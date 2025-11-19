“Actually Vulgar”: Claudia Schiffer’s Lookalike Daughter’s Racy Outfit Leaves Fans Speechless

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s daughter, 21-year-old Clementine Vaughn, left social media buzzing after sharing a series of Wild West–themed party photos from New York City, where her bold outfit instantly drew comparisons to her mother’s iconic supermodel era.

The images featured the young star in a fitted corset top and accessories, prompting a wave of reactions ranging from admiration to criticism.

Clementine’s corset look immediately sparked reactions across social media

Claudia Schiffer’s lookalike daughter in a fitted rust dress and tall boots posing indoors by a wooden door.

Image credits: claudiaschiffer

Clementine Vaughn stepped briefly back into the public eye when she posted photos from what appeared to be a Wild West-themed party, sharing glimpses of a night out with friends.

In the pictures, she wore a white cap-sleeve corset top cinched with a brown leather lace-up belt around her waist. She paired the look with a coordinated drawstring bottom, styling it with oversized turquoise earrings, a necklace, and additional silver-and-turquoise jewelry seen in a later close-up.

Three women at a party, one in a racy outfit resembling Claudia Schiffer’s lookalike daughter, posing and smiling indoors.

Image credits: clementinevaughn

Many recognized the corset itself, as it was the same one she wore last Halloween when she dressed as a vampire.

Another photo showed her standing between two friends, each dressed in similarly themed pieces, including a cowboy hat and a horse-bit belt, according to Page Six.

The western aesthetic, combined with Clementine’s confident poses, quickly caught the attention of netizens who were not shy about sharing their opinions.

Three young women posing together at a night event, with Claudia Schiffer’s lookalike daughter in a racy outfit.

Image credits: clementinevaughn

Some praised her beauty and style. Others felt the outfit was too daring. One viewer wrote, “Finally, a supermodel’s adult kid who is hotter than their mother.” Another declared simply, “She IS THE MOMENT.” One fan chimed in with, “Hottest human.”

But the critiques came just as loudly. Among the skeptical comments were, “Wearing clothes that are 2 or 3 sizes too small isn’t attractive on anyone,” and, “I bet she thinks this is a ‘good look.’ Well, guess again, it’s not. It’s actually vulgar.” Another commenter asked pointedly, “And your mother didn’t comment on it before you went out in it??”

Fans couldn’t help comparing Clementine to her legendary supermodel mother

Claudia Schiffer’s lookalike daughter in a racy outfit posing confidently indoors, leaving fans speechless.

Image credits: clementinevaughn

Clementine has long been noted for resembling Claudia Schiffer, but this latest post intensified the comparisons.

With her tall frame, defined features, and blonde hair, commenters described her as the spitting image of the ’90s supermodel.

Claudia Schiffer celebrated Clementine’s 21st birthday just days earlier by sharing a nostalgic photo taken nearly two decades ago on Instagram. In it, the two wore towels wrapped around their heads in a matching moment.

Claudia Schiffer lookalike daughter with curly hair wearing a racy outfit and a flower choker necklace at an event.

Image credits: Georges Biard/Wikimedia

“Happy 21st birthday to my Clementine,” Schiffer wrote. “Motivated by always finding the lesson, curiosity and passion; nothing could k**l your spark, humor or charisma! Love you so much meine kleine Maus.”

The birthday post showed a softer, wholesome side to the mother-daughter relationship, contrasting sharply with the edgier photos Clementine had just shared.

Schiffer’s fans appreciated her nostalgic post, with one commenter stating, “The queen of beauty and all that is wonderful.” Another stated, “So beautiful daughter! Looks like you so much but with (her) own style.”

Blonde woman with long hair wearing a sparkling racy outfit, resembling Claudia Schiffer’s lookalike daughter.

Image credits: PAT/ARNAL/Getty Images

Claudia Schiffer is one of the modeling industry’s most prolific legends

Claudia Schiffer’s lookalike daughter sitting outdoors with blonde woman, both smiling and dressed casually

Image credits: claudiaschiffer

Claudia Schiffer is one of the industry’s legends, holding the industry record for the most magazine covers by a supermodel at over 1,000 worldwide, according to the Toronto Sun. She has also ventured into acting.

After being discovered at 17, she gained prominence for her beauty, charisma, and presence on the runway.

Her breakthrough came with Guess campaigns in 1989. From 1993 to 2000, Schiffer became one of the industry’s most dominant supermodels, walking the runway for brands such as Chanel and Versace.

Claudia Schiffer’s lookalike daughter in a floral dress holding a baby, standing with a man holding a toddler outside a building

Image credits: Fred Duval/Getty Images

Her annual earnings reached about $10 million in the 1990s, which highlighted the supermodel phenomenon at the time.

She married British film director and producer Matthew Vaughn in 2002, and they had three children: Caspar Matthew Schiffer, who was born in January 2003; Clementine Poppy Schiffer, who was born in September 2004; and Cosima Violet Schiffer, who was born in May 2010.

Clementine’s move to New York City may mark the start of a new chapter

Claudia Schiffer’s lookalike daughter wearing a racy white outfit, posing on a boat with ocean views in the background.

Image credits: clementinevaughn

Though largely private throughout her childhood, Clementine has begun carving out her own life in recent years.

After growing up in the UK, she relocated to New York City, highlighting the move in an interview earlier this year.

“I’ve seen the end of success. I want to see the start of it, the hustle and bustle,” she told British Vogue.

Claudia Schiffer’s lookalike daughter taking a mirror selfie wearing a racy, form-fitting white dress, smiling indoors.

Image credits: clementinevaughn

Her latest party photos, which felt confident, stylized, and bold, have led some netizens to wonder whether she is experimenting with fashion, testing the waters of public attention, or simply enjoying her early twenties in the city that never sleeps.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Clementine Vaughn’s cowboy-themed party photos on social media

