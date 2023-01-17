Coloring can have a therapeutic effect, promoting feelings of happiness, pleasure and stress relief. Irena, also known as "Black Anne", is an artist whose work is particularly successful in evoking these feelings.

Irena began her artistic journey in 2015 when she began using adult coloring books as a form of relaxation. Over time, she developed a love for colors and learned various art techniques. Irena uses a variety of materials in her coloring pages such as colored pencils, acrylic paint, and watercolor, and continues to learn and grow as an artist.