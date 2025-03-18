81 Embarrassing Cases Of Beggars Being Choosers, As Shared In This Online Community (New Pics)
Who wouldn't love discounts and free stuff, especially in this economy? Some sellers on eBay claim that potential buyers often want to buy goods at half their price. In real estate, 90% of all offers are considered low-ball offers. And while negotiating is fine, expecting folks to give you stuff for free is hardly ever okay.
Luckily, the Internet is really good at giving these types of picky entitled people a reality check. Most often, that happens on the Choosing Beggars subreddit. It's the place where no form of low-balling is tolerated, and here is the newest collection of posts from the community for you to marvel and 'tsk-tsk' at!
Not Her First…
You can afford vacation but not taking care of your kid... yikes.
So Ungrateful And Rude
Looking For A Dog Sitter, 42 Hrs A Week, For Free Or Cheap. Must Be At Your House. And Go!
The fact that we love free stuff and would prefer lower-quality things if they don't cost anything over higher-quality items has been proven by an experiment. In his bestseller Predictably Irrational, Dan Ariely conducted an experiment where he let people choose from a luxury Lindt chocolate truffle and a Hershey's chocolate kiss.
The Lindt truffle cost 26 cents and the Hershey's Kiss cost one cent. Interestingly, people split pretty evenly between their choices: 40% chose the kiss, and 40% went for the truffle. However, when the prices for both chocolates were lowered by one cent, the majority of people grabbed the Hershey's Kiss. It became free, after all!
Low Pay And No Tattoos
You ain't finding anyone without tattoos and with references for $100 let alone $35
Come Watch My 5 Kids For A Few Cents An Hour For An Opportunity To Get A Sweet Discount On My Pyramid Scheme Products. Must Have Your Own Extra Large Vehicle To Drive Them All Around
Cb Only Chooses Her Kids If You’re Paying For Them
I don't see what could be interpreted as entitlement here, this is just heartbreaking. Someone struggling so much with their mental health that they cant look after their children. The choices of content on BP recently have seemed extremely random.
What Ariely and his team discovered was that the relative price doesn't really matter to people. As soon as we see that something is for free, we're compelled to grab it even if another, higher-quality item isn't that much more expensive. They carried out many more versions of that same experiment.
They tried decreasing the price of the Hershey's Kiss from two cents to one cent and see if the demand would rise as it did when it cost nothing. It didn't. Consumers didn't even change their behavior when Hershey's Kisses cost a negative one cent. "We concluded that FREE! is indeed a very powerful force," Ariely later wrote in a blog post.
You Want Us To ‘Spoil Your Kids’ Already Going To Disney?
Lol worth a shot at least..Disney expensive af
9 Days … $33 A Day … Barely
Didn't Know The Red Fridge Would Be Red
I had a similarar problem trying to sell a green couch, and yes all the pictures were of my green couch. Had my time wasted with so many of these: "is it green?" "Why's it green" "do you have another colour" "my kids don't like green" oh and the classic, "Im a single mom and don't even like green, so can I have it for free"
Freelancers can often fall victim to clients who are choosing beggars. Journalism non-profit The Open Notebook surveyed 267 freelance science writers and 49 editors to see how often they negotiate rates with clients. 86% of the respondents said they ask for a higher rate either always, often, or occasionally, and only 14% percent always accept the rate as it is.
Man-Child Choosy Beggar Tells Me To Grow Up
She Can’t Imagine Why $3 An Hour Isn’t Enough
Disappointing Mother’s Day
I'll appreciate him for you, since you can't be a s s e d
Interestingly, clients also view freelancers who are not afraid to negotiate pay more positively. In that same survey, 90% of the editors claimed they think it's reasonable for a freelancer to ask for higher pay rates. Only 8% said they would start thinking about the worker somewhat negatively if they were to ask for more pay.
We Are Both Unemployed But Expect Free Housing Without Judgement
I have the same "mental health" need to never work and get free everything without judgment
This Level Of Delusion
We Need Food But "Canned Soups, Pastas, Vegetables And Fruits Go Right Into The Trash"
In the end, expecting free favors, making low-ball real estate offers, and expecting free stuff has to do with our sense of entitlement. Some people just might think that they're entitled to special treatment; that they're owed goods and services. Interestingly, entitlement at an early age is completely normal, psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W., writes for her blog on Psychology Today. Problems begin when we think that we're the center of the world once we grow up.
Freaking Outrageous
My Husband Would Love To Drive Your Bentley If You Have One Lying Around
Free Couch Turns Into Being Insulted By 2nd Grade Dropout
Adults with a traumatic past are more likely to expect preferential treatment. "Often individuals who have been mistreated or disrespected exhibit a sense of entitlement when they start to feel that they deserve better than they have been getting," Barth writes. A certain amount of entitlement is actually okay for adults. We all have the right to be respected, and to take care of ourselves, and our families. The line is crossed, however, when we expect special treatment.
The Audacity! Nannies Are A Privilege Not A Right
I Volunteer For An Organization That Provides A Hot Home Cooked Dinner For Families In Need. This Woman Thought I Was Her Errand Girl
Old Friend Think I’m Clout Chasing And Demands More Money For His Kickstarter
Just like children do, F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W., entitled adults need to learn to balance their need to feel special with the need to feel connected to others. In order to have fulfilling relationships, we need to not only think about ourselves but other people's needs as a priority, too.
Everyone Pushed Her To Have A 6th Baby And Now They Don’t Want To Buy Her Things
Can’t Afford My Current Rent, Credit Is Terrible, But I Need A Place That Allows Chickens, Goats, And Cows
I Make Funky Clothes That Celebrities Enjoy. Every Week Or So I'll Get A Dm From A Celebrity Like This
Entitled behavior can also greatly backfire, as it might diminish or destroy relationships and ruin our image in the eyes of others. Researchers have also found that entitled people tend to be much more disappointed in life. The lead author of a 2016 study explains that "life, health, aging, and the social world don't treat us as well as we'd like," and that violates an entitled person's worldview of self-superiority.
A Hobby, Not A Skill
Another Deluded Business Owner Looking For Free Labour
Don’t Waste His Time
However, there is a way out of such a mindset. The co-author of the same study, Julie Exline, PhD, told Health that the key is to shift your mindset to one of gratitude rather than competition. "Conditioning yourself to think about other people and what they deserve—and also being willing to admit your own faults and weaknesses—can help you feel more connected to others," she explained.
Trying To Be Nice To A Cousin For Labor Day
Where Did I Sign Up To Be A Chauffeur?
Just Trying To Get Rid Of Some Cleats On My Local Buy Nothing Group And This Entitled Person Flipped That I Responded To The First Responses I Got, Whether Message Or Comment
How about these entitled choosing beggars, Pandas? Do you think they have a chance to redeem themselves?