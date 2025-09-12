ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing better than being in love. Finding someone who truly understands you and allows you to be your unapologetic self without fear of judgment is a beautiful thing. But we all know that being in a relationship isn’t just kissing in the rain and finding flower petals sprinkled on the dinner table. There are also plenty of silly, frustrating and unflattering moments.

To shine a light on what it’s really like to be in a happy, healthy relationship, we took a trip to the Clingy Couples Instagram page. This account is dedicated to posting relatable content about sharing life with someone you love, so we’ve gathered some of their funniest posts down below. Enjoy scrolling through these memes that you might want to immediately send to your partner, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen!

#1

Collage of cats making funny faces representing relatable wholesome relationship memes about asking for something.

clingycouples Report

    #2

    Tweet about a wholesome relationship moment with humor and unexpected wife appearance, perfect for relationship memes.

    ReynaUilkie Report

    #3

    Relationship meme showing funny tweets about friendship and loyalty in wholesome relationships with emojis included

    clingycouples Report

    Most of us have been told from a very young age that we should aspire to be in a relationship. We grew up watching Disney princesses fall in love, giving valentines to our classmates in school and being asked who we currently have a crush on by nosy relatives on holidays. Love is certainly in the air at all times. And while it’s definitely not necessary to be in a romantic relationship to be happy, if you are someone who wants a partner, it can be amazing when you finally do find your person!

    According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, over two thirds of adults in the United States are currently in relationships. And among the 31% that are single, only 15% are actually looking for a partner. Meanwhile, the largest demographic of single adults is men between the ages of 18 and 29, as over half of them aren't in relationships. 
    #4

    Tweet discussing the meaning of family in wholesome relationship memes, emphasizing that family goes beyond having kids.

    clingycouples Report

    #5

    Tweet about a couple sharing a sweet moment in bed at 3am, reflecting wholesome relationship memes and humor.

    lukehannontv Report

    #6

    Text-based meme showing a humorous conversation about walking with a girlfriend, featuring wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    When it comes to where most people are meeting their romantic partners, Courtly reports that nearly a third of couples met via a dating app. It’s also common to meet through mutual friends, at work or in school or at a bar.

    But some people even manage to find their boyfriend or girlfriend through fitness activities, such as a workout class or run club. And others happen to meet at restaurants or cafes, at spiritual or community gatherings, through family members or randomly out in the world. As people often say, you’ll find your person when you least expect it. So never stop looking! 
    #7

    Tweet about a humorous relationship moment expressing a debate over fear or excitement, fitting wholesome relationship memes.

    cydbeer Report

    #8

    Tweet about a couple’s unexpected engagement moment shared on Twitter, captured in wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #9

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post featuring a relatable meme about quirky relationship and personal boundaries.

    clingycouples Report

    If you’re currently in the dating pool, I’m sure you have some red flags that would immediately make you run from a potential partner. Maybe they were rude to a server on your date or chewed their dinner with their mouth open. But according to the relationship wellness company Ours, the top dealbreaker that turns off many daters is when the other person earns significantly more than them. 

    At the same time, daters also don’t want to enter into a relationship with someone who earns significantly less than them. Other dealbreakers include being of a different religion, having kids from a previous relationship, being a decade or more older or having a substantial amount of debt.  
    #10

    Tweet about a wholesome relationship moment where a guy promises his girl to wear a life jacket while cliff jumping.

    betsylozan Report

    #11

    Tweet about a college roommate wearing Grinch pajamas on a date, illustrating wholesome relationship memes and lasting love.

    clingycouples Report

    #12

    Tweet showing a humorous exchange about a doctor using her maiden name, highlighting wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Despite how tumultous the dating world can be, many of us are still willing to put ourselves out there in hopes of finding the one. Because for a lot of people, the pros of being in a relationship certainly outweigh the cons. Marriage.com notes that being in a relationship teaches us how to be selfless, allows us to be with someone who understands us and can simply make us happy. Dating fosters intimacy and connection, and it’s beautiful to be with someone who makes you feel safe.
    #13

    Two cute cartoon animals in a wholesome relationship meme, one confused, the other with a bow and fast food, relatable moment.

    clingycouples Report

    #14

    Text message exchange showing a humorous double text about feelings, illustrating wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a relatable wholesome relationship meme about a husband upset over a raccoon washing cotton candy.

    theoutli3r Report

    #16

    Tweet sharing a wholesome story about an old man and woman who care for each other, illustrating relatable relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet showing a humorous and relatable moment in a wholesome relationship involving an emotional rant and laughter.

