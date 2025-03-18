Luckily, the Internet is really good at giving these types of picky entitled people a reality check. Most often, that happens on the Choosing Beggars subreddit. It's the place where no form of low-balling is tolerated, and here is the newest collection of posts from the community for you to marvel and 'tsk-tsk' at!

Who wouldn't love discounts and free stuff, especially in this economy? Some sellers on eBay claim that potential buyers often want to buy goods at half their price. In real estate, 90% of all offers are considered low-ball offers. And while negotiating is fine, expecting folks to give you stuff for free is hardly ever okay.

#1 Not Her First… Share icon

#2 So Ungrateful And Rude Share icon

#3 Looking For A Dog Sitter, 42 Hrs A Week, For Free Or Cheap. Must Be At Your House. And Go! Share icon

The fact that we love free stuff and would prefer lower-quality things if they don't cost anything over higher-quality items has been proven by an experiment. In his bestseller Predictably Irrational, Dan Ariely conducted an experiment where he let people choose from a luxury Lindt chocolate truffle and a Hershey's chocolate kiss. The Lindt truffle cost 26 cents and the Hershey's Kiss cost one cent. Interestingly, people split pretty evenly between their choices: 40% chose the kiss, and 40% went for the truffle. However, when the prices for both chocolates were lowered by one cent, the majority of people grabbed the Hershey's Kiss. It became free, after all!

#4 Low Pay And No Tattoos Share icon

#5 Come Watch My 5 Kids For A Few Cents An Hour For An Opportunity To Get A Sweet Discount On My Pyramid Scheme Products. Must Have Your Own Extra Large Vehicle To Drive Them All Around Share icon

#6 Cb Only Chooses Her Kids If You’re Paying For Them Share icon

What Ariely and his team discovered was that the relative price doesn't really matter to people. As soon as we see that something is for free, we're compelled to grab it even if another, higher-quality item isn't that much more expensive. They carried out many more versions of that same experiment. They tried decreasing the price of the Hershey's Kiss from two cents to one cent and see if the demand would rise as it did when it cost nothing. It didn't. Consumers didn't even change their behavior when Hershey's Kisses cost a negative one cent. "We concluded that FREE! is indeed a very powerful force," Ariely later wrote in a blog post.

#7 You Want Us To ‘Spoil Your Kids’ Already Going To Disney? Share icon

#8 9 Days … $33 A Day … Barely Share icon

#9 Didn't Know The Red Fridge Would Be Red Share icon

Freelancers can often fall victim to clients who are choosing beggars. Journalism non-profit The Open Notebook surveyed 267 freelance science writers and 49 editors to see how often they negotiate rates with clients. 86% of the respondents said they ask for a higher rate either always, often, or occasionally, and only 14% percent always accept the rate as it is.

#10 Man-Child Choosy Beggar Tells Me To Grow Up Share icon

#11 She Can’t Imagine Why $3 An Hour Isn’t Enough Share icon

#12 Disappointing Mother’s Day Share icon

Interestingly, clients also view freelancers who are not afraid to negotiate pay more positively. In that same survey, 90% of the editors claimed they think it's reasonable for a freelancer to ask for higher pay rates. Only 8% said they would start thinking about the worker somewhat negatively if they were to ask for more pay. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 We Are Both Unemployed But Expect Free Housing Without Judgement Share icon

#14 This Level Of Delusion Share icon

#15 We Need Food But "Canned Soups, Pastas, Vegetables And Fruits Go Right Into The Trash" Share icon

In the end, expecting free favors, making low-ball real estate offers, and expecting free stuff has to do with our sense of entitlement. Some people just might think that they're entitled to special treatment; that they're owed goods and services. Interestingly, entitlement at an early age is completely normal, psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W., writes for her blog on Psychology Today. Problems begin when we think that we're the center of the world once we grow up. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Freaking Outrageous Share icon

#17 My Husband Would Love To Drive Your Bentley If You Have One Lying Around Share icon

#18 Free Couch Turns Into Being Insulted By 2nd Grade Dropout Share icon

Adults with a traumatic past are more likely to expect preferential treatment. "Often individuals who have been mistreated or disrespected exhibit a sense of entitlement when they start to feel that they deserve better than they have been getting," Barth writes. A certain amount of entitlement is actually okay for adults. We all have the right to be respected, and to take care of ourselves, and our families. The line is crossed, however, when we expect special treatment. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 The Audacity! Nannies Are A Privilege Not A Right Share icon

#20 I Volunteer For An Organization That Provides A Hot Home Cooked Dinner For Families In Need. This Woman Thought I Was Her Errand Girl Share icon

#21 Old Friend Think I’m Clout Chasing And Demands More Money For His Kickstarter Share icon

Just like children do, F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W., entitled adults need to learn to balance their need to feel special with the need to feel connected to others. In order to have fulfilling relationships, we need to not only think about ourselves but other people's needs as a priority, too.

#22 Everyone Pushed Her To Have A 6th Baby And Now They Don’t Want To Buy Her Things Share icon

#23 Can’t Afford My Current Rent, Credit Is Terrible, But I Need A Place That Allows Chickens, Goats, And Cows Share icon

#24 I Make Funky Clothes That Celebrities Enjoy. Every Week Or So I'll Get A Dm From A Celebrity Like This Share icon

Entitled behavior can also greatly backfire, as it might diminish or destroy relationships and ruin our image in the eyes of others. Researchers have also found that entitled people tend to be much more disappointed in life. The lead author of a 2016 study explains that "life, health, aging, and the social world don't treat us as well as we'd like," and that violates an entitled person's worldview of self-superiority.

