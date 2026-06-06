Who Is Colin Quinn? Colin Edward Quinn is an American comedian, actor, and writer with a distinctive New York sensibility. His incisive humor often dissects American culture and history with a sharp, observational wit. He first gained widespread public attention as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, becoming known for anchoring the popular “Weekend Update” segment from 1998 to 2000. This role established him as a prominent voice in comedic social commentary.

Full Name Colin Edward Quinn Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jen Sochko Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish Education Stony Brook University Father Edward Quinn Mother Gail Quinn

Early Life and Education Born and raised in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City, Colin Quinn is the son of two teachers. His Irish grandparents had immigrated to the US around 1920, shaping his cultural background. Quinn attended Stony Brook University on Long Island but ultimately left without graduating. He began performing stand-up comedy in 1984, laying the groundwork for his extensive career.

Notable Relationships Colin Quinn is married to Jen Sochko, a producer for Late Night with Seth Meyers. The couple exchanged vows in Brooklyn on June 8, 2019, in a ceremony attended by many notable figures from the comedy world. He has no children. Quinn had previously been linked to comedian Sarah Silverman in 1990 and Lisa Lampanelli in 2006.

Career Highlights Quinn’s career soared during his tenure on Saturday Night Live, where he served as the “Weekend Update” anchor and showcased popular characters like “Lenny the Lion” and “Joe Blow.” Before SNL, he achieved early fame as the co-host of MTV’s game show Remote Control. He later hosted Comedy Central’s Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and gained critical acclaim for his numerous one-man stage shows, including Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, and Red State Blue State. Many of these shows were filmed as specials for HBO and Netflix. His contributions to comedy have been recognized with honors, including a Drama Desk Award nomination for Long Story Short, and his inclusion on Comedy Central’s list of the 100 greatest stand-up comedians.