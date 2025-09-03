ADVERTISEMENT

If you're on LinkedIn, you must've noticed that companies and CEOs love to present themselves as sleek and efficient, but anyone who has ever worked in or around a big business knows the truth is usually a lot messier. Bloated hierarchies, endless meetings, and social media interns left unsupervised — you name it. The well-oiled capitalist machine sure has at least some cogs that are grinding and slipping.

The subreddit r/CorporateFacepalm is dedicated to collecting the silly, awkward, and downright baffling failures of white-collar workers — mostly online, but occasionally in real life, too — so we've rounded up the most memorable recent examples, perfect reminders that even billion-dollar brands can make total fools of themselves.

#1

Glad To Hear That

Tweet exchange showing a sarcastic social media fail with an airline's inadequate customer response.

grubernack276 Report

    #2

    Purell Making Fun Of Sick Kids

    Poster of a sick young man with a confusing Purell ad, an example of companies that failed miserably on social media.

    jakeatom Report

    #3

    Congratulations! Also, Remember You Have A Brain Tumour! :)

    Tweet showing automated LinkedIn email alert about a news feature, highlighting companies that failed miserably on social media.

    counterc Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh I love Simone! She's the Queen of Sh!tty Robots. She's hilarious. Cancer is done and dealt with now but her YouTube channel is super fun. She makes goofy inventions and has an adorable puppy named Scraps who only has three legs.

    #4

    Wells Fargo Wants You To Get A Real Job

    Brochures showing teens with captions about career changes, representing social media marketing failures by companies.

    invisiblezipper Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    when will you get a real job , son ? ... some people heard this sentence quite a lot. I'm a musician, sooooooooo....

    #5

    Embrace Diversity

    Advertisement showing three women in culturally insensitive costumes promoting a teeth whitening system, a social media fail.

    xkelsx1 Report

    #6

    USAF Has Zero Chill; Tweet Has Since Been Deleted

    U.S. Air Force social media post with an image of a military aircraft, illustrating companies that failed miserably on social media.

    reddit.com Report

    #7

    Wow, People Must Hate Their Queso

    Social media fail shows Chipotle’s awkward customer interaction over queso criticism on Facebook.

    DocDingus Report

    #8

    Commas Matter

    Twitter exchange showing a company’s unapologetic social media response highlighting social media failures.

    molotovs Report

    #9

    Time To Rethink Your Brand Name

    Hand holding a Doit razor blades pack with a brand name fail showcased in companies that failed miserably on social media.

    TheLantean Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    nobody thought it was inappropriate in the process of creating the product ? Come on !

    #10

    Social Media Intern Forgot To Log Out Of Ihop Account Before Retweeting

    IHOP Twitter profile screenshot showing a retweeted controversial political tweet, illustrating social media failures.

    Bonneville865 Report

    #11

    Papa McDonald's Doesn't Even Recognize His Own Son

    Screenshot of McDonald's Cyprus Twitter interaction showing a social media fail between official and regional accounts.

    MistaSnowman Report

    #12

    Forgetting To Switch From Your Work Account Before Tweeting

    Screenshot of a social media fail by Google Play Music featuring a controversial Gizmodo headline.

    Ashanmaril Report

    antonia888 avatar
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those bloody Dems, trying to take our right to vape and shoot all them school kids.

    #13

    Oh No. I Think Verizon Customer Support Missed Something

    Twitter exchange showing Verizon Support's confused responses in a social media fail conversation about Julian Assange's internet.

    Patricki Report

    #14

    Washington Post Creates Page On A Women's March. Uses The Male Symbol

    Crowd forming an upward arrow symbolizing growth and movement, illustrating companies that failed miserably on social media.

    Plexatron8 Report

    #15

    "My Only Choice Is Comcast" "Thanks For Choosing Comcast!"

    Comcast social media exchange about net neutrality highlighting a common company fail in social media communication.

    HOMlEG Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure how old this is but its still true and I HATE Comcast with the passion of the burning sun. I have two options, Comcast or Starlink and I will die a thousand deaths before I send Muskrat a single dime.

