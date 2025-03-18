ADVERTISEMENT

Who wouldn't love discounts and free stuff, especially in this economy? Some sellers on eBay claim that potential buyers often want to buy goods at half their price. In real estate, 90% of all offers are considered low-ball offers. And while negotiating is fine, expecting folks to give you stuff for free is hardly ever okay.

Luckily, the Internet is really good at giving these types of picky entitled people a reality check. Most often, that happens on the Choosing Beggars subreddit. It's the place where no form of low-balling is tolerated, and here is the newest collection of posts from the community for you to marvel and 'tsk-tsk' at!

More info: Reddit

#1

Not Her First…

Beggars being choosers example: Parent requests Easter basket gifts for 11-year-old, including makeup and snacks.

forgetfulsue Report

southon avatar
Bobert Robertson
Bobert Robertson
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can afford vacation but not taking care of your kid... yikes.

RELATED:
    #2

    So Ungrateful And Rude

    Beggars being choosers: A post expressing frustration over receiving unwanted clothing donations after a house fire.

    c4ts4r3lif3 Report

    #3

    Looking For A Dog Sitter, 42 Hrs A Week, For Free Or Cheap. Must Be At Your House. And Go!

    Goldendoodle dog seeking a sitter for free or cheap as owner is low on money, example of beggars being choosers.

    Fourfor4whore Report

    The fact that we love free stuff and would prefer lower-quality things if they don't cost anything over higher-quality items has been proven by an experiment. In his bestseller Predictably Irrational, Dan Ariely conducted an experiment where he let people choose from a luxury Lindt chocolate truffle and a Hershey's chocolate kiss.

    The Lindt truffle cost 26 cents and the Hershey's Kiss cost one cent. Interestingly, people split pretty evenly between their choices: 40% chose the kiss, and 40% went for the truffle. However, when the prices for both chocolates were lowered by one cent, the majority of people grabbed the Hershey's Kiss. It became free, after all!
    #4

    Low Pay And No Tattoos

    Pet sitter wanted with strict conditions, pay offer includes pizza, and tattoos are not permitted. Example of beggars being choosers.

    [deleted] Report

    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You ain't finding anyone without tattoos and with references for $100 let alone $35

    #5

    Come Watch My 5 Kids For A Few Cents An Hour For An Opportunity To Get A Sweet Discount On My Pyramid Scheme Products. Must Have Your Own Extra Large Vehicle To Drive Them All Around

    Text screenshot illustrating a classic "beggars being choosers" scenario with specific demands for a school pickup arrangement.

    Malibu77 Report

    #6

    Cb Only Chooses Her Kids If You’re Paying For Them

    Text post expressing feelings of despair, related to beggars being choosers theme.

    Equivalent_Spite_583 Report

    skywalkera588 avatar
    The_one_on_the_left
    The_one_on_the_left
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see what could be interpreted as entitlement here, this is just heartbreaking. Someone struggling so much with their mental health that they cant look after their children. The choices of content on BP recently have seemed extremely random.

    What Ariely and his team discovered was that the relative price doesn't really matter to people. As soon as we see that something is for free, we're compelled to grab it even if another, higher-quality item isn't that much more expensive. They carried out many more versions of that same experiment.

    They tried decreasing the price of the Hershey's Kiss from two cents to one cent and see if the demand would rise as it did when it cost nothing. It didn't. Consumers didn't even change their behavior when Hershey's Kisses cost a negative one cent. "We concluded that FREE! is indeed a very powerful force," Ariely later wrote in a blog post.
    #7

    You Want Us To ‘Spoil Your Kids’ Already Going To Disney?

    Van with "Disney Bound" and "Help spoil our kids? Venmo" written on windows, illustrating beggars being choosers.

