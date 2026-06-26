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Getting a save-the-date in the mail is supposed to be one of the good moments. You stick it on the fridge, you mark the date, you start thinking about what to wear. What you are not supposed to do is scan the QR code on the back, click on the wedding party page, and spend the rest of the day crying.

One woman had been best friends with the bride since they were three years old. She got a save-the-date. She also got a very clear answer to a question she had been too afraid to ask for months, and it came via a wedding website with eight bridesmaids on it and her name nowhere to be found.

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Getting a save-the-date in the mail is supposed to be one of the good moments, right up until you scan the QR code and find the wedding party page

Image credits: halayalex / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The narrator had known Katie since they were kids and had been finding out every major life update the same way all year, through group chats, Instagram stories, and Facebook posts

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Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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At the housewarming party, Katie introduced her to everyone as her best friend, and she left that evening still waiting for the bridesmaid conversation that was never coming

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Image credits: prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She scanned the QR code, found the wedding website, clicked on the wedding party page, and saw eight bridesmaids listed with her name nowhere among them

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Image credits: notabridesmaid103

Her mum told her to get over it, and her boyfriend produced a list of examples she had been explaining away for years, and she has not reached out to Katie since

Katie and the narrator had been inseparable since they were three years old. College, jobs, and distance had naturally slowed things down over the years, but they had always made it work in some capacity. Then Katie met Ben, got engaged, bought a house, and the narrator found out about all of it the same way, social media, never a phone call, never a direct conversation.

The engagement photo arrived in a group chat. The dress shopping happened with family only, which she rationalised. The house purchase she found out about via Ben’s Instagram, and when she tried to help unpack, Katie forgot entirely and then kept her waiting all day before she finally confirmed she was home. She had given up and rescheduled by then.

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At the housewarming party, things felt almost normal. Katie introduced her to everyone as ‘my best friend’, and the warmth of that felt reassuring. She left that evening, still waiting to be asked to be a bridesmaid, still assuming it was coming. A week later the save the date arrived in the mail.

She scanned the QR code, clicked on the wedding party page, and saw eight bridesmaids listed. Ben’s sister, his cousins, and neighbourhood friends she had not known Katie was even close to. Her name was not there. She called her mum, who told her to get over it. Her boyfriend of two years doubled down, saying he never saw Katie as a good friend, and he had receipts.

Two hours late for her twenty-fifth birthday dinner. Confirming attendance at events two days before. Forgetting she was supposed to come over. She had not reached out to Katie since finding out and did not know if she could go to the wedding, let alone sit in the pews watching from a distance at a wedding she had always imagined standing in.

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Image credits: photoroyalty / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The signs of a one-sided friendship are usually visible long before the moment that finally makes them undeniable. You cannot count on them when it matters. The friendship only happens when it is convenient for them. The effort flows almost entirely in one direction, and somehow, you are always the one doing the adjusting.

Her boyfriend had been watching this dynamic play out for two years and had a list of examples ready when she needed to hear them. She had been explaining those same examples away for just as long. The Counselling Place notes that childhood friendships often fade not because of any single falling out but because the foundations that made them so effortless simply change.

Physical proximity, shared daily experiences, and similar environments are replaced by new life stages, different values, and diverging priorities. What once required no effort at all suddenly requires a great deal, and not everyone is equally willing to put it in. Katie had Ben, a new house, a new job, and a wedding with eight bridesmaids. The narrator had a QR code and a fridge to stick the save the date on.

Thrive Global advises that navigating a fading childhood friendship means accepting natural growth and grieving the transition honestly rather than forcing a connection that is held together only by shared history. Open communication, adjusted expectations, and the willingness to let both people evolve are the healthier path forward.

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Do you think she was snubbed, or should she accept that this friendship has run its course? Share your thoughts below!

The internet is divided on whether she should go to the wedding, confront Katie, or accept that the friendship she thought she had may have already been over long ago

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