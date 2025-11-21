28 Quick General Knowledge Brain Teasers You Should Be Able To Solve – Test Yourself

ADVERTISEMENT

If Paris is to France and Rome is to Italy, Tokyo is to… What would the correct answer be?

If you took Part 1, you already know the idea – this isn’t your usual trivia. Instead of long questions, we turned general knowledge into simple fill-in-the-blank puzzles. This time, you’ll get 28 brand-new ones. They’re a mix of topics – history, geography, movies, art, science, literature, and more. Your job is to type in the missing word.

If you missed Part 1 of this quiz, you can check it out here.

Let’s just see how far you get this time! 🧩