    SupermanRR1980 Report

    #8

    9 Days … $33 A Day … Barely

    Beggars being choosers: A request for a babysitter during a vacation, offering $250-$300 for the week.

    idestroycat Report

    #9

    Didn't Know The Red Fridge Would Be Red

    Red fridge for sale on Gumtree; buyer wanted a discount for the color despite listing. Beggars being choosers in action.

    flopsychops Report

    kayc_2 avatar
    Kay C
    Kay C
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a similarar problem trying to sell a green couch, and yes all the pictures were of my green couch. Had my time wasted with so many of these: "is it green?" "Why's it green" "do you have another colour" "my kids don't like green" oh and the classic, "Im a single mom and don't even like green, so can I have it for free"

    Freelancers can often fall victim to clients who are choosing beggars. Journalism non-profit The Open Notebook surveyed 267 freelance science writers and 49 editors to see how often they negotiate rates with clients. 86% of the respondents said they ask for a higher rate either always, often, or occasionally, and only 14% percent always accept the rate as it is.
    #10

    Man-Child Choosy Beggar Tells Me To Grow Up

    Negotiation between buyer and seller on a marketplace, highlighting a beggar being a chooser scenario.

    J_J_Maelikson Report

    #11

    She Can’t Imagine Why $3 An Hour Isn’t Enough

    Text post titled "Anonymous member" discussing babysitter cost negotiation; showcases beggars being choosers scenario.

    ShitMyHubbyDoes Report

    #12

    Disappointing Mother’s Day

    Beggars being choosers post with lasagna, flowers, and margarita mix on a kitchen counter.

    BlackWillow9278 Report

    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll appreciate him for you, since you can't be a s s e d

    Interestingly, clients also view freelancers who are not afraid to negotiate pay more positively. In that same survey, 90% of the editors claimed they think it's reasonable for a freelancer to ask for higher pay rates. Only 8% said they would start thinking about the worker somewhat negatively if they were to ask for more pay.

    #13

    We Are Both Unemployed But Expect Free Housing Without Judgement

    Craigslist post of an unemployed couple seeking housing, detailing their needs and preferences, shared in a beggars being choosers list.

    AugustaSpeech Report

    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have the same "mental health" need to never work and get free everything without judgment

    #14

    This Level Of Delusion

    Social post humorously highlights beggars being choosers, wishing for a 2024 Ford Edge in blue.

    DinohKitteh Report

    #15

    We Need Food But "Canned Soups, Pastas, Vegetables And Fruits Go Right Into The Trash"

    Text exchange highlighting a case of "beggars being choosers" involving a food donation offer and specific preferences.

    Last1toLaugh Report

    In the end, expecting free favors, making low-ball real estate offers, and expecting free stuff has to do with our sense of entitlement. Some people just might think that they're entitled to special treatment; that they're owed goods and services. Interestingly, entitlement at an early age is completely normal, psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W., writes for her blog on Psychology Today. Problems begin when we think that we're the center of the world once we grow up.

    #16

    Freaking Outrageous

    House for rent at $700/month, message exchange highlights a choosy negotiator seeking extra services.

    iamjonjohann Report

    #17

    My Husband Would Love To Drive Your Bentley If You Have One Lying Around

    Online comments humorously request to drive luxury cars and airplane, showcasing beggars being choosers.

    LadderFinal4142 Report

    #18

    Free Couch Turns Into Being Insulted By 2nd Grade Dropout

    Text conversation about a free couch pick-up, highlighting a beggar being choosy.

    QuantitySpecific8611 Report

    Adults with a traumatic past are more likely to expect preferential treatment. "Often individuals who have been mistreated or disrespected exhibit a sense of entitlement when they start to feel that they deserve better than they have been getting," Barth writes. A certain amount of entitlement is actually okay for adults. We all have the right to be respected, and to take care of ourselves, and our families. The line is crossed, however, when we expect special treatment.

    #19

    The Audacity! Nannies Are A Privilege Not A Right

    Beggars being choosers: A note about hiring a nanny, highlighting unreasonable expectations and underpayment issues.

    Lola1989ac Report

    #20

    I Volunteer For An Organization That Provides A Hot Home Cooked Dinner For Families In Need. This Woman Thought I Was Her Errand Girl

    Text message exchange showing a chooser making specific requests for bagels.

    mnicole1989 Report

    #21

    Old Friend Think I’m Clout Chasing And Demands More Money For His Kickstarter

    Text exchange showing a beggar being choosy, responding negatively to a donation on Kickstarter.

