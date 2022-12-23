Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Is Upset That Husband Masterfully Nailed Her Cookie-Baking Tradition She Thought She Could Only Do
30points
Christmas, Food6 hours ago

Wife Is Upset That Husband Masterfully Nailed Her Cookie-Baking Tradition She Thought She Could Only Do

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Recently, a man turned to the AITA community on Reddit to find out if he was wrong to upstage his wife in their baking tradition.

“My (25m) wife (23f) and I have had a tradition every Christmas where we would bake Christmas cookies and frost them with our friends. We’d then give the cookies out to friends and family and helpers,” the author Wirnei339oe3jrj explained.

However, this year, the Redditor’s wife was not able to attend the long-awaited cookie-baking day. And while the author saw no problem and offered to do his best in the baking marathon instead of her, his wife was not buying it.

Not only did she think she was the only one who knew how to do it, she thought her husband was joking. “Well, I said I’d try, and she wished me a sarcastic good luck,” Wirnei339oe3jrj recounted.

So he rolled up his sleeves and got straight to work. The challenge was accepted.

Image credits: Jonathan Meyer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/wirnei339oe3jrj

The author then shared more details in response to these comments

While people’s opinions were split, some thought the author did nothing wrong

Others, however, were convinced that the author was the one to blame

The rest couldn’t make a decision on who’s right and who’s wrong in this situation while some people thought that both of them are jerks

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So she basically gave an engineer a challenge and not expected him to optimize the process and succeed? That's a mistake on her side

0
0points
reply
spirit wolf
spirit wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do it badly next year and all the other years to come and blame this year on beginners luck.... until than, sleep with one eye open. Peace shall reign again, someday!

0
0points
reply
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So she basically gave an engineer a challenge and not expected him to optimize the process and succeed? That's a mistake on her side

0
0points
reply
spirit wolf
spirit wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do it badly next year and all the other years to come and blame this year on beginners luck.... until than, sleep with one eye open. Peace shall reign again, someday!

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda