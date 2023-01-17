Coloring can have a therapeutic effect, promoting feelings of happiness, pleasure and stress relief. Irena, also known as "Black Anne", is an artist whose work is particularly successful in evoking these feelings.

Irena began her artistic journey in 2015 when she began using adult coloring books as a form of relaxation. Over time, she developed a love for colors and learned various art techniques. Irena uses a variety of materials in her coloring pages such as colored pencils, acrylic paint, and watercolor, and continues to learn and grow as an artist.

More info: youtube.com | Facebook | br.pinterest.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

9points
POST
#2

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

8points
POST
#3

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

8points
POST
#4

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

8points
POST
#5

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

7points
POST
#6

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

6points
POST
#7

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

6points
POST
#8

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

6points
POST
#9

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

6points
POST
#10

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

6points
POST
#11

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

5points
POST
#12

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

5points
POST
#13

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

5points
POST
#14

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

4points
POST
#15

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

4points
POST
#16

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

4points
POST
#17

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

4points
POST
#18

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

4points
POST
#19

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

4points
POST
#20

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

4points
POST
#21

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

4points
POST
#22

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

3points
POST
#23

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

3points
POST
#24

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

3points
POST
#25

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

3points
POST
#26

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

3points
POST
#27

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

3points
POST
#28

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

3points
POST
#29

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

3points
POST
#30

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

3points
POST
#31

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

3points
POST
#32

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

3points
POST
#33

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#34

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#35

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#36

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#37

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#38

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#39

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#40

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#42

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#43

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#44

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#45

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#46

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#47

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#48

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

2points
POST
#49

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#50

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#52

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#53

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#54

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#55

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#56

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#57

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#58

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#59

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#60

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#62

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#63

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#64

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#65

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#66

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#67

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#68

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#69

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
#70

This Artist Patiently Paints Drawings, Turning Them Into Works Of Art

black_aneri Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!