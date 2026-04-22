Many Torn Between Blaming Conductor Or Soloist After Antique Violin Valued In Millions Is Destroyed On Stage

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A routine concert turned into a heart-stopping moment when a split-second mishap sent a priceless instrument crashing to the stage.

During a performance on April 16, British conductor Matthew Halls struck a rare 18th-century violin from the hands of soloist Elina Vähälä, as the shocking incident unfolded in front of a stunned audience.

Highlights A split-second mishap during a live performance turned into a viral moment after Matthew Halls knocked a priceless violin from Elina Vähälä’s hands.

The rare 18th-century instrument, crafted by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini and valued in the millions, left audiences fearing the worst.

As the internet was split over who was at fault, Vähälä has now revealed what really happened and the violin's surprising condition after the fall.

As a clip of the moment continues to circulate, Vähälä has now broken her silence, sharing what really happened in those tense seconds and revealing the condition of the priceless instrument after the fall.

“One of those times when sorry seems inadequate,” one social media user expressed.

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Matthew Halls accidentally struck a rare 18th-century violin, worth millions, sending it crashing to the ground

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

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Both Matthew Halls and Elina Vähälä are highly respected figures in the international classical music world.

Vähälä is considered one of Finland’s most sought-after violinists and has performed as a soloist with major orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Minnesota Orchestra.

Originally from Britain, Halls serves as the Chief Conductor of the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra, one of Finland’s leading ensembles.

Image credits: mundo__vivo

He also regularly guest-conducts top-tier orchestras such as the Cleveland Orchestra, the Seattle Symphony, and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

During the live concert finale of Violin Concerto No. 1 by Sinfonia Lahti at Sibelius Hall, Matthew conducted with particularly intense, wide arm movements.

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In footage of the incident, he is seen standing with his back to the musicians, reportedly unaware that Vähälä had stepped closer to him to better follow his conducting.

Image credits: mundo__vivo

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As Halls made a fast, sweeping motion with his baton arm, he accidentally struck the instrument, sending it to the floor.

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This was no ordinary violin, but a rare 1780 antique crafted by Italian master Giovanni Battista Guadagnini, reportedly valued between $1.17 million and $3.52 million.

The instrument is considered one of the most prestigious string instruments in the world, and Elina has performed with this specific violin for many years.

Reportedly, the violin flipped three times in the air before hitting the floor.

The incident occurred during the finale of Violin Concerto No. 1, performed live at Sibelius Hall in Lahti, Finland

Image credits: mundo__vivo

Notably, it was crafted in Turin by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini under the patronage of Count Cozio di Salabue.

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During this period, Guadagnini had access to materials and tools associated with Antonio Stradivari, which are believed to have influenced the instrument’s power and precision.

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In an interview with Finnish media outlet Yle, Vähälä explained that the impact occurred just as she had finished a section and “released [her] grip ever so slightly.”

A violinista Elina Vähälä deixou cair o seu raro violino de um milhão de euros a meio de um concerto na Finlândia, mas o instrumento sobreviveu à queda sem um único risco e a atuação prosseguiu normalmente. pic.twitter.com/M3XWXrc1HL — Mundo Vivo (@mundo__vivo) April 19, 2026

The incident left the internet divided, with some criticizing the soloist and others blaming the conductor.

One person said, “Definitely the violinist’s fault for moving even closer to the person swinging their arms widely and wildly.”

Another user wrote, “Violinist: ‘Conductor! That was a priceless Guadagnini!’ Conductor: ‘Not anymore.’ I do think she is partially to blame for getting so close to the conductor.”

“It costs 1M because its irreplaceable. You cant ask Giovanni to rise from the d*ad and start making violins again,” fumed a third.

The antique violin, crafted by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini, was struck out of the hands of soloist Elina Vähälä

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Halls Conductor (@matthewhallsconductor)

Others quipped, “The conductor said Elina come on back if you ever wanna try again. But I done told you once… I’m the worst there’s ever been!”

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“Elina said ‘Maestro, I ain’t comin’ back to play this solo ever again’ I played it once, you knocked it down, now my fiddle’s in the bin.”

Some users also pointed out that, given the circumstances, it was an “accident,” and that the violin’s repair will most likely be covered by insurance.

One netizen wrote, “Everyone trying to find blame is insane. I can guarantee that they both understand it was an accident and will find an agreeable solution. It was also most likely insured anyways.”

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Image credits: JAPAN-on5sv

Another agreed, saying, “Almost certainly insured, although not sure how it would actually play out with insurance if it’s deemed a total loss. I don’t think it sustained major damage here though, or at least the damage that did occur could be repaired.”

Reportedly, while specific private insurance policies are rarely made public, high-value instruments like this are typically covered by specialized insurance that protects against accidental damage, theft, and loss of value.

Elina further told the local outlet that she managed to cushion the violin’s fall with her foot.

She shared, “Fortunately, by some miracle, I managed to get my feet in front of me and the violin did not fall straight to the floor… It was an incredible reflex to get my feet in front of me.”

“I can play other instruments… but this one really fits my hand…” Elina shared about the violin, which is currently on loan to her

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Image credits: elinavahala

Emphasizing the bond she has developed with the instrument, Elina said, “It’s a means of expression and I’ve also shaped it with my own playing. In that sense, it’s an organic part of myself.”

“Of course, I can play other instruments wonderfully and nicely, but this one really fits my hand and I’ve learned to handle it in a way that I can get everything I want out of it.”

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Vähälä revealed that the “seam [of the violin] may have opened up a little,” affecting the “sound a lot.”

She was also quick to absolve Matthew of blame. He reportedly apologized profusely after the performance, and she praised their musical connection, stating they were “very much on the same frequency.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Halls Conductor (@matthewhallsconductor)

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Just days after the incident, the violin was repaired and restored to working condition by Jarkko Niemi, a Helsinki-based violin maker and restorer.

Reportedly, the impact caused the top plate of the violin to slightly detach from the ribs (sides), which Niemi was able to fix by re-gluing the opened seam.

He confirmed there were no cracks or scratches to the wood, meaning the instrument’s long-term condition and value were preserved.

One netizen wrote, “An instrument worth that much should never be brought out of a safe storage case”

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