Church Enforces Homeschooling Ideology, 18YO Upset That They Cancel Their Own Graduation Tradition

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Religion isn’t just a way to show praise to a higher power; it’s often a source of community for people. That’s why folks come together to celebrate their faith, but they might start feeling bad if their religious institution doesn’t show them the same love in return.

That’s what happened to a young woman who was gutted when her church stopped their annual tradition of honoring graduates and instead chose to celebrate homeschooled folks. This decision was met with widespread anger, and folks soon realized the truth.

More info: Reddit

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When religious institutions secretly try to push an agenda, some of its followers might start rebelling against it

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s 18-year-old sister was disappointed because their church had forgone their tradition of honoring graduates and instead was going to celebrate homeschooling moms

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Since the homeschooling program was advertised by the church, the poster felt that was why they changed the tradition, and her parents decided to write a scathing email about it

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Image credits: seventyfour / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Since many folks besides the poster and her parents wrote emails to the church, they tried to correct their system by asking graduates to send in their photos to be displayed

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster realized that her church might be celebrating the homeschooling program since it was faith-based, and they were intentionally slighting “secular” graduates

Image credits: MadisonBrave

The angry poster decided to take action against her church by informing folks about their actions, emailing local school districts, and possibly talking to the local news

The poster shared that when she was young, her church honored her and other graduates and gave them gifts. This tradition had been going on for a long time, and people often looked forward to many students being celebrated in this way, but it seems that this year they were not going to do that.

The reason why many religious institutions often pay their respects to graduates is that it can foster a sense of community and well-being. Church-goers also explain that when young students are celebrated for their achievements and brought together, it’s an opportunity for their faith to grow and for elders to guide their path.

When the poster’s sister found out the tradition wouldn’t happen this year, she was very disappointed. Instead, the family learned that the church would honor the moms of homeschooled kids, as well as some of the children. That’s why the parents decided to email one of the religious leaders and rally other folks who felt the same outrage.

In situations where people might have an issue with what their church is doing, pastors explain that it’s better to figure out if you can solve those concerns yourself. If it’s truly a big problem, you can bring it to anyone in the fellowship so they can address the issue and find a solution.

Image credits: 21graph / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster felt that her church needed to honor all graduates because she knew it was a wonderful system that fostered a sense of community among folks. It also brought together kids from many different schools so they could represent their educational institutions and celebrate their achievements.

Unfortunately, even though the woman, her parents, and several other members of the community emailed the church about the change in its tradition, the church’s decision remained the same. They tried to make things right by asking graduates to send in their photos, which could then be displayed on a big screen.

In certain cases, religious institutions might make decisions for their parishioners that might anger or displease the folks. That’s when professionals explain that people need to take a stand and do what they feel is right, rather than giving in to someone else’s version of the truth.

That’s exactly what the poster and her family did when they realized that their church seemed to be pushing the faith-based homeschooling program onto the community. So they rallied against it along with other folks, and the OP decided to post about it, send emails to school districts, and possibly even contact the local news.

What do you think is the best way for the people in this story to deal with their church’s sudden change in tradition? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the matter.

Folks were glad that the poster had taken issue with her religious institution’s sneaky agenda