It's hard to find a person who doesn't enjoy cat content online, at least from time to time. Sometimes you crave something uncomplicated that can bring some light and fun into your day, so what can do this task better than some felines?

Today, we're adding another page to the never-ending cat content online and offering you a full list of chubby cats. After all, there can never be too many cats on your screen, right?

#1

Chubby round funny cat with orange fur resting on a wooden surface next to a red Coca-Cola can.

chubbycatss Report

    #2

    Chubby round funny cat with a serious expression sitting near a bowl of salad on a gray blanket.

    chubbycatss Report

    #3

    Chubby round funny cat with a bow tie and bell being gently held up indoors near a TV and cabinet.

    chubbycatss Report

    People love cats; it’s a fact clear as day. They’re drawn to their unpredictable personalities, cuteness that reminds them of human babies, the gentle companionship they provide, and a lot of other things – to each their own reason. There are enough of those reasons to make cats the second most common pet, as of 2025. 

    While in households, they might lose to dogs as the most popular pet, on the internet, they definitely take the crown. Since cat content is some of the most viewed on the whole World Wide Web, they are dubbed the “unofficial mascots of the internet.” 
    #4

    Fluffy chubby round funny cat sitting with one leg raised on a blue blanket by a window with buildings outside.

    chubbycatss Report

    #5

    Chubby round funny cat resting on bed next to three similarly shaped plush animal toys in different colors.

    chubbycatss Report

    #6

    Chubby round funny cat looking surprised at nearly empty food bowl with text its empty above.

    chubbycatss Report

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since they are the kings and queens of the internet, naturally, there are a lot of types and niches of cat content out there. They even have their own celebrities, like Maru, one of the most popular cats on YouTube, who sadly passed away on September 6th. 

    One of the niches of cat content is chubby cats. As the name suggests, it’s about overweight cats that typically look cute and/or funny in a way that entertains people. Today we’re serving you exactly this – a whole list of endearingly chubby cats.
    #7

    Two chubby round funny cats peeking out from the legs of a pair of blue jeans on a patterned carpet.

    chubbycatss Report

    #8

    Three chubby round funny cats with white, black, and gray fur being held by a person with bare arms.

    chubbycatss Report

    #9

    Person petting a chubby, round, funny cat lying on its back on a carpeted floor.

    chubbycatss Report

    But why do people tend to gravitate towards these kinds of felines? Well, it all comes down to what scientists call the "baby schema" response. Essentially, baby schema is physical features, like a large head, round face, big eyes, and such, that are perceived as cute and elicit caretaking instincts in people. It’s an evolutionary function coming from the need to ensure offspring's survival. 

    Usually, people have this kind of reaction towards their kids, but it also applies to animals, especially younglings. Basically, this makes us wired to love baby animals. But not only them – we find some adult animals cute too. For example, chubby cats. Their round faces and plump, soft bodies activate the same nurturing instincts. 
    #10

    Chubby round funny cat sitting on a chair with a surprised expression near a standing fan in a room.

    chubbycatss Report

    #11

    Man lying on the ground next to a fallen motorcycle with chubby round funny cats sitting on his back near police officers.

    chubbycatss Report

    #12

    Black chubby round funny cat sitting on the floor near a cracked mirror reflecting a door and ceiling.

    chubbycatss Report

    Granted, such cute content doesn’t come without a dark side, sadly. This might make some people want their cats to look the same, which can lead to overfeeding and keeping a pet unhealthy for the sake of cuteness.

    That’s why some people advocate for sharing content with acknowledgement about these cats’ possible unhealthiness, or sharing their weight-loss efforts, which can be a reasonable addition to the content as well. 
    #13

    Chubby round funny cat with white and gray fur standing on a bed with a surprised expression.

    chubbycatss Report

    #14

    Cat with a human eye edited over its own, creating a funny and unusual chubby round cats image indoors.

    chubbycatss Report

    Chubby round funny cat lying flat on carpet with legs stretched out and tail blurred in motion.

    chubbycatss Report

    There are some folks who also bring up a good point about the fact that while people tend to admire chubby pets, they hate on people who have different body proportions than what’s deemed “proper.” 

    Basically, people are quick to criticize anyone who is even a size bigger than size 0 or so, but then they turn around and have heart eyes for fat pets. Pretty hypocritical, isn’t it? Well, this is definitely some food for thought and maybe even a self-reflection task, something you can start doing while looking through our list. 

