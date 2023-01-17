Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Already Want To Quit”: Corporate Worker Complains About The Work Culture These Days After Experiencing A 9-To-5 Job For 6 Months
“I Already Want To Quit”: Corporate Worker Complains About The Work Culture These Days After Experiencing A 9-To-5 Job For 6 Months

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

During the worldwide pandemic, companies learned that remote work can be highly effective, with 83% of employers surveyed saying that the shift to remote work has been successful for their company, according to a PwC study. In addition, 54% of workers said they want to continue working remotely after the pandemic.

Millennials and Gen-Z workers have been actively seeking flexibility from employers and control over their lives, which means being able to work from anywhere and at any time. But fast forward to 2023 and we still see 9 to 5, work from the office culture alive and well.

Just like corporate employee and TikToker Julia Huynh (@jigglyjulia), who shared a viral video stating that despite liking her job, which she has only had for 6 months, she wants nothing more than to quit. The video has amassed 1.1M views and calls this outdated Monday-to-Friday work culture into question.

More info: Instagram | Youtube

TikTok creator Julia Huynh has had her 9 to 5 corporate work for only 6 months, but it has left her so drained she wants to quit already

“I’m literally six months into my first corporate job, and I already want to quit”

“And it’s not the fact that I don’t like my job and the people suck and it’s just horrible. It’s actually a pretty nice job. Like, I love my coworkers, it’s all around great. If you look at it at face value, it’s great. My one thing that I hate most is the fact that it’s been six months and I literally feel like nothing has happened in the past six months.”

“I work 9 to 5, Monday through Friday”

“… actually, no, it’s more like 8 to 5 and sometimes it’s like 9 to 5. I’ll be going through my work week and then by the time it gets to Friday, I’m just so exhausted to the fact where, like, I can’t do anything on the weekend anymore.”

“Something needs to change in this work culture”

“This is not cutting it, because I’m not gonna go through my entire life working for, like, 40 years and then I wake up one day and I think about it and I’m like, ‘wow, it’s been 40 years and I’ve done literally nothing’. The only caveat with quitting this job is that I will not have any money so how am I supposed to live, like what am I supposed to do? I don’t understand. Anyway, that’s my rant for today.”

@jigglyjulia quarter life crisis alert #corporate #job #fulltimejob ♬ original sound – Julia Huynh

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Boris Long-Johnson
Boris Long-Johnson
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just wait until you get to 30 and realise despite the fact you’ve been doing it for 10+ years you’ve still got longer to work than you’ve been alive (going by gov retirement ages). I said that to one of my younger coworkers on his 30th, I though he was going to cry.

