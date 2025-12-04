Recently, someone on Reddit asked , “Parents of Reddit, when did you realize you’d raised a little monster?” The answers poured in, ranging from small lies to shocking, hilarious, or downright terrible antics. Keep scrolling to see the hilarious, shocking, and sometimes terrifying stories parents shared about the moments they realized their kids weren’t exactly little angels.

You’ve probably heard parents proudly declare that their child is destined to be a gymnast, a pilot, or a prodigy , just because they folded a paper airplane or did a perfect somersault. Dreams like these are part of the fun of parenting. But sometimes reality has a way of crashing in, and those same children reveal a much darker, or at least more mischievous, side.

#1 My son steals my wife's eyeglasses while she is reading on her phone. (she can see up close fine but anything past about 3 feet is a complete blur) He knows this... and knows he can get away with taking things off of counters and drawing on things if she can't see him. He's 3.

#2 Hello, this is the story of my son Felix. I am from Sweden so i am sorry if my English is bad.



Felix is 6 years old and Julia is 4 years old in this story



I can start with a incident that made me wonder how i raised my son.



So me Felix and his younger sister Julia we're on a camping trip through the north of Sweden when my son, from nowhere just start's to scream '' I will end you Julia '' and after he starts to pray to god. No one in my family is religious and that is what makes me feel uncomfortable. I ask him '' Felix whats going on? '' and he answer's '' Julia wouldn't let me play with her hair ''. The whole trip i would always check out what Felix was doing because i could just feel his anger of something but could't put my finger on what until 5 years later (2017) when the same thing happen'd again.



Me and my wife had just picked up the kids from school and let them play upstairs while we're cooking food, and then from nowhere we heard the loudest scream saying '' I WILL END YOU JULIA '' so i ran upstairs as fast as i could. When i came up to the room my kids we're playing in i saw my daughter laying on the floor bleeding from her hair, and beside's her my son is sitting praying to god with blood in his hands!!?? I we're so confused, my son had pulled so hard in his siblings hair that she had lost hair and started bleeding. That is the most creepy thing iv'e seen in my whole life so far. When i asked my son what he has done he answers to me with most chilling voice i ever will hear '' Julia wouldn't let me play with her hair dad ''.



About 2 weeks after the incident i asked Felix why he pulled her hair, he said '' the man in my head tells me what to do, i cant choose what to do''







My son is getting help and my daughter is fine.

#3 I was in court as a plaintiff waiting for my case. They did all the criminal stuff first. One of the cases was this high school senior who had beat his 100lb 5’0” mom. She was crying as she was refusing to have him home on bail. She was scared of this kid. This was an upper middle class family and the kid looked like he was on his way to a good college. She kept saying he did it every time he didn’t get what he wanted. Judge sent him to Monmouth county jail, not a nice place for an 18 year old skinny nebish.

Parenting is basically trial and error, and there’s no universal manual for raising kids. Some parents go all-in on strict rules, thinking control is the secret sauce to good behavior. But overdoing it can backfire; kids start rebelling or sneaking around just to test the limits. Picture a household where every little mistake gets a lecture marathon: it’s exhausting for everyone. Balance is the real magic, and that’s what separates stressed-out parents from the chill, confident ones. ADVERTISEMENT On the flip side, being too soft isn’t the answer either. Overindulgence, constant comfort, and letting kids get away with everything might seem easier in the moment, but it can create confusion and entitlement. Children need guidance, boundaries, and limits to feel secure. Without them, they might struggle with responsibility or fail to understand consequences. Too much leniency might make daily life easier for the parent, but it can make growing up a lot harder for the child.

#4 Not a parent but a sibling. My sister has become a vain, selfish, unloving sociopath. She treats my mum as a servant and my mum loves her to much to notice. My mum was talking to her, she got bored and said, quote ‘you can leave now’

My mum replied with something like, you can’t talk to me like that. You need to respect me to which my sister replies

‘I have no respect for the one that cleans my knickers. Leave.’



I’m in shock, if I said that to my mum I’d be slapped but she turns a blind eye.

