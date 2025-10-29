ADVERTISEMENT

Some people don't play about Halloween. If you're a fan of all things spooky, you've probably been waiting to carve out those pumpkins and have planned your outfit months in advance. In fact, experts predict that this year will set a record for Halloween spending, with $13.1 billion expected to be spent on candy, costumes, decorations, and other Halloween-related things.

Bored Panda would like to help you get into the spooky mood. So, we've prepared a selection of some spook-tacular memes from the Instagram page aptly named "Halloween Obsessed." So, queue up The Nightmare Before Christmas on your TV, grab some ghost-shaped cookies, and immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit!

More info: Instagram

#1

Lisa Simpson holding a mug labeled Me with spooky icons being poured in, depicting horror and Halloween fan humor.

    #2

    Collection of cute bat plushies featured in relatable memes for horror and Halloween fans on a white background.

    #3

    Shopping cart filled with Halloween and fall decor items, perfect for horror and Halloween fans enjoying seasonal memes.

    As you scroll through these memes, you might notice that Halloween is not just an occasion. It's an aesthetic, a way of life, and an opportunity for fans of everything spooky and creepy to express themselves in ways that might not be appropriate all year round.

    Although Halloween is a staple in American culture, not everybody celebrates it. According to the National Retail Federation, 73% of people in the U.S. plan to partake in the holiday in 2025. The most popular ways to celebrate are to hand out candy (66%), dress up (51%), and put up decorations outside (51%).

    #4

    Woman with Halloween makeup saying I look scary good, surrounded by lit candles, horror and Halloween fans meme.

    #5

    Pumpkin-headed character wearing a sweater feeling sad after spooky season, relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    #6

    Person labeled "me" submerged in a heart-shaped pink tub, caption about listening to sad songs on repeat, relatable meme for horror fans.

    Decorations and costumes are the departments where people can let their creativity run wild. And this year, people are getting particularly creative. So far, I've seen costumes inspired by the Coldplay concert affair couple, Riverdale actor KJ Apa's TikTok stint as Mr. Fantasy, or the backflipping pop star Benson Boone.

    However, in the National Retail Federation's survey, this year's costumes are pretty tame and classical. The most popular costumes for adults are witches, vampires, pirates, cats, superheroes, ghosts, zombies, and members of the Addams Family. For kids, Spider-Man, princesses, and K-Pop Demon Hunters characters are the top choices.
    #7

    Three witches walking together outdoors, capturing a relatable moment for Halloween and horror fans searching for store sections.

    #8

    Text meme showing repeated excitement for Halloween throughout the year with eternal screaming on October 31st for horror fans.

    #9

    Sad animated character reacting to Christmas decorations early, relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans humor and culture.

    As probably expected, Halloween continues to be a favorite holiday for children, teens, and young adults. Financial services company Empower has found that 51% of Americans overall say Halloween is their favorite holiday. Gen Z and Millennials are also the most likely to overspend when buying candy, decorations, and costumes. 52% of Millennials and 48% of Gen Z say they go over budget. But what are you going to do? Halloween is only once a year, and you have to make it count!
    #10

    Social media post humor about quitting a job to focus on Halloween, relatable to horror and Halloween fans.

    #11

    DIY spooky Halloween decoration made from black spray-painted pool noodles with plastic LED candles and creepy accents.

    #12

    Creepy vintage doll holding a note saying its your problem now, a relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    Halloween is an especially big deal for kids, and parents' spending is a testament to that. Non-parents usually spend around $193 for Halloween. But parents often have to cover their own costumes, kids' costumes, candy, and intricate decorations, shelling out an average of $445.

    But let's not forget pets! Those who don't have children spend a pretty penny on their pets' costumes, too. In 2024, experts predicted the total spending for Halloween pet costumes would be around $700 million. This year, the most popular costumes for our critters will probably be pumpkins, hot dogs, ghosts, bees, and lions.

    #13

    Sunflowers with skull faces in a garden, combining horror and Halloween themes for relatable horror fans.

    #14

    Bed with white bedding set stained with red resembling blood, a hilarious and relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    #15

    Cartoon ghost looking out an open window, preferring spooky cold weather over nice and warm outside, horror memes humor.

