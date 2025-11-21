ADVERTISEMENT

Plastic surgery is a highly divisive topic – everyone seems to have an opinion about it, but these opinions differ significantly. Some people think it’s perfectly acceptable, while others consider it one of the worst decisions a person can make.

These differences were highlighted in today’s story. In it, a dad and his daughter had very differing opinions on one popular plastic procedure, and their disagreement went so far that it started to threaten the teen’s future.

More info: Reddit

Everyone has what to say when the topic of plastic surgery comes up

Young woman getting a facial consultation in a spa setting, considering options for a BBL cosmetic procedure.

Image credits: user17960589 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

And quite often the opinions clash, just like it happened in today’s story

Young woman smiling at cash in hand, representing 18YO planning to spend grandpa's inheritance on a BBL.

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A 18-year-old teen wanted to get a plastic surgery with the money she saved

Middle-aged man and young woman having a serious discussion at home about inheritance and spending on a BBL.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When her dad heard about these plans, he freaked out and said he won’t give her money for college if she goes through with it

Image credits: throwawaylmnopqr

In his eyes, the procedure is way too dangerous and is just not worth it

The OP’s daughter is supposed to go to college soon. Her grandfather left all his grandchildren some money for school or a house. Over 10 years since then, the post’s author has been adding some money to that fund, expanding it. In addition to all of that, the daughter has been saving some money herself.

So, one day, the father decided to ask her what she was planning to do with all the saved funds. And he found out that she is planning to get plastic surgery, or a BBL to be more specific.

This terrified the man, as he had heard rather a lot of bad things about this procedure, and thus didn’t want his daughter to do it. He started telling her she shouldn’t do it, because she looks fine as she is, but her rebuttal was that it was her money, so she could do whatever she wanted with it.

That’s when the dad decided to go a harsher route and threaten her that if she goes through with it, he won’t be paying her college expenses. This infuriated the teen, as she couldn’t believe he would go back on his word just like that.

On one hand, we see where the father is coming from here – BBLs are, in fact, dangerous. During this procedure, the fat from other parts of the body is transferred to the backside to increase their size and create a more rounded appearance. And since in recent years many celebrities have been getting this surgery, it has skyrocketed in popularity, even though the risks of complications are high.

Young man counting money at home, considering expenses related to inheritance and financial decisions about BBL and college.

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In fact, it’s not simply dangerous – it’s considered to be one of the most dangerous procedures one can do due to its high mortality rates. You see, during the surgery, the fat is injected there with a long metal tube. It can be hard for surgeons to know precisely where they are injecting the fat, as this is rather a “blind” technique, where they go by approximation.

Thus, there’s a possibility that the fat might be injected in the wrong place. For example, blood vessels, which the backside have a lot of, are linked to the vein directly connected to the heart. If fat is injected into them, it can obstruct blood circulation, which may be fatal or, in the “best” case scenario, serious complications.

So, it’s normal for the father to be nervous about his daughter getting this surgery done. Plus, as some netizens pointed out, 18 might be slightly too young an age to get it – what if her body naturally gets curvier, like she wants, over the next couple of years?

At the same time, it’s kind of unfair for him to cut her college fund for this and stunt her future plans. As other netizens said, maybe finding a better way to convince her against this idea would be better than blackmailing her like this.

Which side are you taking? Please, share your thoughts with us!

Netizens were split in their opinions – some agreed with the dad, while others said he shouldn’t blackmail his daughter

Text post on social media discussing 18YO wanting to spend grandpa's inheritance on a BBL while dad refuses to pay for college.

Screenshot of an online post discussing an 18-year-old wanting to spend grandpa’s inheritance on a BBL while dad refuses to pay for college.

Comment discussing an 18-year-old wanting to spend grandpa's inheritance on a BBL, with a dad refusing to pay college.

Reddit comment criticizing an 18-year-old wanting a BBL from grandpa’s inheritance while dad refuses to pay for college.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an 18-year-old wanting a BBL and her dad refusing to pay for college.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing concerns over using college funds for a BBL surgery and parental decisions on tuition.

Comment discussing 18-year-old wanting to spend grandpa's inheritance on a BBL while dad refuses college payment.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing an 18YO wanting to spend grandpa's inheritance on a BBL instead of college.

Comment text discussing an adult daughter wanting to spend grandpa's inheritance on a BBL instead of college funding.

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing 18YO's choice to spend inheritance on BBL versus college funding.

Comment discussing irresponsibility of spending grandpa's inheritance on a BBL instead of college education funds.