#5 Ex-teacher here. My own kids are far from monsters, but I've met some. When I taught pre-school/kindergarten there was a kid who was banned from YMCA camps for his behaviour, and they had never banned someone before. He brought a (plastic thankfully) knife to school and threatened to cut all of us teachers. Told other kids he would burn their homes down after first setting fire to all their toys. He heard me calming another student who was afraid of bees and mentioning I'm allergic but have never been stung because I don't scare bees. He came up to me, told me he was going to put a wasp nest in my car, lock me in it, and watch me suffer. He was one of only 2 students expelled from that school in the 15 plus years I was associated with it. His mother STILL didn't realize her son was a monster. She said she ate lead paint when pregnant with him (pika), but claimed he was just fine. Often parents just cannot or refuse to see their children for what they are.

#6 I'm not done raising her so I still hold onto hope that we can turn things around.



My middle child is 10. She becomes completely uncontrollable when things are not going her way. She has told me that she is going to go to school and tell them I beat her so she can go to foster care. Her older sister struggles with depression and cuts herself. She hopes she cuts too far one time. She will go outside and scream at the top of her lungs. She has hit me, spit in my face. Breaks things, destroys the house.



They both had a pretty rough childhood. I am a recovering alcoholic so my own issues played into it. I was never aggressive but I was definitely not there for them like i should have been. I was more of a friend than a parent. I'm sober now. We are all in therapy. I really hope that by doing these things that we can make things right.



I haven't given up, i still have hope. But it's really really hard sometimes.

Somewhere in the middle, however, lies a parenting style that balances care and structure. Known as authoritative parenting, this approach mixes firm boundaries with warmth and support. Psychologists say kids raised this way are more likely to become happy, confident, and well-adjusted adults. These parents provide clear expectations but also explain the reasoning behind rules, fostering both independence and responsibility. The goal is to guide without smothering or controlling too much.

#7 My little brother is autistic.

Love him but growing up he had no idea about morals



We had a portable DVD player as kids with a load of DVDs and a couple of nintendos. He loved them and would always giggle watching them but one day when he was four he thought it would be hilarious to throw them all out of the window and smash them



Another time when we had moved houses a stray cat was always wandering around. We fed him and sprayed him and our grandmother adored him, I think my brother would have been 6 or 7 but we walk into the garden to see him swinging the cat by it's tail in circles, giggling in fits.



Now that he's older he'll still kick up and have fits but at least he knows what things are bold.

#8 My sister is raising 2 monsters, my niece and nephew. The whole family knows, even their parents know but neither one of them wants to be a parent and discipline or give consequences for their monsters actions.

My nephew at 7 yelled at my sister at Subway when she asked him to pick out his chips. He screamed "Shut up, I want to choke you!" Then proceeded to kick the customer nearest him in the back of the leg. My sister just laughed it off with a defeated, embarrassed look on her face.



At my daughters 3rd birthday party my niece (8 at the time) realized she was wearing the Jean's she doesn't like, screamed over the birthday song at her parents told them to fix it immediately. Well, they couldn't, they had no change of clothes. She flipped out, grabbed the birthday cake and threw it on the ground then ripped her pants off threw a present on the ground and stomped all over it. No apology. No consequences. My sister offered to pay to replace the gift I told her I'd rather she pay to send her kids to therapy she cussed at me and said I didn't love my niece and nephew.



They're in their teens now and still throw fits if you don't do what they want or let them win, etc. When my brother had his son, monster nephew started beating him up around 3. Monster was 9. Monster gave the little boy a black eye. And the only people my monster niece and nephew are genuinely scared of and behave around are my African-American sister in law and my Mexican brother in law. They've never done anything to them, they're just not white.



Anyway, we have secret family get togethers without inviting them because they always ruin them. We honestly don't like living like this but, we also don't like spending X amount of hours listening to them whine, complain, scream, and demand things while breaking and destroying our property and you can't say anything to them and their parents won't say anything. Its upsetting. I dread their future.

#9 Big sister here



My brothers were figthing yesterday in the room beside mine. I’m hearing everything for 20 min straight. I’m having a cold and therefore wanted to see if they could resolve it first.



