18YO Wants To Spend Grandpa’s Inheritance On Getting A BBL, Dad Says He Won’t Pay For Her College
Plastic surgery is a highly divisive topic – everyone seems to have an opinion about it, but these opinions differ significantly. Some people think it’s perfectly acceptable, while others consider it one of the worst decisions a person can make.
These differences were highlighted in today’s story. In it, a dad and his daughter had very differing opinions on one popular plastic procedure, and their disagreement went so far that it started to threaten the teen’s future.
Everyone has what to say when the topic of plastic surgery comes up
And quite often the opinions clash, just like it happened in today’s story
A 18-year-old teen wanted to get a plastic surgery with the money she saved
When her dad heard about these plans, he freaked out and said he won’t give her money for college if she goes through with it
In his eyes, the procedure is way too dangerous and is just not worth it
The OP’s daughter is supposed to go to college soon. Her grandfather left all his grandchildren some money for school or a house. Over 10 years since then, the post’s author has been adding some money to that fund, expanding it. In addition to all of that, the daughter has been saving some money herself.
So, one day, the father decided to ask her what she was planning to do with all the saved funds. And he found out that she is planning to get plastic surgery, or a BBL to be more specific.
This terrified the man, as he had heard rather a lot of bad things about this procedure, and thus didn’t want his daughter to do it. He started telling her she shouldn’t do it, because she looks fine as she is, but her rebuttal was that it was her money, so she could do whatever she wanted with it.
That’s when the dad decided to go a harsher route and threaten her that if she goes through with it, he won’t be paying her college expenses. This infuriated the teen, as she couldn’t believe he would go back on his word just like that.
On one hand, we see where the father is coming from here – BBLs are, in fact, dangerous. During this procedure, the fat from other parts of the body is transferred to the backside to increase their size and create a more rounded appearance. And since in recent years many celebrities have been getting this surgery, it has skyrocketed in popularity, even though the risks of complications are high.
In fact, it’s not simply dangerous – it’s considered to be one of the most dangerous procedures one can do due to its high mortality rates. You see, during the surgery, the fat is injected there with a long metal tube. It can be hard for surgeons to know precisely where they are injecting the fat, as this is rather a “blind” technique, where they go by approximation.
Thus, there’s a possibility that the fat might be injected in the wrong place. For example, blood vessels, which the backside have a lot of, are linked to the vein directly connected to the heart. If fat is injected into them, it can obstruct blood circulation, which may be fatal or, in the “best” case scenario, serious complications.
So, it’s normal for the father to be nervous about his daughter getting this surgery done. Plus, as some netizens pointed out, 18 might be slightly too young an age to get it – what if her body naturally gets curvier, like she wants, over the next couple of years?
At the same time, it’s kind of unfair for him to cut her college fund for this and stunt her future plans. As other netizens said, maybe finding a better way to convince her against this idea would be better than blackmailing her like this.
Which side are you taking? Please, share your thoughts with us!
Netizens were split in their opinions – some agreed with the dad, while others said he shouldn’t blackmail his daughter
She should see a therapist first to get to the bottom of why she wants plastic surgery, since plastic surgery doesn't solve problems. On the contrary, it can create a lot of other problems. It's also not a quick fix: what is lifted will sag again later on. If it's her money, let her spend it the way she wants: you can do the same with your money. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