    #16

    Light-Year Is A Measurement Of Distance

    Verizon social media post with Star Wars droid promoting unlimited data, an example of companies that failed on social media.

    iamnosaj Report

    m-william-bell avatar
    Bell-icose
    Bell-icose
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes…but isn’t that the joke? Star Wars misused parsec (another unit of unimaginable size) in the exact same way. Seriously asking here.

    #17

    Ign Uses A Comparison Between 1080p And 4K Graphics In Tweet; Is Viewed Mostly By Non 4K Devices

    IGN tweet showing a social media fail comparing God of War graphics on Standard PS4 versus PS4 Pro with nearly identical images.

    Tepigg4444 Report

    #18

    Nice One, Standard Bank Sa

    Standard Bank tweet with hashtag MakeAWomanSmileIn3Words, example of companies that failed miserably on social media.

    nukunukudash Report

    #19

    Georgia's Official Ministry Of Defence Fb Page Went Live Few Minutes Ago

    Young child in a social media video with reactions, illustrating a notable social media fail by a company.

    ThaRoma Report

    #20

    A Very Heartfelt Personalized Thanks

    Walmart employees posing in store uniforms in a failed social media post thanking associates without personalization.

    ZeroWithEverything Report

    #21

    Asus Tweeted And Then Almost Immediately Deleted This Howler

    ASUS tweet showing a social media fail with a dated post comparing a girl holding a cat and the same girl with a laptop.

    turkboy Report

    #22

    Black Friday

    McDonald's tweet asking for Black Friday copy and link, highlighting companies that failed miserably on social media.

    OMGLMAOWTF_com Report

    #23

    Madcatz Attempts To Show Support For France

    Social media fail example showing a controversial profile picture with red slashes over a blue and white background.

    KyleKiwi Report

    #24

    Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. Papa Johns

    Papa John's social media fail replying casually to a controversial tweet in a notable brand interaction.

    FlpDaMattress Report

    #25

    “We’re Number One!”

    Twitter exchange showing a social media fail by Telkom responding casually to criticism of their service.

    Kulkinz Report

    #26

    So Close, Yet So Far

    Corporate values displayed on wall with Trust, Partnership, Innovation, Performance, linked to social media company failures.

    matt_read Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you get a job at Reuters and somehow you don't know how Venn Diagrams work?

    #27

    Til Alaska Apparently Is Not Part Of North America

    Twitter exchange showing a company’s social media reply explaining no expansion plans, highlighting social media failures.

    ELohVEee Report

    #28

    How Did They Not See That Coming

    Tweet exchange showing a social media fail by a major company addressing carbon footprint and oil spill pledge.

    PotUhShow Report

    #29

    Sears Gets Into The Holiday Spirit

    Twitter interaction showing a social media fail by Sears Home Services offering repair help after a customer complaint.

    doriangreat Report

    #30

    Ridiculous

    Twitter exchange showing a social media fail where a YouTube user complains about ads on first aid videos.

    allergic-toeveryting Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought everyone learned the Heimlich Maneuver in Jr. High like I did.

    #31

    ...wow

    Social media post by WLTX News19 showing a heartbreaking story, an example of companies that failed miserably on social media.

    eth32 Report

    #32

    Who Runs The World?

    Mrs. Doubtfire movie promotion mistakenly labeled with sexist phrase, showing a major social media fail by a well-known company.

    MegaGinger06 Report

    #33

    F

    DiGiorno Pizza fails on social media by misusing #WhyIStayed hashtag, resulting in a public apology for the mistake.

    Captain_8lanet Report

    #34

    Do They Really Think Anyone Wants To Pay To Access Their Own Records????

    Poll from Replete Health on social media asking how much users would pay for medical record access, showing poor company engagement.

    aliebrownn Report

    antonia888 avatar
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How much are you willing to pay me for the privilege of keeping my personal data?

    #35

    Published This Article 3 Days Before Her Death, Quoted That She “Passed Away Peacefully In Her Home” Yikes

    CBS News headline mistakenly marked as do not publish, showing a major social media company mistake example.

    sleepilyLee Report

    #36

    Yahoo Not Even Using Their Own Search Engine

    LeBron James in Cleveland gear with a Google search, illustrating a social media fail from top companies.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    Displaying The Top Comment On Yahoo Front Page

    Screenshot of a social media fail with an inappropriate comment on a news article about Miranda Kerr's pregnancy.

