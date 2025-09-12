141 Wholesome Relationship Memes That Are Beyond Relatable
There’s nothing better than being in love. Finding someone who truly understands you and allows you to be your unapologetic self without fear of judgment is a beautiful thing. But we all know that being in a relationship isn’t just kissing in the rain and finding flower petals sprinkled on the dinner table. There are also plenty of silly, frustrating and unflattering moments.
To shine a light on what it’s really like to be in a happy, healthy relationship, we took a trip to the Clingy Couples Instagram page. This account is dedicated to posting relatable content about sharing life with someone you love, so we’ve gathered some of their funniest posts down below. Enjoy scrolling through these memes that you might want to immediately send to your partner, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen!
Most of us have been told from a very young age that we should aspire to be in a relationship. We grew up watching Disney princesses fall in love, giving valentines to our classmates in school and being asked who we currently have a crush on by nosy relatives on holidays. Love is certainly in the air at all times. And while it’s definitely not necessary to be in a romantic relationship to be happy, if you are someone who wants a partner, it can be amazing when you finally do find your person!
According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, over two thirds of adults in the United States are currently in relationships. And among the 31% that are single, only 15% are actually looking for a partner. Meanwhile, the largest demographic of single adults is men between the ages of 18 and 29, as over half of them aren't in relationships.
When it comes to where most people are meeting their romantic partners, Courtly reports that nearly a third of couples met via a dating app. It’s also common to meet through mutual friends, at work or in school or at a bar.
But some people even manage to find their boyfriend or girlfriend through fitness activities, such as a workout class or run club. And others happen to meet at restaurants or cafes, at spiritual or community gatherings, through family members or randomly out in the world. As people often say, you’ll find your person when you least expect it. So never stop looking!
If you’re currently in the dating pool, I’m sure you have some red flags that would immediately make you run from a potential partner. Maybe they were rude to a server on your date or chewed their dinner with their mouth open. But according to the relationship wellness company Ours, the top dealbreaker that turns off many daters is when the other person earns significantly more than them.
At the same time, daters also don’t want to enter into a relationship with someone who earns significantly less than them. Other dealbreakers include being of a different religion, having kids from a previous relationship, being a decade or more older or having a substantial amount of debt.
Despite how tumultous the dating world can be, many of us are still willing to put ourselves out there in hopes of finding the one. Because for a lot of people, the pros of being in a relationship certainly outweigh the cons. Marriage.com notes that being in a relationship teaches us how to be selfless, allows us to be with someone who understands us and can simply make us happy. Dating fosters intimacy and connection, and it’s beautiful to be with someone who makes you feel safe.
There’s no doubt that being in a committed relationship comes with challenges, but these can lead to personal growth and strengthen your bond with your partner if they’re handled effectively. Plus, you’ll always have a partner for the adventures you embark upon through life. And research has found that being in love may even help you live longer.
However, you’ll only experience the benefits of being with a partner if you’re in a healthy relationship. If not, well, it’s much better to be single than to feel lonely, trapped or scared around your partner. So what exactly does a healthy relationship look like? Healthline notes that it requires open communication and trust. Meanwhile, both partners should maintain their independence and individuality. You should never feel like you have to sacrifice your identity to be with them.
Healthy relationships also maintain curiosity, about one another and the relationship as a whole. Never stop showing interest in your partner, and encourage one another to grow into your best selves. Playfulness and humor can also go a long way in keeping a relationship alive. There will inevitably be challenges and arguments, but if you can both agree not to sweat the small stuff or take life too seriously, you’ll be on the right track to keep your relationship happy and healthy.