    DadandBuried Report

    #18

    Tweet about being attracted to someone's voice, illustrating relatable wholesome relationship memes and feelings.

    siierrrra10 Report

    However, you’ll only experience the benefits of being with a partner if you’re in a healthy relationship. If not, well, it’s much better to be single than to feel lonely, trapped or scared around your partner. So what exactly does a healthy relationship look like? Healthline notes that it requires open communication and trust. Meanwhile, both partners should maintain their independence and individuality. You should never feel like you have to sacrifice your identity to be with them.
    #19

    Tweet about a single dad showing care for his vegan daughter highlighting wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #20

    Tired animated character in bed reacting to early morning goodbye from spouse, capturing relatable wholesome relationship humor.

    clingycouples Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about a playful moment in a high school soccer game, related to relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Healthy relationships also maintain curiosity, about one another and the relationship as a whole. Never stop showing interest in your partner, and encourage one another to grow into your best selves. Playfulness and humor can also go a long way in keeping a relationship alive. There will inevitably be challenges and arguments, but if you can both agree not to sweat the small stuff or take life too seriously, you’ll be on the right track to keep your relationship happy and healthy. 
    #22

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme about a wife helping their daughter with chemistry homework.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet from The Captain humorously addressing relationship struggles with hormones and emotions in wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Couple competes making detailed gingerbread houses, showing wholesome relationship memes capturing fun and creativity together.

    clingycouples Report

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these hilarious and relatable relationship memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that remind you of your own partner, and feel free to let us know in the comments below what the most special aspects of your relationship are. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article featuring memes on this same topic, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Instagram post about a guy improving himself for his partner, a relatable wholesome relationship meme.

    clingycouples Report

    Screenshot of a relatable wholesome relationship meme about respect and honest responses during flirting.

    clingycouples Report

    #27

    Screenshot of a humorous relationship meme tweet about a flight, showcasing relatable wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Text post about confusion in a relationship, featured in wholesome relationship memes beyond relatable content.

    clingycouples Report

    #29

    Text message about a wholesome friendship story highlighting kindness and the importance of how people make others feel in relationships.

    clingycouples Report

    Smiling person holding a heart-shaped amethyst and rose quartz, a wholesome relationship meme beyond relatable.

    clingycouples Report

    #31

    Social media post humorously expressing wholesome relationship feelings about proposals beyond traditional rings.

    clingycouples Report

    Cute alligator plush sitting on fabric with text expressing a desire for something sweet, a wholesome relationship meme.

    clingycouples Report

    #33

    Twitter post sharing a wholesome relationship meme about a funny interaction involving short men and a girlfriend.

    clingycouples Report

    Social media post about how fast replies are attractive, reflecting wholesome relationship memes and relatable moments.

    clingycouples Report

    #35

    Couple celebrating engagement with bouquet and balloons, woman showing off ring and red painted nails in relationship meme.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet from Simon Holland humorously describing a wholesome relationship moment with his wife and kid about hiding ice cream bowls.

    clingycouples Report

    #37

    Text post about a boyfriend asking to borrow his own shirt after it was stolen, relatable wholesome relationship meme.

    clingycouples Report

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme about loving makeup compliments from a supportive boyfriend on FaceTime.

    clingycouples Report

    #39

    Text message exchange showing a wholesome relationship meme about boyfriend asking to be boyfriend and bestfriend.

    clingycouples Report

    Text message exchange about raising standards in relationships, featuring a cute good morning greeting from a security guard.

    clingycouples Report

    #41

    Tweet about a dad joke involving a baby named Carson, featured in wholesome relationship memes that are relatable.

    clingycouples Report

    Relationship meme about whales breaking up with conversations recorded on Spotify, highlighting wholesome relationship humor.

    clingycouples Report

    #43

    Funny wholesome relationship meme about parenting and equal opportunity drama from a 7-year-old child.

    clingycouples Report

    Wholesome relationship meme about a small studio apartment where married couple spends time together in the kitchen/bedroom.

    clingycouples Report

    #45

    Funny wholesome relationship meme about sibling support and dealing with a breakup in a relatable way.

    clingycouples Report

    Hand with engagement ring shown at the beach during sunset, a wholesome relationship moment beyond relatable emotions.

    clingycouples Report

    #47

    Text message meme about relationships with a humorous reply on avoiding arguments, featuring wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet by Brooke sharing a wholesome moment about nurses asking new mothers if they are in a safe relationship, relatable meme.

    clingycouples Report

    #49

    Text meme about a wholesome relationship, highlighting love and acceptance without needing to change each other.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about a girlfriend who values her partner’s family, showing wholesome relationship memes beyond relatable moments.

    clingycouples Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme about a couple waking up and enjoying deep conversations late at night.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about realizing kids a nanny cares for think she is just a friend who comes to play, wholesome relationship meme humor.

    clingycouples Report

    #53

    Text message expressing daily affection, featured in wholesome relationship memes that capture relatable romantic moments.

