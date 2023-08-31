If you're beginning to feel or have been feeling for a while that you have a lack of understanding of the new generation, these comics might bring you comfort in knowing that you are not alone in navigating the jungle of the modern-day era.

Meet Alex Krokus, an internet-addicted millennial raccoon experiencing various misadventures in the big bad city. In his comics below, you'll find fictional stories about soup riots, robot warfare, the creepy depths of meme culture, and a bunch of other semi-autobiographical stuff that references today's culture.

To keep up with Alex's work, follow him on social media and check out his comic collection, Loudest & Smartest, recently published by Silver Sprocket.

More info: Instagram | alexkrokus.com | twitter.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

10points
POST
#2

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

10points
POST
#3

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

10points
POST
#4

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

9points
POST
#5

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

9points
POST
#6

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

8points
POST
#7

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

7points
POST
#8

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

7points
POST
#9

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

7points
POST
#10

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

6points
POST
#11

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

6points
POST
#12

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

6points
POST
#13

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

5points
POST
#14

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

5points
POST
#15

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

5points
POST
#16

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

5points
POST
#17

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

5points
POST
#18

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

5points
POST
#19

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

4points
POST
#20

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

4points
POST
#21

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

4points
POST
#22

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

4points
POST
#23

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

3points
POST
#24

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

3points
POST
#25

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

3points
POST
#26

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

2points
POST
#27

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

2points
POST
#28

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

2points
POST
#29

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

2points
POST
#30

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

2points
POST
#32

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

2points
POST
#33

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

2points
POST
#34

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

2points
POST
#35

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

2points
POST
#36

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

2points
POST
#37

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

1point
POST
#38

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

1point
POST
#39

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

1point
POST
#40

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

1point
POST
#42

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

1point
POST
#43

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

1point
POST
#44

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

0points
POST
#45

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

0points
POST
#46

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

0points
POST
#47

47 Comics About Living And Making Art In The Modern Era

alexkrokus Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!