“Kids Will Be Kids”: Mom’s Gentle Parenting Sparks Christmas Drama As Aunt Is Done With Their Chaos
Two children tugging a tape measure near a decorated Christmas tree amid torn wrapping paper and scattered gifts.
Lifestyle, Parenting

“Kids Will Be Kids”: Mom’s Gentle Parenting Sparks Christmas Drama As Aunt Is Done With Their Chaos

Interview With Expert
In many ways, we are a reflection of our parents because they are the ones who mould us into the person we become. That’s why they are blamed when kids make mistakes or even act rogue. After all, most of the time, children enact what they are taught.

Just look at these three kids who wreaked havoc in every family event, as their mom just let them do whatever they wanted. However, her sister got so mad at her after they ruined her daughter’s birthday that she refused to get them Christmas presents! Here’s what happened next…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some people just don’t realize that their parenting style does more harm than good for their children

    Three unruly kids jumping on a bed in a colorful room, illustrating chaos around no Christmas gifts from aunt.

    Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s sister has three kids, and she uses gentle parenting as an excuse to let them do whatever they want

    Text post about refusing to buy Christmas gifts for unruly niblings and facing backlash from an angry sister.

    Text about three unruly niblings aged 8, 6, and 4 causing chaos due to lack of rules and boundaries from parenting style.

    Text excerpt about an aunt declaring no Christmas gifts for unruly niblings and facing backlash from her angry sister.

    Text about a 4-year-old spilling juice on a white couch, leading to family conflict over unruly niblings and no Christmas gifts.

    Text excerpt describing unruly kids at a birthday party, related to aunt refusing Christmas gifts for unruly niblings.

    Image credits:

    Two unruly children tugging a ribbon near a decorated Christmas tree with torn wrapping paper on the floor.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    They wreaked havoc at every family event, but the poster lost it after they almost ruined her daughter’s birthday, while her sister just watched

    Conflict between aunt and sister over unruly niblings leads to no Christmas gifts and family backlash.

    Text on a plain white background stating a family conflict involving an aunt declaring no Christmas gifts for unruly niblings.

    Aunt refuses to give Christmas gifts to unruly niblings after they break presents, sparking backlash from her angry sister.

    Text on a plain white background stating a conversation about a mom calling a statement harsh, but the speaker insists it was honest.

    Text message complaining about punishing children and facing backlash from angry family over Christmas gifts decision.

    Text of aunt explaining no Christmas gifts for unruly niblings leading to backlash from her angry sister over favoritism concerns.

    Image credits:
    Aunt offering Christmas gift to a young girl sitting on a couch in a cozy living room setting.

    Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster was so angry at her sister’s lack of effort to discipline her kids, that she refused to buy Christmas presents for her niblings

    Text excerpt discussing an aunt refusing Christmas gifts to unruly niblings and facing backlash from her angry sister.

    Text saying I told her to get a better therapist and hung up, referencing aunt declares no Christmas gifts for unruly niblings.

    Text about family conflict on social media over Christmas gifts and manipulation involving unruly niblings.

    Text conversation about family conflict over no Christmas gifts policy causing backlash from sister and mixed sibling opinions.

    Aunt announces no Christmas gifts for unruly niblings due to lack of respect, sparking family backlash and angry sister response.

    Text discussing an aunt refusing Christmas gifts for unruly niblings and facing backlash from her angry sister.

    Image credits:

    Stressed aunt ignoring unruly niblings playing in background with laptop on her lap in a cozy living room.

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This upset her sister so much that she accused the poster of being emotionally cruel to her kids and harming their psychological well-being

    Text message about Aunt declaring no Christmas gifts for unruly niblings, causing backlash from her extremely angry sister.

    Text image showing a person conflicted about not giving Christmas gifts due to unruly niblings and facing backlash from sister.

    Text image showing a person questioning if buying Christmas gifts for unruly niblings is cruel or necessary to keep peace.

    Image credits:

    However, the poster refused to budge, so her sister threatened not to attend any family events if she didn’t apologize and buy presents for her kids

    In today’s chaotic story, the original poster (OP) tells us about how she clashed with her family. The thing is, her sister has three kids, ages 8, 6, and 4, and they are an absolute menace. Apparently, their mom read a blog about “gentle parenting,” from which she derived that they can do whatever they want without boundaries or any rules. 