    When we think of Halloween, most of us immediately think about trick-or-treating. Perhaps surprisingly, that isn't the most popular Halloween activity in 2025. For Gen Z, hosting or attending parties or watching Halloween movies is the preferred activities. It's almost the same for Millennials, with a slightly bigger portion dedicating their time to trick-or-treating, perhaps because a bigger number of Millennials are parents. Older people aged 45+ say they'll spend their Halloween giving out candy and watching Halloween movies – the true cozy way!
    #16

    Ghostface character and skeleton in orange car meme relatable to horror and Halloween fans.

    #17

    Two sisters showing their polar opposite styles with colorful and dark themes, relatable for horror and Halloween fans.

    #18

    Black bat-shaped confetti spilling from a container with sparkles, a relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    Have these funny posts put you in the mood for the spooky season, Pandas? Let us know your plans for October 31st in the comments, and share what you'll be dressing as if you have your costume already!

    And if you'd like to see more funny Halloween content, head over here, here, and here to see even more spooky and silly memes!
    #19

    Man yelling asking where the fall weather is, relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans about September heat.

    #20

    Two Halloween-themed lamps with skeleton spine and ribcage bases, perfect for horror fans' spooky home decor.

    #21

    Skeleton shopping for Halloween decorations at a store, representing relatable memes for horror and Halloween fans.

    #22

    Two men side by side, one gothic dressed and pale, the other casual and smiling, relatable horror and Halloween meme.

    #23

    Skeleton driving a car with passengers in the back seat, a funny horror and Halloween fan meme.

    #24

    Person with a pumpkin head facing someone swinging a bat labeled people who hate fun, Halloween fans meme.

    #25

    Person wearing a horror mask and apron wielding a chainsaw near Christmas trees, relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    #26

    Cartoon ghost peeking from behind a door with caption about someone disliking Halloween in relatable horror memes.

    #27

    Reasons why Halloween is the best holiday, with funny relatable points for horror and Halloween fans to enjoy.

    #28

    Closet full of black clothes meme showing humor relatable to horror and Halloween fans’ style preferences.

    #29

    Animated character excitedly saying we gotta get ready for Halloween, fitting horror and Halloween fans memes theme.

    #30

    A couple watching horror movies together, capturing a relatable moment for horror and Halloween fans.

    #31

    Hilarious and relatable horror and Halloween memes featuring spooky houses, skeletons, pumpkins, and costumes.

    #32

    Four photos of adorable black cats with big eyes, featured in hilarious and relatable memes for horror and Halloween fans.

    #33

    Hand pressing two soda dispenser buttons labeled spooky and cute, pouring into a cup marked Me, horror and Halloween fans meme.

    #34

    Cartoon skull with heart-shaped eyes expressing love, captioned about looking at Halloween decorations, relatable horror meme.

    #35

    Ultrasound image with text about discovering love for horror, featuring a horror-themed meme face edited onto the scan.

    #36

    Two-year-old dressed as pants for Halloween holding an adult's hand, featured in hilarious and relatable Halloween memes.

    #37

    Two cats wearing Halloween-themed striped leggings, showcasing funny and relatable costumes for horror and Halloween fans.

    #38

    Split image comparing Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp characters with horror and Halloween meme themes.

    #39

    Sad clown in Halloween costume sitting on porch feeling down, relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    #40

    Character from Edward Scissorhands wearing a face mask and messy hair, representing relatable Halloween and horror fan humor.

    #41

    Collage of spooky Halloween decorations and characters at a theme park, perfect for horror and Halloween fans meme.

    #42

    Funny meme about the Home Depot giant skeleton, featured in relatable memes for horror and Halloween fans.

    #43

    Cartoon character dressed as a witch presenting a humorous Halloween meme about moths as spooky butterflies for horror fans.

    #44

    Tattoo of two ghost characters with the words best ghoulfriends, a funny and relatable meme for horror fans.

    #45

    Black and white images of Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams and Morticia Addams, Halloween fans meme.

    #46

    Two animated pumpkins hugging in a Halloween meme about being too early for Halloween stuff.

    #47

    Person dressed as a ghost hugging a jack-o'-lantern, capturing hilarious and relatable Halloween and horror memes.