The older brother is constantly using his strength (he is strong, fat and tall) to taunt the younger one., but the older one is wimp who will sit down if you demand respect. The younger is even more of a coward. I don’t really condone using this word, but seriously. That is what he is. This younger is the middle child.



They still don’t break it up after 20 min, I get there. Throw the older out of the room. He gets out, not before he hits him again. I had surgery on my leg a while ago and still in recovery. So really in no shape to step in between, unless I want my other leg to break.



The older gets out of the room. Then suddenly the middle one gets the courage to beat him up, WHEN he’s out of the room. I do not touch him but block his exit with both hands to the side of the door. This little psychopath uses all his strength to push on my hands and I almost fall to the floor. He knows all the pain I’ve been in from my surgery. I get mad and tell to him to stop acting like this and if he really had the courage and wanted to beat the older one up he should’ve done in it the 20 min and maybe more.



He starts taking his anger out on me and i’ve had enough. My headache is so bad at this moment. I close the door and lock with a key by force.



He gets out of the window and gets in the house via the balcony. Now this is where his horrible and outright scary personality comes to show. Keep in mind he’s only 13.



I tell him what is he doing. What does he want. He talks to me condescendingly and tells me just to go back to my room (I’m always in my room hihi) and just tells to me to shut up. He starts threatening and speaking to me as if he has any power over me. But the scary thing is how calm and poisonous his tone is. He isn’t affected by any of the words I’m saying and have zero respect to as a big sister. I’m not demanding any respect, but he doesn’t have that love and care we other siblings have for each other.





I’ve always started to notice how he says whatever the hell he want and then makes into a joke with a cheeky smile. When my dad was going to visit grandma, he told the rest of the family “he’s just waiting on the grandparents to be gone, and then he’ll be back”.



I mean who the says that? This was a bit much, but the road that my brother is headed is not a good one. And I’m truly scared for his future.

Authoritative parents often lead by example, modeling calm, rational behavior for their children. Developmental psychologist Diana Baumrind identified this style in the 1970s, describing it as assertive but not intrusive or restrictive. Discipline is about teaching, not punishing, and kids are encouraged to be cooperative, confident, and self-regulated. These parents aren’t perfect; they’re human, but they model the behavior they hope to see in their kids.

#10 I had to buy security cameras because he was stealing, throwing parties etc. He looked right in the camera and flipped me off while I was at work. My heart fell.

#11 When my youngest moved out. I had always had difficulty with her but once she was gone I realised how much of a bully she is. Recently she got angry when my partner told her to not guilt trip me and flipped out called him the scum of the earth, telling me I am a bad mom for being with him when he is so awful to her, saying really horrible things about his children. The thing is that my sweetie is incredible and everyone loves him. Except her because he called her on her nonsense and stood up for me.



I can't even tell you how many times I have cried because of things she has said or done.



My oldest daughter is a sweetheart and they are polar opposites. I am concerned there are some mental health issues right now because she has increased her behaviours. Unfortunately she is off on her own so I cant do anything but ask her to talk to someone.

#12 Four weeks ago I asked my son to take his mother to the doctor. He never showed and turned off his phone. Didn't hear from him for two weeks when I called him and asked him to come by. He didn't again and again turned off his phone. Four days ago his daughter was born. He called his grandparents, his friends and posted it all over social media. We found out this morning when someone told us they saw the pictures on Facebook.

Of course, the tricky part is finding the right balance. Too strict, and kids revolt. Too lenient, and they get lost in a world of “I can do whatever I want.” It’s like walking a tightrope while juggling spaghetti—possible, but you need patience. The key is consistency, fairness, and calm communication, with adjustments as kids grow. Authoritative parenting takes effort, but the payoff is kids who can think for themselves and thrive.

#13 Not a parent and I won't ever have kids for obvious reasons but I was the monster, I'm not proud of what I've done but i can't change the past.



I lived with a father who often beat my mother, my sister and me. My mother said it started when I was 4 months old. My mother always tried to protect us but wasn't always there, I lived in a home filled with hate and violence and never really learned what love or happiness was. I was a pretty violent child with a lot of anger issues, my mother told me I would often hit my grandmother or her and when my sister was born it was even worse, I hated her and wanted her dead because since she was there I couldn't have nice things anymore (I was 3).



