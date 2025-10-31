20 Times Celebrities Showed That Common Sense Wasn’t Part Of Their Halloween Costume
Halloween is arguably one of the most fun holidays out there. You get to dress up as someone else for a day, binge horror movies, and soak up all the spooky vibes in the air. What could possibly go wrong?
Well, quite a bit—especially if your costume choice crosses the line. Over the years, some celebrities have learned this the hard way, choosing outfits that sparked backlash for being insensitive or offensive.
Below, you’ll find a few of the most talked-about looks that people still haven’t forgotten. Do you think they deserved the criticism, or were they judged too harshly?
Colten Hayes As Kanye
Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford In Their Halloween Costumes From 2022
melglimmer09:
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford presumably clowning their age gap. Not great.
Lipoke08:
I'm a huge fan of hers, but I gotta admit this one was pretty bad. I'm giving her some grace because she was still pretty young and we all have done many stupid things at that age, but he and their friends were old enough to realize how weird it looked and probably be like "wait this is probably not a great idea".
fridaygrace:
The definition of uncomfy.
American Comedian Patti Harrison Dressed Up As Michael Jackson With A Baby
Emily Hampshire With A Friend As Johnny Depp And Amber Heard
mynameisnotjamie:
I think dressing up as real people and using trauma as the punchline should be banned.
Ellie Goulding. In Her Halloween Costume From 2014, Which Was A Native American-Inspired Outfit, Including A Headdress
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend, 2008
frenchsilkywilky:
Chrissy Teigen and the one she’s been trying to erase from the Internet.
Oliver Peck’s Blackface Superman
Bill Maher As Steve Irwin Just Months After His Untimely Passing
Jared Leto Dressed As A Pope
Dressing as Pope isn't offensive. Being Jared Leto is offensive
Khloe Kardashian As A Pimp With 4 Black Women Wearing Collars And Leashes
iamharoldshipman:
I always forget about this so I’m always shocked when I see it. Khloe wth were you thinking?? Leashes?!!!
If the 4 women agreed to this what's the problem?
Hilary Duff And Jason Walsh - Native American/Pilgrim
Tia Mowry, Dressed In A Geisha Costume For Halloween
Kate Hudson And Her Friends Dressed In Costumes Inspired By The Rajneeshee Movement
Shaun White Dressed In A Halloween Costume Of The Character "Simple Jack" From The Movie Tropic Thunder
Jason Aldean Wore Blackface To Dress As Lil’ Wayne
Ashley Tisdale In 2016. She Was Accused Of Cultural Appropriation With Her Costume
I find the poor e*******n to be the real problem. What is this guy supposed to be, Oral Herpes Man?