    #48

    Ghost with black eyes standing behind a window patiently waiting for fall, relatable horror and Halloween meme.

    #49

    Animated Patrick Star wearing a witch hat shopping in Halloween aisles filled with pumpkins and decorations for horror fans.

    #50

    Cartoon character excited about Halloween, holding a pumpkin bucket in a room decorated with Halloween and horror themed items.

    #51

    Man sitting at outdoor table with a sign about Halloween songs, sharing a relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    #52

    Toilet shaped like a skull displayed in a store, fitting the theme for horror and Halloween fans meme content.

    #53

    Cartoon girl nervously hiding horror and Halloween fans’ spooky thoughts among pumpkins, ghosts, and skeletons at night.

    #54

    Black wooden coffin-shaped skateboard with black wheels leaning against a white wooden wall, perfect for horror and Halloween fans.

    #55

    Cartoon character wearing a witch hat holding pumpkin spice candle and jack-o'-lantern, celebrating spooky Halloween season meme.

    #56

    Skeleton dancing in front of red background with caption about waking up on October 1st, perfect for horror and Halloween fans meme.

    #57

    Social media post humorously suggests replacing Valentine's Day with winter Halloween, appealing to horror and Halloween fans.

    #58

    Hand holding a red crocheted demon doll with black horns and pentagram, funny relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    #59

    SpongeBob wearing a witch hat sitting in a chair with Halloween decorations ready to decorate for horror and Halloween fans.

    #60

    Marilyn Monroe in a pink dress holding a heart labeled me, surrounded by hearts with horror and Halloween fan favorites.

    #61

    Kids dressed in Halloween costumes on a school bus in the 1980s, perfect for horror and Halloween fans' relatable memes.

    #62

    Woman relaxing in a coffin-shaped pool outdoors, illustrating a hilarious and relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    #63

    SpongeBob dressed as a witch holding Halloween decorations, humorously depicting early Halloween fan excitement.

    #64

    Animated character with purple hair humorously putting up a skeleton as a Halloween decoration, relatable horror meme content.

    #65

    Man labeled ME looking at woman with a pumpkin head labeled HALLOWEEN, ignoring the annoyed woman labeled AUGUST, Halloween meme.

    #66

    Clown from horror movie meme joking about fall weather and pumpkin spice lattes for horror and Halloween fans.

    #67

    Joker character in red suit running with text about Halloween vibes while Thanksgiving and Christmas chase behind.

    #68

    Dancing skeleton with bats in the background illustrating relatable Halloween and horror fan meme humor.

    #69

    Woman dressed as Morticia Addams on a staircase with text about being creepy, relatable to horror and Halloween fans memes.

    #70

    Camp Crystal Lake outdoor scene with camping gear and breakfast, a relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    #71

    Black kittens dressed with bat wings lying on a couch, perfect for horror and Halloween fans meme content.

    #72

    Meme showing a person with a pumpkin head celebrating Halloween early, perfect for horror and Halloween fans.

    #73

    Pumpkin-headed character with a mischievous grin looking in a mirror, funny meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    #74

    Halloween and horror fans happy place with shelves full of pumpkin and spooky themed decorations and treats.

    #75

    Halloween-themed spooky carriage decorated with skeletons and skulls, perfect for horror and Halloween fans memes.

    #76

    Horror meme featuring a creepy doll with heavy makeup and the text about being the scariest, not the hottest.

    #77

    Cartoon person using a forehead thermometer showing a Halloween pumpkin face, relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

    #78

    Person with a pumpkin head in an office setting, illustrating a funny Halloween meme relatable to horror fans.

    #79

    Blurred dancing skeletons meme representing excitement for September, perfect for horror and Halloween fans.

    #80

    Halloween horror-themed snack platter with charcuterie, cheese, olives, and spooky edible decorations for Halloween fans.

    #81

    Skeleton dressed in black witch costume sitting indoors, relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans about warm October weather.

    #82

    Group of women labeled with Halloween decorations, new knives, iced coffee, and makeup representing horror and Halloween fans humor.

    #83

    Black claw-shaped bookmark sticking out of a book, a funny and relatable meme for horror and Halloween fans.

