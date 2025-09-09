ADVERTISEMENT

Probably the saddest thing about our lives is that everything comes to an end. A few days ago, sadly, one of the best things that happened to the internet ended. To be more specific, Maru, the most well-known cat on YouTube that blessed our eyes for over a decade, crossed the rainbow bridge. Now he’s trying to squeeze himself into boxes in heaven, while we grieve his loss here on Earth. 

More info: sisinmaru

    Sadly, even the best things in the world come to an end at one point or another

    Maru the famous cat resting inside a small cardboard box on a wooden floor in a traditional Japanese room.

    Image credits: I am Maru. / YouTube

    The passing of Maru, beloved cat from YouTube, proves it

    Message announcing Maru, the famous cat, passed away on September 6 at 7:15 a.m., thanking supporters.

    Maru famous cat showing signs of illness and weight loss, with a decline in appetite over the past two weeks.

    Maru famous cat passed away after losing appetite but remained happy eating boiled chicken despite decreased rice intake.

    Tabby and white cat Maru sitting inside a transparent bowl, captured in a cozy indoor setting.

    Image credits: I am Maru. / YouTube

    His owners reported that on the morning of September 6th, Maru crossed the rainbow bridge

    Alt text: Concern about Maru famous cat passed away as breathing changes and unusual shoulder movement noticed before loss.

    Text excerpt discussing Maru the famous cat's decreasing appetite and breathing discomfort at the animal hospital.

    X-ray shows both lungs entirely white with inflammation, indicating serious respiratory issues for Maru famous cat passed away.

    Cat named Maru sitting on a pink sled outdoors on snow, enjoying a winter day with a curious expression.

    Image credits: I am Maru. / YouTube

    At the end of summer, Maru started feeling very off — not eating, breathing heavily

    Text discussing a suspicion of lymphoma in Maru, the famous cat, and a veterinary appointment for further examination.

    Text excerpt describing a visit to an animal hospital for tests related to a cat’s breathing and CT scan preparation.

    X-ray report describing lungs filled with water and low blood oxygen, highlighting critical health condition of famous cat Maru.

    Maru the famous cat resting on a wooden swing indoors near a window with greenery outside, calm and peaceful.

    Image credits: I am Maru. / YouTube

    His owners, worrying about his well-being, took Maru to the vet

    Text on screen showing a medical statement about a doctor’s initial diagnosis not being a tumor, related to Maru famous cat passed away.

    Text discussing symptoms and signs excluding cancer diagnosis in Maru, the famous cat, before he passed away.

    Text excerpt discussing causes of lung water accumulation, sedation use, and potential cancer diagnosis in a medical context.

    Cat Maru with a box stuck on its head, lying on a wooden floor in a playful pose.

    Image credits: I am Maru. / YouTube

    It was found out that he had cancer, which ended up being fatal

    Text discussing lung adenocarcinoma diagnosis and the ineffectiveness of anti-cancer drugs for this condition.

    Text describing a serious medical update about fast progress and high risk of death in hospital within days.

    Text about caring for a sick cat in an oxygen room at a hospital to avoid leaving him hospitalized overnight.

    Maru the famous cat sitting outdoors wearing a white sunhat with an orange leash in the grass area

    Image credits: mugumogu / Sisinmaru

    To be more specific, he had lung adenocarcinoma, which is a type of lung cancer

    Text showing lung water tested by lab to identify cancer type; diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma revealed September 5.

    Text description about oxygen chamber and lung adenocarcinoma health update related to Maru famous cat passed away.

    Text excerpt explaining the timing of videos about Maru, the famous cat, and apologizing for lack of details at that time.

    Laid-back and calm Maru, the famous cat, making a final dash with gratitude for supporting him until the end.

    Image credits: mugumogu / Sisinmaru

    Maru was well-known for his funny and endearing videos of trying to squeeze into boxes

    Maru, a cat well-known on YouTube, passed away on September 6th, 7:15 a.m.

    The cat’s owners reported that in the last week of his life, Maru had become very sick. In the middle of August, he started to lose his appetite, leaving a third of his rice uneaten.

    Before you ask, yes, cats can eat rice. If it’s well-cooked, plain, and fed in conjunction with a balanced commercial cat food, it’s absolutely fine for them. In fact, some vets even recommend feeding it to the felines when they suffer from diarrhea or stomach bugs, as fiber helps harden the stool.

    Besides unfinished rice, there was nothing about the pet to worry about. He was more than happy to eat chicken, so his appetite wasn’t completely lost. 

    Until his breathing became weird, seemingly forced, irregular. So, the owner took him to the hospital, where vets took an X-ray of his chest. It showed that both of Maru’s lungs were white and inflamed. Then, an echo test was issued, as there was a suspicion of lymphoma (cancer of the lymphatic system). 

    Additionally, water was found in the poor cat’s lungs, and it was decided that due to the blood oxygen level being only 74%, the cat could not withstand a CT scan under general anesthesia. 

    Small bouquet of delicate wildflowers resting on a worn brown leather chair, symbolizing Maru famous cat passed away.

    Image credits: mugumogu / Sisinmaru

    In the end, it was found out that it was indeed cancer. Only, not lymphoma as previously suspected, but rather lung adenocarcinoma, or simply put, lung cancer. The thing was that anti-cancer medicine is not effective for this type of sickness. The owners were told that Maru’s days were numbered. His last one ended up being September 6th, 2025. 

    Maru, in Japanese まる, was a male Scottish Straight cat born on May 24th, 2007, making him 18 years old at the time of death. As the Japanese version of his name suggests, he lived in Japan with his owner, who uses the pseudonym “Mugumogu.”  

    At the beginning of 2008, Mugumogu started posting videos on the Maru YouTube channel. For example, some footage of Maru attempting to squeeze into a cardboard box as part of a YouTube challenge, which, after its virality, became a signature move

    In total, these videos have been viewed over 577 million times. At one point, Maru held the Guinness World Record for the most YouTube video views of an individual animal, and he has been described as the “most famous cat on the internet.” Pretty impressive, isn’t it?

    So, no wonder that when the news of Maru’s passing spread, netizens went into full grieving mode. This cat was the internet’s darling, and losing such a precious gem was another hit to an already wild year.

    After the loss of internet’s darling, netizens didn’t hide their grief

    Comment expressing condolences for Maru, a famous cat who passed away, highlighting his internet legacy and lasting impact.

    Comment mentioning RIP for Maru, the famous cat known for sitting in fitting spaces, reflecting on his passing away.

    Comment expressing love and gratitude for Maru famous cat’s antics, mourning after Maru famous cat passed away.

    Comment expressing deep sadness over Maru the famous cat passing away, remembering over a decade of joy and love.