    [deleted] Report

    Just like children do, F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W., entitled adults need to learn to balance their need to feel special with the need to feel connected to others. In order to have fulfilling relationships, we need to not only think about ourselves but other people's needs as a priority, too.
    #22

    Everyone Pushed Her To Have A 6th Baby And Now They Don’t Want To Buy Her Things

    Anonymous member vents about being a chooser in an online community discussion.

    AffectionateMode7529 Report

    #23

    Can’t Afford My Current Rent, Credit Is Terrible, But I Need A Place That Allows Chickens, Goats, And Cows

    Text about moving struggles and southern hospitality, captioned "Happy Merry Ho-Ho Y'all" above a window. Beggars being choosers theme.

    NotThatOJ Report

    #24

    I Make Funky Clothes That Celebrities Enjoy. Every Week Or So I'll Get A Dm From A Celebrity Like This

    Text exchange showing a beggar being chooser, requesting a free clown cardigan for promotion.

    legrolls Report

    Entitled behavior can also greatly backfire, as it might diminish or destroy relationships and ruin our image in the eyes of others. Researchers have also found that entitled people tend to be much more disappointed in life. The lead author of a 2016 study explains that "life, health, aging, and the social world don't treat us as well as we'd like," and that violates an entitled person's worldview of self-superiority.
    #25

    A Hobby, Not A Skill

    Text post looking for an experienced wedding photographer with low pay, highlighting beggars being choosers scenario.

    reesa447 Report

    #26

    Another Deluded Business Owner Looking For Free Labour

    Text conversation highlighting a beggar being chooser scenario about unpaid pet sitting.

    chipscheeseandbeans Report

    #27

    Don’t Waste His Time

    Roommate ad with picky demands for low rent, reflecting a beggars being choosers scenario in Miami.

    Paint_Prudent Report

    However, there is a way out of such a mindset. The co-author of the same study, Julie Exline, PhD, told Health that the key is to shift your mindset to one of gratitude rather than competition. "Conditioning yourself to think about other people and what they deserve—and also being willing to admit your own faults and weaknesses—can help you feel more connected to others," she explained.

    #28

    Trying To Be Nice To A Cousin For Labor Day

    Text conversation showing a choosy beggar asking for sides with their meal.

    Yourconnect_ Report

    #29

    Where Did I Sign Up To Be A Chauffeur?

    Text conversation showing a case of beggars being choosers about borrowing a Jeep.

    JetPlane_88 Report

    #30

    Just Trying To Get Rid Of Some Cleats On My Local Buy Nothing Group And This Entitled Person Flipped That I Responded To The First Responses I Got, Whether Message Or Comment

    Text conversation showing a “beggars being choosers” scenario over free cleats, highlighting disagreement and entitlement.

    CrashSeitan Report

    How about these entitled choosing beggars, Pandas? Do you think they have a chance to redeem themselves? Upvote the best (or worst?) cases you see in this list, and let us know your very favorite in the comments. And while you're here, don't forget to check out our previous posts about the Choosing Beggars subreddit herehere, and here!
    #31

    So Rude

    Beggars being choosers: Facebook post asking for a free grill with delivery required, showing user responses.

    HalloIchBinToad Report

    #32

    When The Free Thanksgiving Dinner For 8 Is Not Enough…

    Text conversation showcasing a beggar being chooser with customer service, requester unhappy with basket delivery.

    JetPlane_88 Report

    #33

    On Threads…

    Text exchange discussing an encounter with a homeless person, illustrating the concept of beggars being choosers.

    Lazy_Loan_7967 Report

    #34

    Local Ad For Someone To Fix This Guy's Awful Parenting For Free (And Sorry Ladies, He's Married!)

    Parent seeking help to teach 8-year-old son to read after homeschool difficulties; an example of "beggars being choosers."

    NeitherSpace Report

    #35

    Not As Shocking As A Lot Of Things I See On Here, But She Won’t Take My Free Pacifier Because It’s Purple

    A request for a gender-neutral pacifier in an online community discussion about beggars being choosers.

    Wonderful-Macaroon Report

    #36

    Called Out A Choosing Beggar On Her Hypocrisy (?)… And Got Banned From My Neighborhood Fb Group

    Online chat screenshot with comments about babysitting rates, highlighting case of beggars being choosers.

