103 Companies That Failed Miserably On Social Media (New Pics)
If you're on LinkedIn, you must've noticed that companies and CEOs love to present themselves as sleek and efficient, but anyone who has ever worked in or around a big business knows the truth is usually a lot messier. Bloated hierarchies, endless meetings, and social media interns left unsupervised — you name it. The well-oiled capitalist machine sure has at least some cogs that are grinding and slipping.
The subreddit r/CorporateFacepalm is dedicated to collecting the silly, awkward, and downright baffling failures of white-collar workers — mostly online, but occasionally in real life, too — so we've rounded up the most memorable recent examples, perfect reminders that even billion-dollar brands can make total fools of themselves.
Glad To Hear That
Purell Making Fun Of Sick Kids
Congratulations! Also, Remember You Have A Brain Tumour! :)
Oh I love Simone! She's the Queen of Sh!tty Robots. She's hilarious. Cancer is done and dealt with now but her YouTube channel is super fun. She makes goofy inventions and has an adorable puppy named Scraps who only has three legs.
Wells Fargo Wants You To Get A Real Job
when will you get a real job , son ? ... some people heard this sentence quite a lot. I'm a musician, sooooooooo....
Embrace Diversity
USAF Has Zero Chill; Tweet Has Since Been Deleted
This is literally what Dump posts every day. Sick old f**k.
Wow, People Must Hate Their Queso
Commas Matter
Time To Rethink Your Brand Name
nobody thought it was inappropriate in the process of creating the product ? Come on !
Social Media Intern Forgot To Log Out Of Ihop Account Before Retweeting
Papa McDonald's Doesn't Even Recognize His Own Son
Forgetting To Switch From Your Work Account Before Tweeting
Those bloody Dems, trying to take our right to vape and shoot all them school kids.
Oh No. I Think Verizon Customer Support Missed Something
Washington Post Creates Page On A Women's March. Uses The Male Symbol
"My Only Choice Is Comcast" "Thanks For Choosing Comcast!"
Not sure how old this is but its still true and I HATE Comcast with the passion of the burning sun. I have two options, Comcast or Starlink and I will die a thousand deaths before I send Muskrat a single dime.
Light-Year Is A Measurement Of Distance
Yes…but isn’t that the joke? Star Wars misused parsec (another unit of unimaginable size) in the exact same way. Seriously asking here.
Ign Uses A Comparison Between 1080p And 4K Graphics In Tweet; Is Viewed Mostly By Non 4K Devices
Yeah the perfect application for a 4K laptop is browsing Xitter.
Nice One, Standard Bank Sa
Georgia's Official Ministry Of Defence Fb Page Went Live Few Minutes Ago
A Very Heartfelt Personalized Thanks
Asus Tweeted And Then Almost Immediately Deleted This Howler
Black Friday
Too bad associate's name, it was really coming together.
Madcatz Attempts To Show Support For France
Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. Papa Johns
“We’re Number One!”
So Close, Yet So Far
How do you get a job at Reuters and somehow you don't know how Venn Diagrams work?
Til Alaska Apparently Is Not Part Of North America
All the rumours are true - education is still illegal in the US.
How Did They Not See That Coming
Sears Gets Into The Holiday Spirit
How does Sears still exist? Does JCPenney still exist? HOW?
Ridiculous
I thought everyone learned the Heimlich Maneuver in Jr. High like I did.
...wow
Literally any other word to describe the upset...
Who Runs The World?
F
At least they owned their mistake, I suppose?
Do They Really Think Anyone Wants To Pay To Access Their Own Records????
How much are you willing to pay me for the privilege of keeping my personal data?
Published This Article 3 Days Before Her Death, Quoted That She “Passed Away Peacefully In Her Home” Yikes
Still waiting for the big, beautiful obituary...
Yahoo Not Even Using Their Own Search Engine
How do you fail at your one marketing job this epically?
Displaying The Top Comment On Yahoo Front Page
Does Yahoo! exist anymore? I should Google it.
Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?
Waltonchain Forgets To Switch Twitter Accounts, Self-Owns By Posting As Winner Of Their Own Contest
Wait, What?
Oh You’d Rather Make Your Customers Wait Rather Than Invest In Better Servers? Definitely A Surefire Way To Win Me As A Repeat Customer
This one is wild. I cannot imagine there being hundreds of thousands of concurrent users on this site. Their servers are from the 90s.