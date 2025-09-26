19YO Refuses To Return The $40K Her Devout Christian Aunt Gave Her As She Thought Rapture Was Coming

ADVERTISEMENT

Many religious people have strong faith, which helps to carry them through difficult situations and gives them hope for the future. Unfortunately, sometimes, these same religious beliefs can also lead people astray and, if they’re not careful, cause a host of problems.

This is what happened when a devout Christian woman gave away all of her savings to her queer niece as she thought the rapture was coming. Her niece was on the fence about returning the money, as she truly needed it, and her aunt had always been a bully.

Some religious people might end up alienating the folks in their lives if they always try to force their beliefs on them

The poster shared that since she was queer and agnostic, her religious aunt kept ridiculing and harassing her whenever she got the chance

The aunt’s rude behavior was curbed after she was confronted several times, but she insisted that the poster needed to repent before the rapture

When sudden news came out about the rapture possibly taking place, the religious aunt met her niece and gave $40k of her savings to her

In an update, the poster shared how her aunt had given away her car, confessed to cheating on her husband, and left her job

The teen didn’t want to create a worse image of queer people in her aunt’s mind, so she decided to return the money when she could

As the poster mentioned, her aunt was a Christian with strong beliefs, and it seems like she truly believed the rapture was going to happen. Even earlier on, she had justified her bullying behavior toward the OP by saying that she needed to repent for being queer and agnostic before the end came.

This idea about the end times is something that resonates strongly with devout believers. Many Christians felt that the rapture was going to happen at some point, and their views became even more certain after a pastor in South Africa shared his vision of it taking place on September 23rd or 24th.

Even before the news about the possible end, the OP’s aunt kept picking on her for being gay. Other family members offered support and kind words, but this religious relative felt that bullying was the best way to get her message of faith across. It obviously had the opposite effect of turning the poster against her aunt.

The reason why certain religious folks are often so against the LGBTQIA+ community is because of the strong belief they have in their scriptures. They might fear thoughts and ways of living that don’t follow their ‘right path.’ That’s why, even if they want to reach out and help the other person, it might come across in a condescending or rude way.

In recent years, the poster didn’t have to deal with her aunt’s rude behavior as much as she had to before. That’s why she was surprised when the woman suddenly called and asked her to meet up. She was shocked to learn that her aunt strongly believed the rapture was going to happen, which is why she was giving the OP $40k, as she pitied her for not repenting.

The teen initially refused to take the money, but then decided to keep it when she was sure her aunt was serious about giving it away. Her mom was against the idea because she felt that the lady was struggling with some issues and definitely wasn’t in her right mind. Her dad, however, felt that she should keep it and use it for college.

It’s possible that the aunt was dealing with something called religious psychosis, which is a condition that causes people’s religious or spiritual beliefs to become distorted. Folks may have hallucinations or experience delusions about a higher power, which ultimately begins to affect their daily life.

The teen later got to know that her aunt had not just given away her savings, but she had also gifted her other niece a car, quit her job, and told her husband about an affair that she was having with a coworker. All of this might have been her way of repenting before the rapture happened.

Obviously, the aunt had trashed her whole life in the hopes of religious salvation, but nothing like that even occurred. That’s exactly why the teen decided to take pity on her and eventually return all of her money.

Do you think the OP should return her aunt’s savings or keep it in order to get revenge for all of the bullying? Let us know your honest thoughts, and if you came across anyone else who believed in the rapture.

People were amused by the aunt’s actions and felt that the teen should have kept the cash

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Christian rapture with references to money and people disappearing.

Comment about vintage coin gift before Y2K with side of crazy, mentioning enjoyment of tuition money and Christian rapture money dollars.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying I donated it to a church, referencing Christian rapture money dollars.

Comment suggesting disappearing and claiming to have been swept up in the clouds during the Christian rapture with money and dollars theme.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing handling money wisely with a focus on Christian rapture and financial responsibility.

User comment about being skipped over in past raptures, questioning chances of making the list this time with Christian rapture money dollars theme.

Comment about dad and charity in black text on white background, referencing Christian rapture and money dollars.

Comment discussing Christian beliefs about the rapture, money, and the unpredictability of the event’s timing.

Text post from Cool_Hand7435 expressing concern about taking away someone's life savings despite disagreement.

Comment about the timing of the Christian rapture humorously linking it to having makeup on, with the word dollars implied by points.