As the saying goes, don't judge a book by its cover, but how about fore-edge paintings? Well, in this case, Maisie Matilda does a great job of selling them by adding magical drawings to literary classics such as The Lord of Rings trilogy, Dune trilogy, Harry Potter series, and others.

Maisie's drawings haven't gone unnoticed, and as of today, the artist has over 600K followers on Instagram and 1 million on TikTok. Maisie draws on all the sides of the books and showcases the final result in a video format. Her detailed illustrations represent famous scenes, characters, or quotes that true fans will recognize in a heartbeat.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | tiktok.com