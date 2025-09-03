The subreddit r/CorporateFacepalm is dedicated to collecting the silly, awkward, and downright baffling failures of white-collar workers — mostly online, but occasionally in real life, too — so we've rounded up the most memorable recent examples, perfect reminders that even billion-dollar brands can make total fools of themselves.

If you're on LinkedIn, you must've noticed that companies and CEOs love to present themselves as sleek and efficient, but anyone who has ever worked in or around a big business knows the truth is usually a lot messier. Bloated hierarchies, endless meetings, and social media interns left unsupervised — you name it. The well-oiled capitalist machine sure has at least some cogs that are grinding and slipping.

#1 Glad To Hear That

#2 Purell Making Fun Of Sick Kids

#3 Congratulations! Also, Remember You Have A Brain Tumour! :)

#4 Wells Fargo Wants You To Get A Real Job

#5 Embrace Diversity

#6 USAF Has Zero Chill; Tweet Has Since Been Deleted

#7 Wow, People Must Hate Their Queso

#8 Commas Matter

#9 Time To Rethink Your Brand Name

#10 Social Media Intern Forgot To Log Out Of Ihop Account Before Retweeting

#11 Papa McDonald's Doesn't Even Recognize His Own Son

#12 Forgetting To Switch From Your Work Account Before Tweeting

#13 Oh No. I Think Verizon Customer Support Missed Something

#14 Washington Post Creates Page On A Women's March. Uses The Male Symbol

#15 "My Only Choice Is Comcast" "Thanks For Choosing Comcast!"

#16 Light-Year Is A Measurement Of Distance

#17 Ign Uses A Comparison Between 1080p And 4K Graphics In Tweet; Is Viewed Mostly By Non 4K Devices

#18 Nice One, Standard Bank Sa

#19 Georgia's Official Ministry Of Defence Fb Page Went Live Few Minutes Ago

#20 A Very Heartfelt Personalized Thanks

#21 Asus Tweeted And Then Almost Immediately Deleted This Howler

#22 Black Friday

#23 Madcatz Attempts To Show Support For France

#24 Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. Papa Johns

#25 "We're Number One!"

#26 So Close, Yet So Far

#27 Til Alaska Apparently Is Not Part Of North America

#28 How Did They Not See That Coming

#29 Sears Gets Into The Holiday Spirit

#30 Ridiculous

#32 Who Runs The World?

#33 F

#34 Do They Really Think Anyone Wants To Pay To Access Their Own Records????

#35 Published This Article 3 Days Before Her Death, Quoted That She "Passed Away Peacefully In Her Home" Yikes

#36 Yahoo Not Even Using Their Own Search Engine

#37 Displaying The Top Comment On Yahoo Front Page

#38 Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?

#39 Waltonchain Forgets To Switch Twitter Accounts, Self-Owns By Posting As Winner Of Their Own Contest

#41 Oh You'd Rather Make Your Customers Wait Rather Than Invest In Better Servers? Definitely A Surefire Way To Win Me As A Repeat Customer

#42 This Madden NFL Giveaway

#43 Snapchat Decided To Add Trees To Their Location Map

#44 Sky News Just Quoted A Scammer Twitter Account As If It Was Elon Musk Himself

#45 Feminist And Body-Positive Cosmo Promotes The Story Of A Woman's Cancer Recovery As A Beach-Bod Strategy

#46 Celebrate Women's Day By... Thinking Like A Man?

#47 Do Local News Stations Count?

#48 Taiwanese Skin Clinic Uses Umbrella Corp. Logo

#49 Why Would You Pick That Particular Business To Go Up Against. Oh Dear

#50 My Sister Received This Email From Zillow

#51 Capital One's Very Reassuring Statement Regarding The Recent Data Breach

#52 And This Is Why You Don't Have Idiots Write Articles

#53 Ibm May Need To Update Its Job Applicant Page

#54 Disney Really Didn't Think This Through

#55 Not Sure Abc Has This Pie Chart, Math Thing Down

#56 Oprah Loves Her Surface!

#57 I Don't Think They Understand The Meme…

#58 My God What Bulls**t

#59 Thanks, Amazon

#60 The New Apple Card Needs To Avoid Contact With Leather And Denim

#61 Wait A Minute

#62 Found At My Local Target

#63 "Sorry About All The Corruption And Stealing Your Money For Those First 166 Years..."

#64 Maccas In A Town Called "Yass". It Took Them Years Until They Took It Down

#65 Verizon Strikes Back

#66 This Is Worse Than Baby Yoda

#67 Orangetheory Literally Photoshopped A White Dudes Face Onto A Black Persons Body In Their Telephone Training Program

#68 A Nightclubs Response To A Drink (Possibly) Being Spiked

#69 Pot, Meet Kettle

#70 Someone Forgot To Login To Their Fake Account

#71 Radioshack Has Just Stopped Giving S**ts

#72 Good Job Sign Operator

#73 The Chief Minister Was Absent For The Meeting So They Photoshopped Him For The Press

#74 Background Checks Are Important

#76 Way To Go Casio, At Long Last

#77 Amazon Prime Using Subtitles From A Pirated Release

#78 They Are Really Speaking To Their Target Market Here

#79 Spongebob Tweet Gone Wrong

#80 We Won't Spoil It, We Promise

#81 Corporate Solution To Poverty? This Is So Wrong

#82 Abc

#83 Burger King UK Supporting International Women's Day

#84 Paypal Support Responding To A Tweet 9 Years Later

#85 How Thoughtful

#86 The Official Cover Art For Fifa 21. Not A Highschooler's First Collage

#87 Very Confused By This

#89 Michigan Subaru Dealership Posted The Wrong Superbowl Winner On A State-Wide Advertisement

#90 Chrysler Hired Someone To Manage Their Twitter Account, The Employee Forgot To Switch Accounts Before Dropping An F Bomb

#91 Not Sure Their Caption Under The Photo Comes Off As Intended

#92 Thanks Verizon. Love The Discount

#93 Somehow, I Don't Think This Is What MLK Dreamt Of…

#94 This Contradiction On Linkedin

#95 I Had No Idea Target, Thanks For Letting Me Know!

#96 What I Learned In 8th Grade English Is.

#97 Someone Appears To Have Gamed The System To Protest Counterfeiters On Amazon

#98 Person Managing National Stock Exchange Twitter Handle Forgot To Switch Accounts. Xd

#99 Ah Yes, Alcoholism