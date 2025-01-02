Chlöe Grace Moretz Appears To Confirm Engagement To Kate Harrison: “100% Meant To Be Soulmates”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chlöe Grace Moretz had plenty to be “thankful” for as she wrapped up 2024, including what looks like an official engagement to her longtime love, Kate Harrison.

The 27-year-old actress shared a roundup of memories from the year gone by, and she included one picture that appeared to confirm her engagement to her model girlfriend, 33.

“So thankful for what this year has brought,” the young actress wrote in the caption.

One picture in the Instagram carousel featured an image of the couple's intertwined hands with diamond rings.

“Happiest New Year,” the Kick-Ass star wrote in the caption.

Image credits: Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Image credits: Chloë Grace Moretz

“So thankful for what this year has brought,” the young actress went on to say. “The people, the places, our families, our health, our love.”

“Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this new year,” she concluded.

In the carousel of images, one of the photos reportedly captured the couple on the beach with intertwined hands, adorned with what appeared to be engagement rings on their fingers. Their faces were not visible in the frame.

Image credits: Chloë Grace Moretz

Image credits: Chloë Grace Moretz

Fans shared positive wishes for the couple, saying: “congrats on the engagement.”

“Happy New Year and congratulations! I’m so happy for you guys! Such a great way to begin the new year!” one fan commented while another wrote, “the photo of the rings 🥺”

“Love the rings! You and Kate are 100% meant to be soulmates,” declared one fan.

Another branded them the “Cutest couple everrrrr” and said, “congratulations on the engagement!!”

Image credits: Chloë Grace Moretz

Image credits: Chloë Grace Moretz

“Much love and happiness to you both,” one said.

“oh my god congratulations for your engagement ???” another asked. “and happy new year.”

Harrison and Moretz were romantically linked together for the first time in 2018. They were spotted kissing during a dinner date in Malibu in December 2018 and were reportedly sharing a rental apartment in L.A. around that time.

The couple have remained fiercely private about their relationship and neither of them have publicly addressed rumors about their engagement.

Image credits: Kate Harrison

Image credits: Kate Harrison

“I like to keep my private life private,” Moretz said in a 2022 interview with The i.

“I’m in a long-term relationship,” she added. “And I really enjoy that.”

The pair first sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted wearing diamond rings earlier this year at a Louis Vuitton party. They also sported the rings during their trip together to California’s Disneyland in April.

Prior to her romance with Harrison, Moretz had an on-and-off relationship with David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Image credits: Chloë Grace Moretz

Image credits: Kate Harrison

Although Moretz has rarely spoken about her dating life in recent years, she touched upon why she voted as a “gay woman” for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. The November post is believed to be the first time she explicitly mentioned her sexuality on a public platform.

“I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election,” she wrote in the caption.

“I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman,” she added.

Speculation about the couple’s engagement has been ongoing for months after they were spotted wearing diamond rings earlier this year

Image credits: Chloë Grace Moretz

In 2018, while promoting her queer movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post, she spoke about how one should never assume another person’s sexuality.

“What’s important is don’t assume anyone’s sexuality,” she told the Independent at the time. “I mean, across the board.”

“These are all societal pressures that we’re being labelled as,” she went on to say. “We’re all human, trying to be with the people that we fall in love with, and be the best person that we can be. But don’t assume people’s sexualities. And don’t project your own issues onto them. Why don’t we let people be who they wanna be?”