    Hopefully, we didn’t ruin your enjoyment of such content too much with such socially aware contemplations. You don’t have to stop liking chubby cats or other animals, but checking your bias is healthy from time to time.
    #16

    A chubby, round funny cat wearing a plaid shirt, being held by a person in a red sweater, mid-yawn or meow.

    chubbycatss Report

    #17

    Small kitten sitting on a rectangular black device on a beige carpet, showcasing chubby round funny cats charm.

    chubbycatss Report

    #18

    Woman with long hair in a blue sweater holding a chubby round funny cat with a grumpy expression in her arms.

    chubbycatss Report

    #19

    Chubby round funny cat sleeping cozily among stuffed animal toys on a store shelf.

    chubbycatss Report

    #20

    Chubby funny cat paw touching a human hand under a UV LED nail lamp in a cozy indoor setting.

    chubbycatss Report

    #21

    Chubby round cat with gray and white fur wearing a small colorful hat while resting on a brown leather chair.

    chubbycatss Report

    #22

    Chubby round funny cat sitting on wooden floor near a table, looking up with wide eyes in a cozy room.

    chubbycatss Report

    #23

    White chubby cat curled up inside a transparent round container under a wooden table on a dark floor.

    chubbycatss Report

    #24

    Black cat with wide eyes and open mouth, standing on carpet with a funny and chubby appearance.

    chubbycatss Report

    #25

    Chubby round funny cat licking its nose next to a similar animated character with a long tongue.

    chubbycatss Report

    #26

    Chubby round funny cat sitting on a bed looking up, with a perfectly round body shape and gray fur.

    chubbycatss Report

    #27

    Black and white chubby round funny cat lying on wooden floor with wide eyes and paws up in a playful pose

    chubbycatss Report

    #28

    Chubby round funny cat sitting behind a white baby gate in a kitchen with white tiled floor and appliances.

    chubbycatss Report

    #29

    Chubby round funny cat sitting on a multicolored rug with a curious expression on a dark patterned floor.

    chubbycatss Report

    #30

    Three chubby round funny cats relaxing around a person using a laptop on a bed.

    chubbycatss Report

    #31

    A chubby round funny cat with calico fur sitting on a tiled floor seen from above.

    chubbycatss Report

    #32

    Chubby round funny cat sitting inside an open computer case surrounded by cables and hardware components.

    chubbycatss Report

    #33

    Chubby orange cat lying on a blanket next to a black cat resting on a wooden floor in a cozy room.

    chubbycatss Report

    #34

    Chubby round cat wearing a colorful knitted hat with pom-pom sitting on a chair looking curious and funny.

    chubbycatss Report

    #35

    Chubby, round, funny cat with white fur sleeping peacefully on a smooth surface with paws visible.

    chubbycatss Report

    #36

    Chubby black cat sitting behind a wooden table with its tongue sticking out in a kitchen setting.

    chubbycatss Report

    #37

    Chubby round funny cat lying on wooden floor with sunlight glowing beneath its body and striped fur pattern.

    chubbycatss Report

    #38

    Chubby, round, funny cat wearing a birthday hat sitting at a table with a lit candle cake in front of it.

    chubbycatss Report

    #39

    Chubby round funny cat lying on a glass surface showing its belly and paws from below angle indoors.

    chubbycatss Report

    #40

    Tabby chubby round funny cat resting inside a red basket with humorous chalkboard sign about fat cats.

    chubbycatss Report

    #41

    Chubby round funny cat sitting on a carpet next to a large art print of a similar chubby round funny cat.

    chubbycatss Report

    #42

    Two chubby round funny cats indoors, one black sitting calmly while the other quickly swipes with a blurred paw.

    chubbycatss Report

    #43

    Chubby round funny cat curled up inside a white toilet bowl resting on a bathroom floor.

    chubbycatss Report

    #44

    Chubby round cat with big eyes wearing a red collar sitting on a tiled floor indoors with a cage nearby.

    chubbycatss Report

    #45

    Chubby round funny cat lying on carpet with a paper hat and a golden spiral overlay on its face.

    chubbycatss Report

    #46

    Chubby round funny cat sitting behind glass doors with signs preventing cats from getting past or out.

    chubbycatss Report

