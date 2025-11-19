“Actually Vulgar”: Claudia Schiffer’s Lookalike Daughter’s Racy Outfit Leaves Fans Speechless
Legendary supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s daughter, 21-year-old Clementine Vaughn, left social media buzzing after sharing a series of Wild West–themed party photos from New York City, where her bold outfit instantly drew comparisons to her mother’s iconic supermodel era.
The images featured the young star in a fitted corset top and accessories, prompting a wave of reactions ranging from admiration to criticism.
- Claudia Schiffer’s daughter Clementine caused a stir on social media after posting bold Wild West–themed photos.
- Netizens had strong and very mixed reactions to her racy Western look.
- Many also pointed out how strikingly she resembles her supermodel mom.
Clementine’s corset look immediately sparked reactions across social media
Image credits: claudiaschiffer
Clementine Vaughn stepped briefly back into the public eye when she posted photos from what appeared to be a Wild West-themed party, sharing glimpses of a night out with friends.
In the pictures, she wore a white cap-sleeve corset top cinched with a brown leather lace-up belt around her waist. She paired the look with a coordinated drawstring bottom, styling it with oversized turquoise earrings, a necklace, and additional silver-and-turquoise jewelry seen in a later close-up.
Image credits: clementinevaughn
Many recognized the corset itself, as it was the same one she wore last Halloween when she dressed as a vampire.
Another photo showed her standing between two friends, each dressed in similarly themed pieces, including a cowboy hat and a horse-bit belt, according to Page Six.
The western aesthetic, combined with Clementine’s confident poses, quickly caught the attention of netizens who were not shy about sharing their opinions.
Image credits: clementinevaughn
Some praised her beauty and style. Others felt the outfit was too daring. One viewer wrote, “Finally, a supermodel’s adult kid who is hotter than their mother.” Another declared simply, “She IS THE MOMENT.” One fan chimed in with, “Hottest human.”
But the critiques came just as loudly. Among the skeptical comments were, “Wearing clothes that are 2 or 3 sizes too small isn’t attractive on anyone,” and, “I bet she thinks this is a ‘good look.’ Well, guess again, it’s not. It’s actually vulgar.” Another commenter asked pointedly, “And your mother didn’t comment on it before you went out in it??”
Fans couldn’t help comparing Clementine to her legendary supermodel mother
Image credits: clementinevaughn
Clementine has long been noted for resembling Claudia Schiffer, but this latest post intensified the comparisons.
With her tall frame, defined features, and blonde hair, commenters described her as the spitting image of the ’90s supermodel.
Claudia Schiffer celebrated Clementine’s 21st birthday just days earlier by sharing a nostalgic photo taken nearly two decades ago on Instagram. In it, the two wore towels wrapped around their heads in a matching moment.
Image credits: Georges Biard/Wikimedia
“Happy 21st birthday to my Clementine,” Schiffer wrote. “Motivated by always finding the lesson, curiosity and passion; nothing could k**l your spark, humor or charisma! Love you so much meine kleine Maus.”
The birthday post showed a softer, wholesome side to the mother-daughter relationship, contrasting sharply with the edgier photos Clementine had just shared.
Schiffer’s fans appreciated her nostalgic post, with one commenter stating, “The queen of beauty and all that is wonderful.” Another stated, “So beautiful daughter! Looks like you so much but with (her) own style.”
Image credits: PAT/ARNAL/Getty Images
Claudia Schiffer is one of the modeling industry’s most prolific legends
Image credits: claudiaschiffer
Claudia Schiffer is one of the industry’s legends, holding the industry record for the most magazine covers by a supermodel at over 1,000 worldwide, according to the Toronto Sun. She has also ventured into acting.
After being discovered at 17, she gained prominence for her beauty, charisma, and presence on the runway.
Her breakthrough came with Guess campaigns in 1989. From 1993 to 2000, Schiffer became one of the industry’s most dominant supermodels, walking the runway for brands such as Chanel and Versace.
Image credits: Fred Duval/Getty Images
Her annual earnings reached about $10 million in the 1990s, which highlighted the supermodel phenomenon at the time.
She married British film director and producer Matthew Vaughn in 2002, and they had three children: Caspar Matthew Schiffer, who was born in January 2003; Clementine Poppy Schiffer, who was born in September 2004; and Cosima Violet Schiffer, who was born in May 2010.
Clementine’s move to New York City may mark the start of a new chapter
Image credits: clementinevaughn
Though largely private throughout her childhood, Clementine has begun carving out her own life in recent years.
After growing up in the UK, she relocated to New York City, highlighting the move in an interview earlier this year.
“I’ve seen the end of success. I want to see the start of it, the hustle and bustle,” she told British Vogue.
Image credits: clementinevaughn
Her latest party photos, which felt confident, stylized, and bold, have led some netizens to wonder whether she is experimenting with fashion, testing the waters of public attention, or simply enjoying her early twenties in the city that never sleeps.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Clementine Vaughn’s cowboy-themed party photos on social media
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I've never understood why people think it's newsworthy that children look like their parents. That's pretty much how it works in every organic species.