    clingycouples Report

    Man sends motivational tampon quote texts to wife during her period in a relatable wholesome relationship meme conversation.

    clingycouples Report

    #55

    Tweet showing a humorous and relatable conversation about classy behavior in wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Text post about wholesome relationship memes describing listening to a partner's music to feel close when apart.

    clingycouples Report

    #57

    Text post by Brittani Nichols about a wholesome relationship moment involving basketball and napping to stay entertained.

    clingycouples Report

    Text meme about the word daddy being too sexualized, shared as a wholesome relationship meme on social media.

    clingycouples Report

    #59

    Text meme about private relationship meaning nobody knows personal business but everyone knows the couple relatable wholesome relationship memes

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about being picky in relationships with a humorous tone, fitting wholesome relationship memes keyword.

    clingycouples Report

    #61

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme featuring a funny conversation between 2nd grade boys about love.

    clingycouples Report

    Text message conversation showing a funny, wholesome relationship meme about taking a nap shared by a girlfriend.

    clingycouples Report

    #63

    Text meme about a wholesome relationship moment where a customer cleverly asks for help texting a girl he likes.

    clingycouples Report

    Text meme about a girlfriend eating cold chicken nuggets after a nap, showcasing wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #65

    Tweet about a 25-year relationship ending over marriage pace, followed by a tragic next relationship in relatable relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing advice on communication to improve relationships, featuring wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #67

    Social media post stating being weird together is a love language, highlighting wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme discussing the challenges of saying no to kids' fun ideas.

    clingycouples Report

    #69

    Tweet about a husband helping with their baby, showcasing a wholesome relationship meme that's beyond relatable.

    clingycouples Report

    Social media post humorously addressing relationship memes about texting and reading levels in a relatable way.

    clingycouples Report

    #71

    Funny wholesome relationship meme about mistaken identity and awkward moments on a train, highly relatable content.

    clingycouples Report

    Text post from social media about a boyfriend bringing notes to a restaurant, a wholesome relationship meme.

    clingycouples Report

    #73

    Tweet discussing misconceptions about superhero fantasies and encouraging women to share their fictional crushes in wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #74

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme about love, communication, and positive stories in relatable couple arguments.

    clingycouples Report

    #75

    Text meme about a boyfriend making a funny noise to be found in Walmart, a wholesome relationship meme beyond relatable.

    clingycouples Report

    #76

    Text message meme about marriage and relationship confusion, highlighting wholesome relationship memes in a humorous way.

    clingycouples Report

    #77

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme about self-worth and not viewing partners as banks in relatable terms.

    clingycouples Report

    #78

    Text meme showing a funny conversation about meeting a boyfriend at a random funeral, relatable wholesome relationship humor.

    clingycouples Report

    #79

    Tweet about dating and casual silence, illustrating relatable moments in wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about a funny zoom date experience, illustrating wholesome relationship memes that are beyond relatable.

    clingycouples Report

    Text meme about a relatable wholesome relationship moment during a work Zoom call with a wife in pajamas.

    clingycouples Report

    #82

    Social media meme reflecting on 2012 Instagram culture, fitting wholesome relationship memes beyond relatable content.

    clingycouples Report

    #83

    Text message conversation showing a person asking what's on the other's mind, with loving and relatable relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about dating and being amazed by movies and shows, related to wholesome relationship memes and relatability.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about a grandfather tightening a pickle jar lid to get his grandma to talk, highlighting wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #86

    Twitter post humor about different flirting styles, part of wholesome relationship memes beyond relatable content.

    clingycouples Report

    #87

    Text post about dating someone who supports mental health, highlighting importance in wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Twitter post about sharing clothes in a relationship with a funny reply, showcasing wholesome relationship memes beyond relatable.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about boys being nicer than expected, showing wholesome relationship memes beyond relatable moments with friends and partners.

    clingycouples Report

    #90

    Text-based wholesome relationship meme about love and commitment advice from a mother, highlighting relationship insights.

    clingycouples Report

    #91

    Two cats with heart and skull-shaped fur patterns paired as a wholesome relationship meme about dating.

    clingycouples Report

    Text message meme showing clinginess in relationships with crying emojis, highlighting wholesome relationship memes and feelings.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about fear of intimacy and body image concerns reflecting relatable wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #94

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme showing a funny bar interaction with a mini walkie talkie rescue.

    clingycouples Report

    #95

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme showing a guy helping his classmate by answering questions for her.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about crying over a guy with dad's tough love advice, a relatable wholesome relationship meme.

    clingycouples Report

    Text meme about emotional ups and downs in relationships, fitting the theme of wholesome relationship memes beyond relatable.

    clingycouples Report

    #98

    Text meme about a wholesome relationship moment during a FaceTime call, illustrating relatable couple humor.