#25 A Hobby, Not A Skill Share icon

#26 Another Deluded Business Owner Looking For Free Labour Share icon

#27 Don’t Waste His Time Share icon

However, there is a way out of such a mindset. The co-author of the same study, Julie Exline, PhD, told Health that the key is to shift your mindset to one of gratitude rather than competition. "Conditioning yourself to think about other people and what they deserve—and also being willing to admit your own faults and weaknesses—can help you feel more connected to others," she explained. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Trying To Be Nice To A Cousin For Labor Day Share icon

#29 Where Did I Sign Up To Be A Chauffeur? Share icon

#30 Just Trying To Get Rid Of Some Cleats On My Local Buy Nothing Group And This Entitled Person Flipped That I Responded To The First Responses I Got, Whether Message Or Comment Share icon

How about these entitled choosing beggars, Pandas? Do you think they have a chance to redeem themselves? Upvote the best (or worst?) cases you see in this list, and let us know your very favorite in the comments. And while you're here, don't forget to check out our previous posts about the Choosing Beggars subreddit here, here, and here!

#31 So Rude Share icon

#32 When The Free Thanksgiving Dinner For 8 Is Not Enough… Share icon

#33 On Threads… Share icon

#34 Local Ad For Someone To Fix This Guy's Awful Parenting For Free (And Sorry Ladies, He's Married!) Share icon

#35 Not As Shocking As A Lot Of Things I See On Here, But She Won’t Take My Free Pacifier Because It’s Purple Share icon

#36 Called Out A Choosing Beggar On Her Hypocrisy (?)… And Got Banned From My Neighborhood Fb Group Share icon

#37 Bride Seeks Dj For Her Day Share icon

#38 One Person’s Request For The Last Six Months Share icon

#39 Delusional Apartment Hunting In Hcol Area Share icon

#40 Why Is It Always The Nanny Postings? Share icon

#41 Modern Day Slavery Share icon

#42 My Mom Wants Money For Items But Doesnt Want Me To Buy The Items For Her Share icon

#43 Can't Afford To Make A Deposit On A Bakery Cake, Refuses To Make One Share icon

#44 If You Can Afford A Girls Weekend In Nashville, You Can Afford To Buy Your Own Drinks Share icon

#45 What An Amazing Opportunity! Share icon

#46 What A Chill Day To Fire Up The Grill! Share icon

#47 Clean My Barn And Do Farm Chores. Paid In Water Share icon

#48 So I Lent My Friend My Hulu Account Share icon

#49 I've Got Nothin Share icon

#50 “Someone Give My Kids An Xbox Or A Playstation!” Share icon

#51 This Has To Be Fake...right? Right?! Share icon

#52 Ex Girlfriend Christmas Wishlist Share icon

#53 Send Me TV Options And Deliver The One I Want To My House Share icon

#54 17 Yo Half Brother-In-Law Wants To Buy Friends With Cake Share icon

#55 ‘Influencer’ Wants Me To Do Custom Sized Painting For Free And On Top Of That Pay Her $200, Otherwise She’ll Tell All Her Followers To Not Buy From Me Share icon

#56 125 Cupcakes, From A Certified Kitchen, At A Discount Share icon

#57 To My Work Email… Share icon

#58 Finally Got One Share icon

#59 Always A Frustrating Experience Share icon

#60 Sure, Sure. I'll Just Commit Fraud Because You've Gone Over Your Budget Share icon

#61 Selling My Farm Fresh Eggs And Offered To Let A Few People Take One Egg To Try First. Got This Message Share icon

#62 This Is Why I Can’t Do Operation Santa Anymore Share icon

#63 She Went Psycho Share icon

#64 Update Not Giving Friend Expensive List For Her And Her Baby Share icon

#65 Don't Recommend Charity Events. I'll Explode Share icon

#66 I'm Reporting You For Scamming! Share icon

#67 Christmas Dinner Please? All Or Nothing, I Guess Share icon

#68 How Dare You Give My Kids Free Gifts But Where's The Xbox, AirPods, And Nikes???? Share icon

#69 "Give Me Money Or F**k Off!!" Share icon

#70 Man Throws Tantrum Share icon

#71 Grateful For The Help However… Share icon

#72 Entitled To Free Delivery Because The TV Is Free Share icon

#73 No To Collab, Yes To Stealing Your Content Share icon

#74 Update From Yesterday. Cow Obsessed Amazon Wishlist Girl Who Wanted Free Sectional Delivered With 6 Inches Of Snow On The Ground Would Now Like A Better One Delivered Share icon

#75 Any Ideas… LOL… Share icon

#76 She Need A House And Be Quick Share icon

#77 Booked A Nonrefundable Room, Now Wants A Refund Share icon

#78 Best Comment Ever! Share icon

#79 Is This For Real?!? Share icon

#80 This Is Not In A High Cost Of Living Area. Mine Is The Only Comment So Far And I'm Pretty Sure He's Going To Delete It Share icon

#81 Bring Gifts Share icon