    TheJordanMaxx Report

    #37

    Bride Seeks Dj For Her Day

    Text post about seeking an affordable DJ for a wedding under $300, showcasing a beggars being choosers scenario.

    navyscrewdriver Report

    #38

    One Person’s Request For The Last Six Months

    Person seeking a white vintage mirror in an online "Buy Nothing" community post.

    madmaddmaddie Report

    #39

    Delusional Apartment Hunting In Hcol Area

    Text shows a request for financial support with specific and demanding conditions.

    Scary-Passenger6832 Report

    #40

    Why Is It Always The Nanny Postings?

    Text exchange showing a low-paying childcare request, highlighting a "beggars being choosers" situation.

    queendiedmegaoof Report

    #41

    Modern Day Slavery

    Job posting details show high expectations for a nanny role, highlighting a case of beggars being choosers.

    queendiedmegaoof Report

    #42

    My Mom Wants Money For Items But Doesnt Want Me To Buy The Items For Her

    Text conversation showing a beggar being choosy about receiving help for work-related expenses.

    mymomisinjailagain Report

    #43

    Can't Afford To Make A Deposit On A Bakery Cake, Refuses To Make One

    Two people discuss making a cake with differing views, illustrating a case of beggars being choosers.

    melissam327 Report

    #44

    If You Can Afford A Girls Weekend In Nashville, You Can Afford To Buy Your Own Drinks

    Car with luggage and a sign saying "Buy the girls a drink, Nashville bound," illustrating beggars being choosers.

    SylVegas Report

    #45

    What An Amazing Opportunity!

    Text demanding new roof replacement for free, offers minimal compensation, example of beggars being choosers.

    MrBowls Report

    #46

    What A Chill Day To Fire Up The Grill!

    Text message exchange showing a negotiation for a used grill, highlighting a case of beggars being choosers.

    xangeliclively Report

    #47

    Clean My Barn And Do Farm Chores. Paid In Water

    Duties list with tasks like barn cleanup, horse care, and retreat assistance, highlighting beggars being choosers scenarios.

    iChasedragons Report

    #48

    So I Lent My Friend My Hulu Account

    Text conversation highlighting a beggar being choosy about watching a TV show with ads, seeking access.

    SpinachDifferent4077 Report

    #49

    I've Got Nothin

    Text of a beggar being chooser post requesting a cheap camper, truck, and movers, with conditions.

    IncognitaCheetah Report

    #50

    “Someone Give My Kids An Xbox Or A Playstation!”

    Anonymous user complains about toy drive selection in online community, highlighting beggars being choosers moment.

    xNIGHT_RANGEREx Report

    #51

    This Has To Be Fake...right? Right?!

    Text screenshot depicting a situation of "beggars being choosers" with a church donation complaint.

    PipeInevitable9383 Report

    #52

    Ex Girlfriend Christmas Wishlist

    Beggars being choosers: text conversation about wanting shoes but having no money after buying gifts.

    stiop Report

    #53

    Send Me TV Options And Deliver The One I Want To My House

    Online community post seeking a free 54" TV with specific requirements, highlighting a case of beggars being choosers.

    PuffinFawts Report

    #54

    17 Yo Half Brother-In-Law Wants To Buy Friends With Cake

    Chat conversation showing a "beggars being choosers" situation about making a lemon cake for friends.

    NonSumQualisEram- Report

    ‘Influencer’ Wants Me To Do Custom Sized Painting For Free And On Top Of That Pay Her $200, Otherwise She’ll Tell All Her Followers To Not Buy From Me

    Chat exchange showcasing a drawing and a humorous dispute, illustrating a classic case of beggars being choosers.

    paletteofemotionss Report

    #56

    125 Cupcakes, From A Certified Kitchen, At A Discount

    Online post of a choosy beggar seeking 125 certified cupcakes for $1.25 each, avoiding pre-made options.

    Mediocre_Facehole Report

    #57

    To My Work Email…

    Beggars being choosers post about new homeowners requesting household items in exchange for raffle entries.

    plantanddogmom1 Report

    #58

    Finally Got One

    Text exchange showing an example of beggars being choosers over a used Kawasaki Ninja 400 listing.

    Nwcray Report

    #59

    Always A Frustrating Experience

    Cartoon showing a man offering a free lamp. A person asks if he can deliver it, illustrating "beggars being choosers."

