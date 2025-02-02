Company Decides To Host Appreciation Potluck, But The Only Thing On The Menu Is Disappointment

ADVERTISEMENT

Businesses putting profits over people is nothing new.

But while the average worker rarely gets a chance to do anything about it, one Redditor found the perfect way to challenge their company’s blatant corporate greed.

The opportunity presented itself when management announced they were hosting an appreciation event for the employees—except, audaciously, they were expected to cater it themselves. Refusing to let such a ridiculous plan slide, the Redditor spoke up in a way that not only exposed the hypocrisy but also forced the bosses to scramble for a solution. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

The company thought forcing employees to cook for their own appreciation event was reasonable

Share icon

Image credits: bokodi / freepik (not the actual photo)

Until one sharp employee exposed just how absurd that idea was

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: massonstock / freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: tvcity6455

Some readers noted the irony of the phrase “appreciation potluck”

ADVERTISEMENT

While others praised the author’s bold response

Many took the opportunity to share similar experiences

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT