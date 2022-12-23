Wife Is Upset That Husband Masterfully Nailed Her Cookie-Baking Tradition She Thought She Could Only Do
Recently, a man turned to the AITA community on Reddit to find out if he was wrong to upstage his wife in their baking tradition.
“My (25m) wife (23f) and I have had a tradition every Christmas where we would bake Christmas cookies and frost them with our friends. We’d then give the cookies out to friends and family and helpers,” the author Wirnei339oe3jrj explained.
However, this year, the Redditor’s wife was not able to attend the long-awaited cookie-baking day. And while the author saw no problem and offered to do his best in the baking marathon instead of her, his wife was not buying it.
Not only did she think she was the only one who knew how to do it, she thought her husband was joking. “Well, I said I’d try, and she wished me a sarcastic good luck,” Wirnei339oe3jrj recounted.
So he rolled up his sleeves and got straight to work. The challenge was accepted.
Image credits: Jonathan Meyer (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/wirnei339oe3jrj
So she basically gave an engineer a challenge and not expected him to optimize the process and succeed? That's a mistake on her side
Do it badly next year and all the other years to come and blame this year on beginners luck.... until than, sleep with one eye open. Peace shall reign again, someday!
