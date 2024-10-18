ADVERTISEMENT

Getting woken up again and again when you’re very sleepy is one of the most infuriating things possible. This annoying situation can quickly turn into something worrisome when the person waking you up is a cop. Nobody wants to find themselves in such a quandary, but this is exactly what one guy has had to deal with.

He has lost out on precious sleep multiple times because the cops in his area felt like asking him about his doorbell camera footage late at night. After the fourth time, he just had to vent to folks online.

Front door cameras are extremely useful inventions, but in some very rare situations, they can prove to be an annoyance

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The mildly infuriated poster explained that for the last couple of weeks, cops keep pounding on his door and waking him up around 11:30 p.m. at night

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The reason why the cops keep disturbing his sleep is to access his front door camera footage for something that happened 3 doors away, despite knowing that it only records his yard

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man has been trying to explain to the cops that his camera doesn’t capture things happening at such a distance, but they still persist and keep banging on his door at night

Image credits: sungor

He also explained that if it were a serious situation, he would do his best to help, but the cops always come knocking for the silliest reasons that could wait till morning

Let’s be honest: being woken up right in the middle of a good night’s sleep is annoying, even if it happens once. This poor guy has been jolted awake four times because of the cops’ loud banging. No matter how much he has tried to clarify that his doorbell cam couldn’t capture anything at such a long range, they just keep pestering him.

He feels it’s probably their standard operating procedure to keep searching for relevant footage in the area. This might be true, because Ring, owned by Amazon, had a system where local law enforcement can access peoples’ Ring camera footage to help aid their investigations. A 2021 report also found that around 10% of video doorbell owners had voluntarily shared their footage with cops.

This system of letting authorities easily access one’s private cameras can feel a bit invasive. The poster also felt that way and told commenters that it’s one of the reasons he purposely doesn’t record things happening outside his property. Even Amazon-owned Ring recently changed its policy of providing footage to officers and now only shares it if a warrant is obtained.

In this particular story, the officers simply asked about the guy’s camera footage and probably would have taken it if it was relevant to their investigation. That is not the right protocol. In reality, cops need to have a probable cause for questioning folks and also need to obtain a warrant for such sensitive information.

Image credits: Matt Barnard / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One of the most frustrating parts about the guy’s post is hearing how long the cops kept hounding him. He told people, “It was ridiculous. The guy was pounding for at least 5 to 10 minutes.” In of those incidents, the OP also had to rush down three floors in the dead of night. Nobody should be subjected to this on a regular basis, and there is, in fact, a protocol for dealing with such annoying situations.

Lawyers state that a person can contact the police department and speak to the cops’ supervisor to inform them of such harassment. If the situation still doesn’t get resolved, one can file a formal complaint or contact civil police liaisons who can assist with such complaints.

Another important thing to keep in mind is that if a police officer knocks on your door, you don’t technically have to open it. Rather than immediately opening your door and giving them access to your house, you can go outside to speak to them or talk through the door.

Even though the OP wrote this post to vent, he did say that he would help the police in any way he could, especially for serious investigations. The best outcome we can hope for a kind person like this is that he has no more disturbed nights of sleep.

People shared lots of helpful advice for dealing with such a frustrating situation, and many sympathized with the poster as well

Image credits: Nathan Stein / Pexels (not the actual photo)