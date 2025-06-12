Christopher Schwarzenegger Stuns With Dramatic Weight Loss In Red Carpet Appearance With Family

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Schwarzenegger made a rare red carpet appearance Wednesday evening, stunning fans with his dramatically leaner figure while posing alongside his famous father and siblings.

The 27-year-old joined his father, Arnold, and siblings Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Katherine, 35, at the Netflix Stadium Theater in Los Angeles for the Season 2 premiere of FUBAR, Arnold’s latest comedy show.

Highlights Christopher Schwarzenegger stunned fans with a dramatic weight loss on the red carpet.

He achieved his transformation naturally through consistent workouts and lifestyle changes.

Supported by family, Christopher’s progress contrasts with his more public and fitness-oriented brothers.

Dressed in a sleek black suit without a tie, Christopher looked trim and confident, standing shoulder to shoulder with his family, including brother-in-law Chris Pratt.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Christopher, showed the results of his training while attending the premiere of his father’s new show

Image credits: Todd Williamson/Getty

Once known for keeping a low-profile and sporting a heavy-set frame, Christopher has quietly undergone a significant body transformation over the past few years, shedding around 30 pounds.

The changes, according to his inner circle, were possible entirely due to consistent workouts and lifestyle adjustments.

Image credits: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

“It was a big process,” he said at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles this May. “I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s kids — Patrick, Katherine, Christopher, Christina — and son-in-law Chris Pratt joined him on the red carpet at tonight’s FUBAR premiere in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/6GNYihyIKu — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2025

Christopher, who studied psychology at the University of Michigan, recalled the exact moment he realized he needed to change. “I was like, ‘I want to go skydiving.’ And my friends were like, ‘Yeah, no shot.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t skydive.’”

In 2019, he began his fitness journey in earnest and continued his steady progress while staying away from the spotlight. According to a source close to the family, he wanted to get in shape by the time of his college graduation.

While some people accused him of taking weight-loss compounds, Christopher maintains his progress was entirely natural

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Christopher’s results didn’t come from shortcuts and said he still has a long way to go to get where he wants to be.

“I tried everything,” he admitted. “Even still to this day, when you’re saying, oh, ‘before-and-after photos.’ I don’t feel like I’m an ‘after’ yet.”

Despite the rise of celebrity weight loss dr*g trends, Christopher’s transformation was driven by traditional fitness methods. “He started working out and making better food choices,” a source close to the family said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was flanked by four of his children and son-in-law Chris Pratt at the Season 2 premiere of FUBAR — before posing with son Joseph Baena separately pic.twitter.com/r4i6J5jxlp — TooFab (@TooFab) June 12, 2025

Photos from as early as 2021 show him beginning to slim down, and by 2022, his progress was clearly visible when he attended Patrick’s birthday celebration in Malibu.

Image credits: katherineschwarzenegger

Christopher has consistently been supported by his family in his fitness journey, with Arnold joking that he simply “couldn’t keep up” with all the self-improvement activities his son was involved in.

“Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can’t even keep up with you!” the actor joked in a message to celebrate Christopher’s 24th birthday.

Christopher has been compared to both of his brothers, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena

Image credits: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

Christopher’s progress stands in stark contrast to that of his 31-year-old brother Patrick, who’s been showing off his physique in HBO’s The White Lotus, and his 25-year-old half-brother Joseph Baena, who continues to embrace bodybuilding and has become a fitness influencer.

The psychologist has instead taken a quiet approach, focusing instead on his health and career.

Image credits: katherineschwarzenegger

Christopher currently serves as Director of Development at Indus Valley Media, a Los Angeles-based film and television production company. He’s also Vice Chair of the Special Olympics Founder’s Council.

Fans of the Schwarzeneggers were glad to see Christopher embracing a healthier lifestyle, with many wondering how much he weighed at his heaviest.

Image credits: katherineschwarzenegger

“Other than a medical issue, I see zero reason for anyone to become that unhealthy,” another said. “He has done a great job turning his health around, and his body certainly will appreciate his efforts long term.”

“He was looking rather unhealthy. Glad he dropped some weight. Having a comfortable lifestyle can make someone lazy and fat,” another pointed out.

“Amazing!” Fans congratulated Christopher on his progress

