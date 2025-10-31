ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is arguably one of the most fun holidays out there. You get to dress up as someone else for a day, binge horror movies, and soak up all the spooky vibes in the air. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, quite a bit—especially if your costume choice crosses the line. Over the years, some celebrities have learned this the hard way, choosing outfits that sparked backlash for being insensitive or offensive.

Below, you’ll find a few of the most talked-about looks that people still haven’t forgotten. Do you think they deserved the criticism, or were they judged too harshly?

#1

Colten Hayes As Kanye

Man in oversized sunglasses and casual clothes posing indoors, showcasing celebrity Halloween costume lacking common sense.

Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    #2

    Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford In Their Halloween Costumes From 2022

    Celebrity dressed in unusual Halloween costume with playful pink hat and man in old-fashioned outfit showing lack of common sense.

    melglimmer09:

    Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford presumably clowning their age gap. Not great.

    Lipoke08:

    I'm a huge fan of hers, but I gotta admit this one was pretty bad. I'm giving her some grace because she was still pretty young and we all have done many stupid things at that age, but he and their friends were old enough to realize how weird it looked and probably be like "wait this is probably not a great idea".

    fridaygrace:

    The definition of uncomfy.

    melglimmer09 Report

    #3

    American Comedian Patti Harrison Dressed Up As Michael Jackson With A Baby

    Celebrity wearing a red shirt holding a baby doll, showcasing a Halloween costume lacking common sense.

    curttimagurtti Report

    #4

    Emily Hampshire With A Friend As Johnny Depp And Amber Heard

    Three celebrities in quirky Halloween costumes, showing unconventional and humorous costume choices with exaggerated expressions.

    mynameisnotjamie:

    I think dressing up as real people and using trauma as the punchline should be banned.

    luna1uvgood Report

    #5

    Ellie Goulding. In Her Halloween Costume From 2014, Which Was A Native American-Inspired Outfit, Including A Headdress

    Celebrity in a Halloween costume with fringe dress and feathers, illustrating lack of common sense in costume choice.

    Background-Oil-2619 , GettyImages Report

    #6

    Chrissy Teigen And John Legend, 2008

    Couple in Halloween costumes at an event showing celebrities without common sense in their costume choices.

    frenchsilkywilky:

    Chrissy Teigen and the one she’s been trying to erase from the Internet.

    frenchsilkywilky , GettyImages Report

    #7

    Oliver Peck’s Blackface Superman

    Man in a yellow and red superhero costume with exaggerated teeth and a large afro showcasing lack of common sense Halloween costume.

    Noonyezz , myspace Report

    #8

    Bill Maher As Steve Irwin Just Months After His Untimely Passing

    Man wearing a makeshift Halloween costume with a fake knife and blood on shirt, showing unusual common sense choices.

    Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    #9

    Jared Leto Dressed As A Pope

    Celebrities in revealing and quirky Halloween costumes at a party, showing lack of common sense in costume choices.

    Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    #10

    Khloe Kardashian As A Pimp With 4 Black Women Wearing Collars And Leashes

    Group of celebrities dressed in revealing costumes, showing lack of common sense in their Halloween outfit choices.

    iamharoldshipman:

    I always forget about this so I’m always shocked when I see it. Khloe wth were you thinking?? Leashes?!!!

    GettyImages , Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    #11

    Hilary Duff And Jason Walsh - Native American/Pilgrim

    Celebrity couple posing in unconventional Halloween costumes at a party, highlighting lack of common sense in costume choices.

    Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party Report

    #12

    Tia Mowry, Dressed In A Geisha Costume For Halloween

    Celebrity in a dramatic Halloween costume with elaborate makeup and hair, showcasing unusual common sense choices.

    Background-Oil-2619 , tiamowry Report

    #13

    Kate Hudson And Her Friends Dressed In Costumes Inspired By The Rajneeshee Movement

    Group of celebrities in colorful Halloween costumes posing together, showing lack of common sense in their outfits.

    Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    #14

    Shaun White Dressed In A Halloween Costume Of The Character "Simple Jack" From The Movie Tropic Thunder

    Two men in Halloween costumes at a party, showcasing celebrities and common sense missing from their outfits.

    Classic-Carpet7609 , shaunwhite Report

    #15

    Jason Aldean Wore Blackface To Dress As Lil’ Wayne

    Group of people dressed in Halloween costumes showing lack of common sense in their Halloween costume choices.

    Cheesy_DaBad**s Report

    #16

    Ashley Tisdale In 2016. She Was Accused Of Cultural Appropriation With Her Costume

    Two celebrities in Halloween costumes with detailed skull face paint, showcasing creative celebrity Halloween costume ideas.

    Ashley Tisdale , Ashley Tisdaledale Report

    BeesEelsAndPups
    I find the poor e*******n to be the real problem. What is this guy supposed to be, Oral Herpes Man?

    #17

    Ashley Benson As Cecil The Lion In 2015

    Celebrity posing in a shiny gold Halloween costume with a large furry hood, showing lack of common sense in outfit choice.

    Background-Oil-2619 Report

    #18

    Scott Disick Dressed In A Thobe And Ghutra, A Traditional Arabian Outfit

    Man in a traditional Middle Eastern costume standing between luxury cars, showing a Halloween costume lacking common sense.

    Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    #19

    O.J. Simpson Dresses As A Gynecologist Named 'Dr Seymour Bush'

    Man dressed as a gynecologist with a labeled coat posing with party guests, showing lack of common sense in Halloween costume.

    I_WORD_GOOD Report

    #20

    Luann De Lesseps, A Television Personality And Cast Member Of The Real Housewives Of New York City. The Image Shows Her Dressed In A Diana Ross-Inspired Outfit, Complete With A Large Afro Wig And A White Jumpsuit

    Celebrity wearing a white dress and large afro wig, showcasing unusual Halloween costume with lack of common sense.

    Classic-Carpet7609 Report

