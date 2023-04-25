Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online
Social Issues, Work & Money6 hours ago

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Liucija Adomaite and
Justinas Keturka

“This has to be one of the most gruesome displays of organizational leadership posted in a minute,” a person reacted to a now-viral leaked video that shows the CEO of the digital marketing company Clearlink addressing his employees.

The CEO named James Clarke already told employees earlier this month that he had run out of patience with them complaining about the new return-to-office policy.

But the leaked call took the controversy to a whole new level after Clarke praised an employee for selling “their family dog” to show commitment to returning to the office.

Huge outrage then broke out online with people questioning everything Clarke demonstrates in the video, from toxic leadership to exclusive corporate culture and logical fallacies.

The Clearlink CEO sparks an outrage after a leaked video call shows him praising an employee who sold their family dog to return to the office

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Many people, including serial entrepreneur Lizelle van Vuuren, addressed the unhinged CEO speech on Twitter

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: heylizelle

Here is what Clearlink CEO James Clark said in the infamous leaked video

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: heylizelle

Remember, perfect is the enemy of good, we don’t need perfect, we just need good. We just need you to show up and give an honest day’s hard work. Blood, sweat and tears, and go home to your families after that, and enjoy what’s really important. And work towards having some of that freedom that we talked about.

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: heylizelle

I challenge any one of you to outwork me, but you won’t. I’m all in in what we’re doing here at Clearlink. And I want you to know it and feel it. Because this is what we do. And I’ve sacrificed. And those of you that are here have sacrificed greatly to be here as well. To be away from your family.

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: heylizelle

I learned from one of our leaders that in the midst of hearing this message, [he] went out and sold their family dog, which breaks my heart as someone who’s been, you know, at the head of the humanization of pets movement in other businesses that we’ve built. But truly, those are the sacrifices that are being made. And I honor you for those sacrifices and what is taking place here.

Image credits: heylizelle

Image credits: heylizelle

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: Alan Levine (not the actual photo)

[Some aren’t] working hard at all and it’s unfair to the rest of that are. Some have already quietly quit their positions, but are taking a paycheck. In one month, this year alone, I got data that about 30 of you didn’t even open or crack open laptops, and those are all remote employees, including their manager, for a whole month. How could that be in a company where we’re doing our very best? And what does that say about us as a company and that they’re still here? They’re still employees, none lost their jobs over this.

That’s, again, not to say that they weren’t working at all, but those are not great indicators.

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: heylizelle

Here is the full video that sparked an outcry as tweeted by van Vuuren

In the video, the CEO also rants about employees using artificial intelligence

Image credits: heylizelle

The CEO expressed his dissatisfaction with content writers who use AI but get paid for eight hours of work. “I can do that in about 30 minutes of an eight-hour workday.” Hence, he offers a ‘solution’: “Let’s put out 30-50 times our normal production.”

He then questions whether single and working mothers can be valuable employees like others

Image credits: heylizelle

The CEO was also skeptical of breadwinning mothers and if they are even able to deal with the work at the company as well as their colleagues.

“While I know you’re doing your best, some would say, they’ve even mastered this art,” the CEO said before stating the very opposite: “This path is neither fair to your employer nor fair to those children.”

Image credits: heylizelle

While he tried to say it’s not a criticism per se, he argued that most mothers would find it hard to meet their employer’s expectations. “There are only so many waking hours in each day and it is this value-for-value exchange that is rarely optimized.”

Thus, according to the CEO, only the rarest of full-time moms can be productive full-time employees.

Intense backlash followed on Twitter with people exposing the wide array of flaws behind the CEO’s arguments

Image credits: FluentInFinance

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: jason_koebler

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: jason_koebler

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: gokpkd

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: kriswernowsky

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: SilviaCatten

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: AMARAtto_sour

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: Jack_Raines

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: Jack_Raines

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: MrsDocJones

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: heylizelle

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: RemiHandCarry

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: HarJasmine00

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: HarJasmine00

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: BB2jet

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: jaganvjohn

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: OfficialDHam

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: shawnroos

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: justinbrock

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: erulabs

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: marcherson

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: ptrcknlsn

CEO Celebrates Worker Who Sold His Dog To Return To The Office, Sparks Huge Backlash Online

Image credits: focusedpixels

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

