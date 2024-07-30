Manager Sends Employee To Person’s Home After They Don’t Answer An Email

ADVERTISEMENT

A person’s address is a sensitive piece of personal information. In the UK, it’s protected under the Data Protection Law 2018, meaning that workplaces can’t just share it with anyone they like. It’s understandable. After all, hardly any of us would like to have someone coming unannounced and lurking around our home.

Unfortunately, some managers think work and schedules trump everything. Like the one in this story. She had the gall to send an employee to their coworker’s house to check on them because they hadn’t been replying to emails. Appalled that employers abuse their power in such ways, the person decided to share their story with others.

Most people probably wouldn’t like someone showing up to their house unannounced

Share icon

Image credits: Samuel Peter / pexels (not the actual photo)

This person’s manager decided to send another colleague to their house to check up on them, not realizing how inappropriate this might be

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Taryn Elliott / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image source: unexistinguniverse

People gave the author some advice on what to do next, urging them to speak to a lawyer

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks even shared similar stories of employers crossing boundaries