I was the kind of child to throw a tantrum because I was not given the present I wanted for Christmas when I had a room full of toys and I would trow myself on the floor and scream or even hit people and break items then act as if everything was normal.



It took a turn when my best friend passed away, I was six and I pushed my sister down the stairs a few times. Now I could have been helped if my mom had accepted I had a problem but she refused to think something might not be wrong. I was forced by school to see a psychiatrist who realised something was wrong and asked to see me again, I never returned as my mother just didn't want to face the truth.



Growing up I had a lot of anger issues and sent a few of my classmates to the hospital but when questioned I didn't remember what happened, it was around 16 my mother realized something was really wrong, I had an argument with her and hit her than came back a few minutes later and wondered why she was mad, a few days later my father had cornered me while I was doing the washing up, I grabbed a knife and if my sister didn't see it and reacted I know I would have stabbed him even if I don't remember it, I remember my father screaming at me but not the knife part.



When I realized something was wrong I asked to see a psychiatrist who told me I had a illness.



Now I've changed a lot and seems like a normal person, I'm 23, really close to my sister and I don't have anymore anger issues, I don't see my father anymore and things seem to be good except I don't really have feelings, I never did but I still know what I did was bad.



To all the parents here, if your child acts in a way that is not normal, bring them to a psychiatrist, it's not something to be ashamed of but someone that is ill won't change by himself.

#14 Not my son but there was a kid in the playground that my kid was playing with. He was about 5 or 6, if he didn't get his own way he started screaming and hitting other kids at the playground. I advised my son not to play with him/talk to him. The kid's mum was in the playground but ignoring her son and loudly playing pokemon go. That kid is likely going to turn into a monster seemingly since he is ignored.

#15 When Thing A was arguing with younger Thing B and said, “Yeah, well.. I’ll hit you and said mom did it.”.

Setting clear consequences is essential, but enforcing them with calm, compassion, and understanding is equally important. Kids need to know that mistakes have results, but that those results aren’t meant to punish harshly; they’re meant to teach. By staying composed, parents show that discipline is about learning, not anger. It helps children trust their parents while understanding responsibility and fairness.

#16 My sister abandoned her kids a few times. Just dropped them off with babysitters and skipped town.





My mom got drunk one night and said 'Sometimes I think the world would have been better off if I'd drowned her in the tub'.





So, yeah ...

#17 I have this story where a bunch of my way younger cousins and me were watching Bambi. One of them started to cry during THAT scene, and an other one told him. Don't worry, cousin. She sure ended in good pâté. Ouch.

#18 Not my kid, but my partner's adult sister is a real handful. A panoply of vaguely-diagnosed mental illnesses including bipolar and psychosis, she's on income assistance (which helps) but she goes from morbidly depressed in the winter to wildly high in the summer. We let her move in to get herself out of debt, which she did, but now she's back in another hole. She picks bad boyfriends, the last of which we had to get a restraining order against after he threatened our children when we extricated her from his grasp. And the worst part is that the cycle is never-ending. It's been this rollercoaster for twenty years, and we're really, really tired.



She's 14 for life, and not the good kind of 14 years old.

Another secret sauce is involving kids in family decisions. Ask for their opinions, let them weigh in, but keep the final say. It teaches negotiation, empathy, and compromise. Kids feel heard without taking over the household. They learn their voice matters, which builds confidence and respect while keeping chaos to a minimum. Everyone wins, and the family vibes stay intact.

#19 When my daughter was three she had a preoccupation with playing with my ears. One day she said: "Daddy, cut off your ears because I want to eat them." Hannibal Lecter right there ladies and gents.

#20 I have a brother and a sister, we are generally all alike, we like to spend time with the family, we don't really like sports or vacation far away, we enjoy our company and don't really like to spend nights outside our home. The worse in this is my dad. He is a very family guy, he misses us whenever we're out for longer than a day, he hates being without his family, but his fovorite is...