    Obviously, the three wreaked havoc at every family gathering, but their mother just shrugged it off as “kids being kids.” The poster found it quite obnoxious as they not only broke toys, but also ruined people’s property, while their mommy just watched. However, their utterly chaotic behavior at her daughter’s birthday party was the last straw for her.

    OP told her mom that she would not be buying Christmas presents for them, as she felt it was a waste of money, considering they would break the toys within a day. Well, the mother immediately ratted her out to her sister. Obviously, the woman was furious; so much so that she accused the poster of being emotionally cruel to her kids and causing them psychological harm. 

    Moreover, she even started posting about it on social media, and the rest of the family also got involved. Some said that she should just give them something small for the sake of it, so the poster was feeling conflicted about her action. Her sister even threatened not to attend if OP didn’t apologize and get something for her kids, but our lady just couldn’t take it anymore.

    Woman in white sweater wrapping Christmas gifts by decorated tree, illustrating aunt no Christmas gifts for unruly niblings.

    Image credits: anatoliy_cherkas / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “When ‘gentle parenting’ is mistaken for ‘no rules ever,’ kids grow up without boundaries, and act on every impulse, hitting, breaking things, and ignoring limits, because no one taught them otherwise. Real gentle parenting uses empathy and structure, but without structure, the result is predictable chaos,” explained Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor that Bored Panda interviewed.

    Moreover, she stated that a lack of consequences can also lead to entitlement, poor problem-solving skills, and difficulty accepting responsibility. As adults, they may find relationships rocky and day-to-day life stressful because the world suddenly requires a structure they were never taught to navigate, she added.

    We also conversed with our expert about the “emotional cruelty” that the sister mentioned in this story. Prof. Lobo explained that, psychologically speaking, choosing not to give gifts to certain children isn’t considered emotional cruelty in itself. “It requires a pattern of actions meant to shame, control, or hurt a child emotionally.” 

    “Also, it would only become mistreatment if someone intentionally withheld gifts to belittle or manipulate a child and make them feel unwanted. If the choice is about practicality or setting boundaries with the parent, it doesn’t meet that standard,” she concluded. Looks like the poster’s sister needs to rethink what her therapist said. 

    Do you think that OP should go ahead with her decision for her niblings’ sake or give them something cheap to keep the family peace? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

    Family

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alas, this story is ACTUALLY an entire fabrication. This wasn't posted to r/AITA, it was posted to r/FoundandExposed, which the OP describes as "I Found or Exposed Entitled, Cheater People stories. The full story with Updates will go the YT! These stories are inspired by real events and real people, but we write and adapt them ourselves for entertainment. Sometimes we mix different situations to make the drama more fun to follow. We are not copying anyone else’s work. These are our own takes on real life. We do not support or encourage the actions mentioned in these stories. I don't care with Karma! What I want is to share stories."

    11
    11points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love how you've had to copy-paste this three times so far. Maybe next time do it all in CAPITALS so the people at the back (Rutuja Dumbre, hello!) can hear you.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A disappointing lack of YTA replies. I was looking forward to seeing how anyone could twist it that way - there's usually someone who will.

    6
    6points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This wasn't posted to r/AITA, so there's no NTA/YTA replies. It was posted to a subreddit called r/FoundandExposed, which the OP describes as "I Found or Exposed Entitled, Cheater People stories. The full story with Updates will go the YT! These stories are inspired by real events and real people, but we write and adapt them ourselves for entertainment. Sometimes we mix different situations to make the drama more fun to follow. We are not copying anyone else’s work. These are our own takes on real life. We do not support or encourage the actions mentioned in these stories. I don't care with Karma! What I want is to share stories." - so, in other words, this story is ACTUALLY fiction and thus, no NTA/YTA replies because it wasn't posted to r/AITA XD

    5
    5points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop calling "permissive parenting" gentle. They are two distinct styles. Gentle parenting sets and maintains boundaries and behavior expectations. It allows the children space to feel and express their emotions and ideas and opinions but in conjunction with teaching them healthy and appropriate ways to express them. It is NOT the same thing as letting them do whatever the f.uck they want with no consequences.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Comments
