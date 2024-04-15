ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever faced the battle within, torn between your heart and brain? Well, we're sure you have. Who hasn't?! This struggle is very familiar to all human beings who try to justify their actions and make the best decisions in every aspect of their lives. Should I follow what my heart dictates, or will I stay more down-to-earth and go with my common sense?

Meet an artist who brings these inner dilemmas to life in wholesome comics featuring the Heart, Brain, and other vital organs. We're talking about none other than Nick Seluk and his series 'The Awkward Yeti,' where characters and the situations they encounter perfectly mirror what could be happening inside each one of us.

