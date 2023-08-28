Person’s Observations On Companies Trying To Gaslight Workers To Return To Office Goes Viral

Remember Covid? The pandemic we had a couple of years back that made the whole world rethink a lot of things about how we function as individuals and a society?

While the immediate threat is not entirely gone, we have learned to live with it, and have actually learned a couple of other things from the entire experience.

One of the biggest lessons was that many of us can realistically do our jobs from home. Despite what our corporate overlords might say on the matter. And can actually do it more efficiently. So what gives?

More Info: Reddit

Work from home has certainly opened up new opportunities for employees to find a workplace they’d be most comfortable with

Image credits: Proxyclick Visitor Management System (not the actual photo)

However, sometimes there’s that one guy who might just ruin it all because that fits the corporate agenda and it leaves folks like this flabbergasted

Image credits: u/UselessWidget

The Redditor sparked a bit of a discussion on whether and how companies gaslight employees regarding remote work and whether employees are truly that delusional

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

A Redditor by the nickname of u/UselessWidget recently sparked a bit of a discussion (a very useful and productive one, in fact) about remote work following an event that took place in the company they worked at.

OP was in a big all-hands call that day when one of the execs read an anonymous employee’s comment about the lack of ambient noise in the premises. It went on to say that it is a really nice building—one that would benefit from more people gracing it with their presence instead of performing their usual corporate duties from their remote location of choice.

This seemed to be both surprising and upsetting to OP. Part of them felt like it was an obvious ruse instigated by the executives to start justifying mandatory office work. And the other part felt like it was someone’s genuine comment, but it came from someone who gets their social fulfilment from being in the office, and doesn’t understand there’s more to life than the office.

Some commenters were skeptical of this anonymous individual actually existing, and actually being a plant of some executive, but if the person is real, OP’s take is that they’re sabotaging their fellow coworkers with these statements. “If you are unable to find personal fulfilment outside the office, […] please find a hobby. Seriously. It’s so […] sad knowing that these live-to-work people are out there and they’re trying their best to take away one of the greatest things to happen to this generation’s working class.”

OP went on to say that this all seems like corporate gaslighting that aims to make folks believe coming back to the office is a return to “normal.” It’s trying to hide a negative dynamic that would plunge employees into a culture of micromanagement, reduced personal comfort, diminished productivity, a work-life balance with blurred lines, and, ultimately, less happiness.

Image credits: Christina Morillo (not the actual photo)

Folks online agreed that this is textbook gaslighting. This one commenter elaborated that companies are prone to gaslighting because work from home means they can’t micromanage, and it exposed the office industry for its toxic culture and unnecessary practices.

An executive of a tech company in the comments also spilled the tea that such statements and comments are always well-thought through. The sole reason here is that there’s always an agenda behind it, and the executives are the ones to deliver it. Be it by true means or not.

And yet others humored the idea that there might actually be someone out there throwing these lonely comments out into the corporate ether. All of this sends a very desperate message of loneliness and folks don’t want to be a part of that desperation, going so far as to claim that “I know many others feel the same way.” If that were true, they’d be at the office right now.

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

While there is reason to be skeptical about OP’s statements regarding the popularity of remote work, it turns out that the stats are on their side. Around 98% of workers would like to be able to work remotely at least some of the time. This is due to the need for flexibility, autonomy and work-life balance that remote work offers.

As it stands now, a bit under 13% of people work entirely from home and around 28 work hybrid (part from home, part on-site). It is estimated that by 2025, up to 22% of workers (nearly a quarter, when you think about it) will be mostly working remotely.

Until then, however, only 16% of companies in the US are reported to be operating fully remotely. These are companies that pioneered remote work, emphasizing that the work from home model is more than possible in today’s world and they serve as an example for others to follow suit.

For the most part, there are a number of reasons why companies insist on having employees around the office. All claims of micromanagement aside, managers do have to consider that remote work makes it more challenging to onboard newcomers (80% quit if things don’t go well), productivity on average dwindles per week (by 3.5 hours), and there just are some things that work better when you’re in person.

Ultimately, it boils down to personal preference and approaching your boss on the opportunities for a preferred model of work is the thing that can guarantee you are a happy bee in this necessary evil of a colony we call work.

So, what are your thoughts on everything that you’ve read here today? Which side of the work model fence are you on? Let us know the what’s and why’s in the comment section below!

Many online thought that this is textbook gaslighting, but also had to take the opportunity to be witty about it. Because it’s the internet