    clingycouples Report

    #99

    Tweet text about girlfriends being the most annoying, featuring a relatable wholesome relationship meme.

    clingycouples Report

    Social media meme showing a doormat used to hide packages from husband, a relatable wholesome relationship meme.

    clingycouples Report

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme about a surprising reunion leading to marriage, reflecting relatable moments.

    clingycouples Report

    #102

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme about a love letter changing school plans and staying relatable.

    clingycouples Report

    #103

    Text about a grandmother's lasting love for her late husband, showcasing wholesome relationship memes and heartfelt emotions.

    clingycouples Report

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme advising appreciation for girlfriends who take birth control for mental health reasons.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet by Rach Hill humorously advising to stop grabbing girls by arm or waist to say excuse me, relating to wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #106

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme about wearing comfy clothes instead of lingerie, highlighting relatable partner questions.

    clingycouples Report

    #107

    Text message meme about flirting and cheating, illustrating a funny and relatable wholesome relationship meme.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about a 90-year-old couple married 65 years sharing wholesome relationship advice in a relatable meme format.

    clingycouples Report

    Text meme about faking an Irish accent at a bar, meeting a guy from Ireland, and finding a soulmate—wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #110

    Text meme about a shy wife meeting extended family and an awkward moment during a big dinner, relatable relationship humor.

    clingycouples Report

    #111

    Tweet from Backor McLaughlin sharing a relatable moment about girlfriends and wedding roles in wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Text meme about opening a girlfriend’s Amazon packages causing distress, relatable wholesome relationship humor.

    clingycouples Report

    Text post about a wholesome relationship meme where a partner secretly matches savings for a new vehicle purchase.

    clingycouples Report

    #114

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme about anxiety and the lasting impact of emotional abuse in relationships.

    clingycouples Report

    #115

    Relationship meme tweet about playing a game categorizing food as either a sandwich or a salad.

    clingycouples Report

    A wholesome relationship meme about a funny miscommunication between a couple showing relatable relationship humor.

    clingycouples Report

    Funny wholesome relationship meme about complicated dating situations during Thanksgiving dinner.

    clingycouples Report

    #118

    Tweet about wholesome relationship memes rating holding hands and thumb stroke with star emojis for emphasis.

    clingycouples Report

    #119

    Relationship meme about a girl mad but still riding in the car, turning knees to door and looking out the window.

    clingycouples Report

    Social media conversation about dating to marry, focusing on wholesome relationship memes and future happiness in relationships.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about wise relationship advice from a father, shared in a wholesome relationship meme format.

    clingycouples Report

    #122

    Text message exchange showing a humorous and wholesome relationship meme with a quirky compliment about veins.

    clingycouples Report

    #123

    Tweet screenshot by Ben Wexler discussing serious thoughts on relationships shared on social media with relatable content.

    clingycouples Report

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme describing a non sexual act that turns someone on while parking in reverse.

    clingycouples Report

    Text meme about a boyfriend humorously yodeling to sing his girlfriend to sleep, from wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #126

    Text message screenshot showing a humorous and intense tone in a wholesome relationship meme about commitment energy.

    clingycouples Report

    #127

    Text post about a boyfriend expressing deep love and emotional connection in a wholesome relationship meme.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about relationships discussing why some girls choose certain types over quiet nerds, featured in wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Twitter post addressing delayed trauma response, highlighting the importance of understanding in wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #130

    Screenshot of a wholesome relationship meme about girlfriends feeding or eating fries while their partner is driving.

    clingycouples Report

    #131

    Social media post showing a dad and kids with a wholesome relationship meme about hugging mom fast.

    clingycouples Report

    Text meme about being an emotional, unemotional, clingy but distant private person in wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Text message expressing loyalty and exclusive interest in one person, illustrating wholesome relationship memes and feelings.

    clingycouples Report

    #134

    Tweet about sensitive feelings in relationships, highlighting changes in tone and lack of interest, with relatable wholesome memes.

    clingycouples Report

    #135

    Text meme about a personal relationship journey highlighting commitment and staying true to oneself, relatable wholesome relationship memes.

    clingycouples Report

    Social media post sharing a funny and relatable relationship meme about revenge and cheating in a humorous way.

    clingycouples Report

    Tweet about relationships highlighting trust and humorous doubt, relevant to wholesome relationship memes content.

    clingycouples Report

    #138

    Social media post highlighting relatable wholesome relationship memes about parenting and family dynamics.

    clingycouples Report

    #139

    Relationship meme about dating confidence inspired by Zendaya, highlighting wholesome and relatable themes.

    clingycouples Report

    Text meme describing a wholesome relationship moment about watching the sky and staying in the car to listen to music.

    clingycouples Report

    Screenshot of a humorous relationship meme showing an edgy text message with a playful tone.

    clingycouples Report