    JonnDepp Report

    #38

    Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?

    Phone lock screen showing a controversial social media notification from QuizUp, illustrating companies that failed miserably on social media.

    drunkcowofdeath Report

    #39

    Waltonchain Forgets To Switch Twitter Accounts, Self-Owns By Posting As Winner Of Their Own Contest

    Screenshot of a social media fail where a company accidentally tweeted a personal winning message from their official account.

    OMGLMAOWTF_com Report

    #40

    Wait, What?

    Poshmark social media fail showing an overpriced half grape and a VS PINK makeup bag in a sponsored ad post.

    neovir Report

    #41

    Oh You’d Rather Make Your Customers Wait Rather Than Invest In Better Servers? Definitely A Surefire Way To Win Me As A Repeat Customer

    Boots website queue screen showing a long wait time, an example of companies that failed miserably on social media.

    TheGruesomeTwosome Report

    antonia888 avatar
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is wild. I cannot imagine there being hundreds of thousands of concurrent users on this site. Their servers are from the 90s.

    #42

    This Madden NFL Giveaway

    Tweet showing a Madden Xbox One giveaway fail, highlighting companies that failed miserably on social media with a humorous error.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Snapchat Decided To Add Trees To Their Location Map

    Map of Nagasaki city with location sharing feature open, illustrating companies that failed miserably on social media.

    FinnHeywood Report

    #44

    Sky News Just Quoted A Scammer Twitter Account As If It Was Elon Musk Himself

    Screenshot of Elon Musk’s controversial tweet linking to a Tesla giveaway, highlighting social media failures by companies.

    SociallyAwkardRacoon Report

    #45

    Feminist And Body-Positive Cosmo Promotes The Story Of A Woman's Cancer Recovery As A Beach-Bod Strategy

    Before and after weight loss photos with a failed social media company post displaying a misleading ad message.

    shrine Report

    #46

    Celebrate Women's Day By... Thinking Like A Man?

    Smiling businesswoman with quote and BIC logo in a yellow frame, related to companies that failed miserably on social media.

    nukunukudash Report

    #47

    Do Local News Stations Count?

    Man and woman standing outside a house, illustrating a social media post related to companies that failed miserably.

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    Taiwanese Skin Clinic Uses Umbrella Corp. Logo

    Woman standing next to Medcare Skin Centre sign with a red and white umbrella logo, an example of companies failing on social media.

    HironTheDisscusser Report

    #49

    Why Would You Pick That Particular Business To Go Up Against. Oh Dear

    Twitter poll showing user preference between Uber app and Bus Tube Seconds app, highlighting social media company failures.

    awombwithaview Report

    #50

    My Sister Received This Email From Zillow

    Woman smiling at phone with Zillow app review showing five stars and complaint in social media failure example

    fletchdoll Report

    #51

    Capital One’s Very Reassuring Statement Regarding The Recent Data Breach

    Text excerpt showing compromised Social Security and bank account numbers of credit card customers in a data breach for companies that failed miserably on social media.

    undermyumberello Report

    #52

    And This Is Why You Don’t Have Idiots Write Articles

    Two social media posts showing a correction on anti-Semitic crime reports, exemplifying companies that failed on social media.

    MetalPup91 Report

    #53

    Ibm May Need To Update Its Job Applicant Page

    Dropdown menu with ethnic group options including Indigenous, Caucasian, Black, Yellow, highlighting social media company fail.

    peter_bolton Report

    #54

    Disney Really Didn’t Think This Through

    Man smiling and pointing at Minnie Mouse balloon in social media post, illustrating companies that failed miserably.

    reddit.com Report

    #55

    Not Sure Abc Has This Pie Chart, Math Thing Down

    Pie chart showing biggest COVID-19 worries with percentages, highlighting social media failure by companies in communication.

    DavidGabrielMusic Report

    #56

    Oprah Loves Her Surface!

