When we think about foods that are beneficial for weight loss, typically we imagine fresh foods and meals made by yourself from scratch. Yet, it turns out these aren’t the only items that can be beneficial for such a journey – processed ones can be just as good.

What needs to be understood is that not all processed foods are inherently bad. After all, processed simply means that the food has been prepared in some way. Whether it’s pre-washing, freezing, blending or anything else – it all counts as a change, a preparation, and makes food technically processed.

So, that doesn’t inherently mean that eating it will harm you – it might be just a way to make food more convenient for consumers and extend its shelf life.

As it turns out, not all processed food is bad for you

Granted, there’s a line between simply processed foods and ultra-processed ones. The latter refers to foods that are “industrially manufactured products made up of several ingredients like sugar, oils, fat, and salt and food substances of no or rare culinary use.” Yet, that still doesn’t mean they cannot fit in a healthy diet, as long as they’re not oversaturated with added sugars, refined carbs, sodium, and saturated fats.

So, today we’re going to walk you through what kind of processed foods are not as bad for your health and can even be beneficial for weight loss. And it’s not like we’re making all this up; all of this is based on what nutritionists are saying.

Canned Beans

The first processed food that can be beneficial is canned beans. They’re full of fiber and plant-based protein, so they make a person feel fuller on fewer calories. For example, a half cup of canned chickpeas has 105 calories, 5 grams of protein, and 5 grams of fiber, making them a good option for weight loss.

Not only that – they can save time, too, as making a proper meal out of them takes only a few minutes. So, you not only provide all the benefits for your body but also save time from cooking to do something else, maybe something you enjoy more.

Fortified Whole-Grain Cereal

The second processed food that isn’t so bad is fortified whole-grain cereal. Cereals themselves are quite demonized when it comes to healthy eating. And not for no reason – often, they have plenty of added sugars that are known to be detrimental to one’s health. Yet, there are a few that aren’t so “evil”.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, with 3 quarters of a cup of whole-grain cereal, a person can get 90 calories, 18 grams of fiber, 0 grams of sugar, and 3 grams of protein. So, it’s a pretty good breakfast option.

Greek Yogurt

Then comes Greek yogurt, which is beloved by health-conscious eaters. It helps to up the daily protein intake, which is important for health, such as preventing diabetes, but also helps with weight loss. After all, a 7-ounce (around 200g) container of low-fat Greek yogurt has 150 calories and 20 grams of protein. Then there’s also the calcium and probiotics that come with it. Essentially, Greek yogurt is kind of a superfood.

Frozen Fruit

If you don’t want to eat plain Greek yogurt, no matter how good for your health it is, consider adding some frozen fruit – it’s another valuable processed food. There’s not much drastic difference between simple and frozen fruit – only one of them needs thawing before consumption. And we don’t have to tell you how good and healthy fruits are, do we?

High-Fiber Crackers

Moving on from Greek yogurt and its additions, we also have high-fiber crackers. You’ve probably already noticed that what most of these processed foods have in common is fiber. Well, that can be explained by the fact that it’s very useful for the human body. When it comes to these crackers, besides fiber, they also provide lean proteins, which are also common among these processed foods.

Hummus

You can eat these crackers with hummus, which belongs on today’s list as well. Again, it’s full of fiber and protein, which is extremely helpful when trying to lose weight and just stay healthy overall. A 2-tablespoon serving of hummus carries 80 calories, 2 grams protein, and 2 grams fiber, which can be increased by eating or mixing it with other beneficial food.

Soymilk

Soymilk is another processed food option that isn’t bad. It’s the only milk alternative recommended by the USDA in the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans due to its protein and nutrient content. A 1-cup serving contains 80 calories, 7 grams of protein, 1 gram of fiber, calcium, and sometimes even vitamin D.

Tofu

Similarly, tofu is “a good guy” as well. A 3-ounce (around 85g) serving of tofu contains 70 calories, 9 grams of protein, and 1 gram of fiber. It’s versatile and pretty easy to incorporate into a daily diet, making it a perfect option for healthy eating.

Peanuts

Last on this list are peanuts and veggie burgers. The former contains the already discussed protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making them a perfect snack even during the weight loss journey. The latter are a good option for those who want to minimize their meat intake, but still want to enjoy meals like burgers. They also contain fiber and protein, and keep saturated fat to a minimum.

Veggie Burgers

So, as you can see, not all processed foods are bad; it’s just the stereotypes working against them. In fact, you might even be eating some of them believing that they’re not processed food. Essentially, it’s not the food itself, but rather how much of it, in what forms, and with what intent you’re consuming it. Being mindful of what’s on your plate is always the most important thing.