    RPEdmonton Report

    #60

    Sure, Sure. I'll Just Commit Fraud Because You've Gone Over Your Budget

    Email negotiation shows a wedding photography client proposing a payment workaround, highlighting a beggar-chooser situation.

    thenerdyphoto Report

    #61

    Selling My Farm Fresh Eggs And Offered To Let A Few People Take One Egg To Try First. Got This Message

    Text message showing a choosy request for large eggs from mutual friends.

    buzzingbuzzer Report

    This Is Why I Can’t Do Operation Santa Anymore

    Child's handwritten letter to Santa with wishlist, including an iPad and Wii console, illustrating a case of beggars being choosers.

    Upper_Economist7611 Report

    #63

    She Went Psycho

    Beggars being choosers text exchange about a red dress on marketplace, debating delivery cost and effort.

    Severasnightweaver Report

    #64

    Update Not Giving Friend Expensive List For Her And Her Baby

    Text message screenshot highlighting an immature reaction related to beggars being choosers.

    silverdonu Report

    #65

    Don't Recommend Charity Events. I'll Explode

    Text from an online community highlighting cases of beggars being choosers, with a specific gift request list.

    silverdonu Report

    #66

    I'm Reporting You For Scamming!

    Text exchange highlighting a beggar being chooser scenario with heated responses.

    SBMoo24 Report

    #67

    Christmas Dinner Please? All Or Nothing, I Guess

    Text exchange highlighting a beggar being chooser at grocery store, requesting expensive items for Christmas.

    Obvious-Case7950 Report

    #68

    How Dare You Give My Kids Free Gifts But Where's The Xbox, AirPods, And Nikes????

    Beggars being choosers in a humorous text exchange about gift requests like Xbox and AirPods.

    Adorable-Raisin-8643 Report

    "Give Me Money Or F**k Off!!"

    Online post showing beggars being choosers with demanding request for donations and critical replies.

    RealisticBug5646 Report

    #70

    Man Throws Tantrum

    Chat exchange showing a beggar being chooser, demanding lower prices and reacting rudely when refused.

    cawilson2 Report

    #71

    Grateful For The Help However…

    Christmas tree with lights and numerous gifts; example of beggars being choosers scenario.

    FlyOnTheWall221 Report

    #72

    Entitled To Free Delivery Because The TV Is Free

    Beggars being choosers: text exchange over delivery of a free TV leads to frustration and refusal to deliver.

    RebelGrin Report

    #73

    No To Collab, Yes To Stealing Your Content

    "Beggars being choosers: influencer shares story of resort using her viral content without permission."

    secretrebel Report

    #74

    Update From Yesterday. Cow Obsessed Amazon Wishlist Girl Who Wanted Free Sectional Delivered With 6 Inches Of Snow On The Ground Would Now Like A Better One Delivered

    Social media post about a couch exchange gone wrong, highlighting a beggar being chooser scenario.

    Sure-Set-7578 Report

    #75

    Any Ideas… LOL…

    Social media post of a beggar being chooser; user seeks advice for a cheap 50-inch TV, gets suggestion to "Read books".

    saltyseasoning21 Report

    She Need A House And Be Quick

    Text screenshot of a beggar being chooser, requesting a free house and move in Springfield.

    Timely-Band-7247 Report

    #77

    Booked A Nonrefundable Room, Now Wants A Refund

    Text of someone requesting a refund for canceled event, highlighting a case of beggars being choosers.

    Ziggy_Stardust567 Report

    #78

    Best Comment Ever!

    Social media post of a beggar being choosy about a free portable gaming console, with a humorous comment attached.

    NoClassroom7077 Report

    #79

    Is This For Real?!?

    Online post where someone asks for a free house; example of beggars being choosers.

    wittykitty3 Report

    #80

    This Is Not In A High Cost Of Living Area. Mine Is The Only Comment So Far And I'm Pretty Sure He's Going To Delete It

    Beggars being choosers: Free rent offer for managing storage facility with maintenance duties, ideal for couples.

    Independent-Ad3888 Report

    #81

    Bring Gifts

    Text post about baby shower gift rules, highlighting beggars being choosers.

    girls_run_the_world Report

