The Work Culture These Days After Experiencing A 9-To-5 Job For 6 Months

During the worldwide pandemic, companies learned that remote work can be highly effective, with 83% of employers surveyed saying that the shift to remote work has been successful for their company, according to a PwC study. In addition, 54% of workers said they want to continue working remotely after the pandemic.

Millennials and Gen-Z workers have been actively seeking flexibility from employers and control over their lives, which means being able to work from anywhere and at any time. But fast forward to 2023 and we still see 9 to 5, work from the office culture alive and well.

Just like corporate employee and TikToker Julia Huynh (@jigglyjulia), who shared a viral video stating that despite liking her job, which she has only had for 6 months, she wants nothing more than to quit. The video has amassed 1.1M views and calls this outdated Monday-to-Friday work culture into question.

“I’m literally six months into my first corporate job, and I already want to quit”

“And it’s not the fact that I don’t like my job and the people suck and it’s just horrible. It’s actually a pretty nice job. Like, I love my coworkers, it’s all around great. If you look at it at face value, it’s great. My one thing that I hate most is the fact that it’s been six months and I literally feel like nothing has happened in the past six months.”

“I work 9 to 5, Monday through Friday”

“… actually, no, it’s more like 8 to 5 and sometimes it’s like 9 to 5. I’ll be going through my work week and then by the time it gets to Friday, I’m just so exhausted to the fact where, like, I can’t do anything on the weekend anymore.”

“Something needs to change in this work culture”

“This is not cutting it, because I’m not gonna go through my entire life working for, like, 40 years and then I wake up one day and I think about it and I’m like, ‘wow, it’s been 40 years and I’ve done literally nothing’. The only caveat with quitting this job is that I will not have any money so how am I supposed to live, like what am I supposed to do? I don’t understand. Anyway, that’s my rant for today.”