... my brother. All this doesn't apply to my brother. he is antisocial when it comes to our family, never talks to us, spends a lot of time outside partying, spending nights at his girlfriend's a lot, up to the point where we don't even know if he's home and sleepig after party, or maybe he's out, was he home last night or not and stuff like that. he's like this his entire life, it gotten worse last few years (he is 21 now).



Well few years ago, he was about 12 or 13 then, my dad had to fly to germany to do some work. He was sick about, he didin't want to but he had no choice. We needed the money. So he spent there few months, i think he worked for 3 weeks and got back for 1 and flew to germany again. As I mentioned he is a family guy, so he didin't really do anything in there beside work. he spent his time in his room alone, browsing the web and missing us. He spoke every day and stuff.



One time he asks my sister where is my bro, cause he wanted to talk to him and he doesn't answer the phone since yesterday and he's worried. She didin't know, but later try to find out, so she went to his room and said asked him. he was playing a video game. he said that yeah, he saw dad called but he didint pick up. she asks what, why? why didint you call him back? he misses us, doing this germany thing for this family, he loves you and he wants to talk to you. well he said he dont know what to talk to him about and he doesnt want to. so well, even after this confrontation can you believe it, he still didint call him back? my dad never found out about that cause it would break his heart.



so that's the moment my dad never found out he raised a monster.

#21 When she learned this lovely phrase "Mommy, I love you but how 'bout you don't say I is little. I is basically grown up."



....



She was just barely over 3. She was "grown-up" because she "fed" the dog a treat. (She has developmental issues mimics adult words rather than use typical kid ones so her unusual candor has only gotten wackier).

Encouragement over perfection is another hallmark. Kids are pushed to try their best, not to hit some imaginary gold-star standard. Mistakes are part of learning, not a reason to freak out. By focusing on effort and growth, kids develop resilience, persistence, and a healthy attitude toward challenges. Fear of failure? Not in this household. Allowing kids to fail is also part of authoritative parenting. When children stumble, these parents are there to offer advice, guidance, or a helping hand, but only if asked. It’s about being a friend and a mentor, letting kids experience consequences, and learn independence. By supporting rather than controlling, parents build a sense of security and confidence in their children’s ability to navigate the world. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When she looked me straight in the eyes and poured out her cup of orange juice on the ground.



It's age appropriate boundary exploration, but still... monstrous.

#23 There was this one time my 4 year old was playing minecraft with me. I foolishly let him on my world which I had spent many months on building a lot of different things, he comes along after the lecture of destroy what you want as long as it isn’t mummy’s stuff.. he walked straight upto a massive white mansion I built, looked me dead in the eye and started knocking blocks.

My heart was actually racing at this point, was wounding, I told him to stop in a panic like 4 times before I bothered to actually get up and physically take the controller from him.

My partner just sat and pissed himself



There was another story with my 2 year old daughter; I rescued 6 goldfish from my work. Took them and the tank home.. 3 or so weeks later, my partner went for a wee and I popped into my bedroom to grab something.. whilst walking back through I hear my daughters name followed by “put it down...!” I stand in the door to my living room to see her throw a goldfish back into the tank that she had pulled out and wanted to hold. No fish were harmed luckily.

Cannot say that I didn’t laugh at her innocence..



I think my kids definitely have their moments 😂.

#24 Mine is not a monster & never will be, I'm confident--but he is way more comfortable lying to me than is healthy.

Of course, like any parenting style, authoritative parenting isn’t without critics. Some argue it requires too much time, patience, or emotional energy, and it’s not always practical in every household. Others believe it’s too lenient compared to strict methods. But research consistently shows it produces well-rounded, emotionally intelligent kids who are capable of independent thought and strong social skills. It’s not easy, and it’s not perfect, but for parents who want structure, love, and sanity, authoritative parenting is the MVP. Well, these posts show that sometimes parents do need to lay down the law to help their kids grow into better people. Which of these stories shocked you or made you realize that kids aren’t always as adorable as they seem?

#25 Not a parent but my sister constantly makes fun of me for my autism. Whenever I have a meltdown or a panick attack she laughs at me. We've taken her to the doctor multiple times and shes had assessments and blood tests, but they all come back negative.