    Screenshot of a tweet from Oprah praising Microsoft Surface, an example of companies that failed miserably on social media.

    dj_bpayne Report

    #57

    I Don’t Think They Understand The Meme…

    Meme showing failed company social media post by Ezylegal with characters labeled everyone and access to justice.

    DoIlop Report

    #58

    My God What Bulls**t

    Bloomberg article titled why newspaper paywalls are still a bad idea with subscriber-only access warning visible

    320th-Century Report

    #59

    Thanks, Amazon

    Tweet showing a father who spent all his money on Amazon orders with customer service reply, example of social media failure.

    Sazley Report

    #60

    The New Apple Card Needs To Avoid Contact With Leather And Denim

    Apple Insider tweet about cleaning Apple Card avoiding leather and denim, example of companies that failed miserably on social media.

    MasterAlbertoe Report

    #61

    Wait A Minute

    Seagate Gaming Twitter reply showing a failed social media interaction about expensive Xbox storage drive.

    reddit.com Report

    #62

    Found At My Local Target

    Price sign showing bananas sold by the each at 29 cents, illustrating a company fail in social media marketing.

    reddit.com Report

    #63

    "Sorry About All The Corruption And Stealing Your Money For Those First 166 Years..."

    Wells Fargo ad with a man smiling, text about recommitting and re-establishment, illustrating social media fail examples.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    Maccas In A Town Called “Yass”. It Took Them Years Until They Took It Down

    Billboard with altered McDonald's logo spelling a misleading word, an example of companies that failed miserably on social media.

    Steampunk007 Report

    #65

    Verizon Strikes Back

    Verizon tweet showing a social media fail example from telecom companies with a controversial message to T-Mobile.

    mofroe Report

    #66

    This Is Worse Than Baby Yoda

    Twitter posts from Baby Nut, highlighting a social media fail by a brand attempting to engage audiences.

    bambiartistic Report

    #67

    Orangetheory Literally Photoshopped A White Dudes Face Onto A Black Persons Body In Their Telephone Training Program

    Young man in orange shirt with headset, representing companies that failed miserably on social media campaigns.

    thanksforthetrash Report

    #68

    A Nightclubs Response To A Drink (Possibly) Being Spiked

    Rapture Nightclub's controversial social media reply questioning a customer's drink spiking claim, showcasing a social media fail.

    engineerforthefuture Report

    #69

    Pot, Meet Kettle

    Tweet from Chase mocking low bank balances followed by a critical social media response on company social media failures.

    Jorymo Report

    #70

    Someone Forgot To Login To Their Fake Account

    Comment on social media sharing a positive review about Gear Tarde and its request a quote feature for local market sales.

    PotatoSaIad Report

    #71

    Radioshack Has Just Stopped Giving S**ts

    RadioShack social media post fails humorously with employee admitting to being high at work in viral company blunder.

    fluxexitss Report

    #72

    Good Job Sign Operator

    Heritage Park amphitheatre digital sign showing a social media fail with a distorted online dating message.

    CruiseWeld Report

    #73

    The Chief Minister Was Absent For The Meeting So They Photoshopped Him For The Press

    Group of people in a formal meeting room, discussing strategies, illustrating companies that failed miserably on social media.

    Sad_Narutard Report

    #74

    Background Checks Are Important

    Comparison of Oliver North’s mugshot and Fox News military analyst photo highlighting social media failure in reputation management.

    kaboyd87 Report

    #75

    Um. Retinal?

    Poster offering free "rectal photography" instead of eye photography, showcasing a social media marketing fail by a company.

    brittnotbot Report

    #76

    Way To Go Casio, At Long Last

    Casio social media post promoting pink calculators for working women, illustrating social media marketing failure.

    BarryThecon Report

    #77

    Amazon Prime Using Subtitles From A Pirated Release

    Man watching a movie on Prime Video streaming platform illustrating companies that failed miserably on social media.

    ledgendary Report

    #78

    They Are Really Speaking To Their Target Market Here

    Woman wearing a white t-shirt with an Africa map graphic and black text about talking loud, related to social media failures.

    erik-lang Report

    #79

    Spongebob Tweet Gone Wrong

    SpongeBob social media post fails with incorrect facts and fan correction on popular animated series backyard scene.

