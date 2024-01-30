ADVERTISEMENT

As the saying goes, don't judge a book by its cover, but how about fore-edge paintings? Well, in this case, Maisie Matilda does a great job of selling them by adding magical drawings to literary classics such as The Lord of Rings trilogy, Dune trilogy, Harry Potter series, and others.

Maisie's drawings haven't gone unnoticed, and as of today, the artist has over 600K followers on Instagram and 1 million on TikTok. Maisie draws on all the sides of the books and showcases the final result in a video format. Her detailed illustrations represent famous scenes, characters, or quotes that true fans will recognize in a heartbeat.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | tiktok.com

#1

"Pride and Prejudice," a novel by Jane Austen.

#2

Harry Potter collection by J. K. Rowling.

#3

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#4

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#5

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#6

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#7

"A Game of Thrones," a novel by George R. R. Martin.

#8

"Breaking Dawn," a novel by Stephenie Meyer.

#9

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#10

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#11

"A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series by George R. R. Martin.

#12

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," a novel by J. K. Rowling

#13

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#14

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," a novel by J. K. Rowling

#15

The Complete Sherlock Holmes book by Arthur Conan Doyle.

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#17

"Breaking Dawn," a novel by Stephenie Meyer.

#18

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," a novel by J. K. Rowling

#19

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#20

"A Game of Thrones," a novel by George R. R. Martin.

#21

"Fire & Blood," a novel by George R. R. Martin.

#22

"Pride and Prejudice," a novel by Jane Austen.

#23

"A Game of Thrones," a novel by George R. R. Martin.

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#25

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#26

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#27

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#28

"Fire & Blood," a novel by George R. R. Martin.

#29

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#30

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#31

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#32

"A Game of Thrones," a novel by George R. R. Martin.

#33

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#34

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#35

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#36

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#37

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#38

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#39

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#40

"The Silmarillion," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#41

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#42

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#43

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#44

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#45

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#46

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#47

"The Great Dune Trilogy," a novel by Frank Herbert.
 

#48

"The Great Dune Trilogy," a novel by Frank Herbert.

#49

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," a novel by J. K. Rowling.

#50

"Fire & Blood," a novel by George R. R. Martin.

#51

"Breaking Dawn," a novel by Stephenie Meyer.

#52

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#53

"The Last Kingdom," a novel by Bernard Cornwell.

#54

"The Silmarillion," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#55

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

#56

"The Lord of the Rings," a novel by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