    XenoGamer27 Report

    #80

    We Won't Spoil It, We Promise

    Screenshot of a social media message showing a failed news spoiler attempt about the 2017 Eurovision winner.

    dylan_bigdaddy Report

    #81

    Corporate Solution To Poverty? This Is So Wrong

    Bunk beds in a small room with a ladder and window, illustrating examples of companies that failed miserably on social media.

    mellisashops10000 Report

    #82

    Abc

    Screenshot of a news website showing social media elements and a live broadcast banner with an arrow pointing to it.

    dj_bpayne Report

    #83

    Burger King UK Supporting International Women's Day

    Burger King social media backlash over controversial tweet on women in the kitchen and gender ratio in chefs.

    mintlou Report

    #84

    Paypal Support Responding To A Tweet 9 Years Later

    PayPal social media fail with delayed customer support response to transaction complaint on Twitter.

    Blokager Report

    #85

    How Thoughtful

    Tweet from Guardian culture showing a quote by Haim, featuring three women in blazers, highlighting social media company failures.

    whiskeyaussie Report

    #86

    The Official Cover Art For Fifa 21. Not A Highschooler's First Collage

    FIFA 21 PS4 game cover featuring soccer player Kylian Mbappe in Paris Saint-Germain jersey for social media fail analysis.

    21suns Report

    #87

    Very Confused By This

    Vitaminwater social media fail showing a pet adoption form with a breakup message in a controversial campaign post.

    heisenberg93 Report

    #88

    (Template)

    Person in a suit sharing a social media post with a failed company branding template, highlighting social media failure.

    ChilliPowderMeth Report

    #89

    Michigan Subaru Dealership Posted The Wrong Superbowl Winner On A State-Wide Advertisement

    Social media fail by Subaru showing incorrect support with a confusing congratulations message to Patriots fans.

    LimesInHell Report

    #90

    Chrysler Hired Someone To Manage Their Twitter Account, The Employee Forgot To Switch Accounts Before Dropping An F Bomb

    Twitter post from Chrysler Autos with a failed social media message referencing Detroit as motorcity.

    dj_bpayne Report

    #91

    Not Sure Their Caption Under The Photo Comes Off As Intended

    Serena Williams passionately speaking on equality during a tennis match, featured in companies that failed miserably on social media.

    zimmdj Report

    #92

    Thanks Verizon. Love The Discount

    Screenshot of a social media fail showing a confusing bill increase explanation with a $5 discount listed as higher cost.

    refswag11 Report

    #93

    Somehow, I Don’t Think This Is What MLK Dreamt Of…

    Shein social media post misusing Martin Luther King Jr. message, illustrating a major company failure on social media marketing.

    invisiblekitter Report

    #94

    This Contradiction On Linkedin

    Two women engaged in a conversation at a desk showcasing companies that failed miserably on social media campaigns.

    O_livia Report

    #95

    I Had No Idea Target, Thanks For Letting Me Know!

    Store display of Fourth of July decorations including star-shaped wreaths and patriotic rugs with social media marketing fail signage above.

    ayyitsmaclane Report

    #96

    What I Learned In 8th Grade English Is.

    Woman in a social media post with a grammatical error, highlighting companies that failed miserably on social media.

    jpixley Report

    #97

    Someone Appears To Have Gamed The System To Protest Counterfeiters On Amazon

    Amazon social media post showing a man wearing a white shirt with a controversial printed message.

    jeremyfrankly Report

    #98

    Person Managing National Stock Exchange Twitter Handle Forgot To Switch Accounts. Xd

    Tweet from NSEIndia featuring a controversial social media post with multiple images causing a major social media fail.

    Supernova008 Report

    #99

    Ah Yes, Alcoholism

    Fireball Whisky social media post pouring whisky into a cup with caption about working for the next 40 years, social media fail.

    papajohnsisafraud Report

    #100

    Nice Bit Of Casual Sexism From Virgin Trains To Kick Off The Year

    Social media fail by Virgin Trains with a patronizing reply to a customer complaint causing backlash online.

    Rednblack99 Report

