Woman’s Housewarming Party Ends With A Sister Fight, It Gets Her Uninvited From Family Christmas
Young woman in a wheelchair being pushed joyfully by a family member in a bright kitchen during a housewarming party.
Family, Relationships

Woman’s Housewarming Party Ends With A Sister Fight, It Gets Her Uninvited From Family Christmas

Women around the world are choosing to have fewer kids, with many deciding to remain completely child-free. While it’s a personal choice whether or not to start a family, research from Population Matters found that over half of young women who have opted not to have children have faced judgment for their decision.

That’s something one Redditor experienced with her own family. After informing her sisters—all of whom are mothers—that she doesn’t plan to have kids, they immediately took it personally. So much so, that they uninvited her from Christmas and blocked her on social media, leaving her unsure of what to do next. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

    The woman chose not to have kids, partly because of her family’s history of disabilities

    Young girl in wheelchair smiling brightly as woman pushes her through a bright kitchen during family gathering.

    Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual image)

    This decision offended her sisters, who now don’t want to speak with her

    Text post discussing a woman’s housewarming party ending with a sister fight and family Christmas conflict.

    Text excerpt about a woman describing being single, child-free, debt-free, and recently buying her first house.

    Text from a woman about her housewarming party ending with a sister fight and getting uninvited from family Christmas.

    Angry woman with curly hair pointing finger during a heated sister fight at a housewarming party indoors.

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt from a woman explaining her decision not to have children to maintain freedom and avoid family sacrifices.

    Text excerpt describing a family conflict where a woman gets uninvited from Christmas after a sister fight at her housewarming party.

    Young woman feeling stressed and upset at home after a sister fight at her housewarming party.

    Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual image)

    Text conversation about a woman’s housewarming party ending with a sister fight and family Christmas conflict.

    Image credits: Top_Water_3544

    Not wanting kids is often perceived as a moral failing

    While being child-free is slowly becoming less of a taboo, the stigma still lingers, as this Reddit story and research show. In fact, a study published in Sex Roles: A Journal of Research revealed that choosing not to have children isn’t just judged lightly—it’s often seen as morally wrong.

    The study surveyed 197 undergraduate students from a large urban university in the United States. Participants were asked to evaluate a married man or woman who either chose to have no children or two children. They were then invited to share their views on the person’s happiness and their emotional response to the decision.

    Those who were child-free were perceived as far less “psychologically fulfilled” than those with children, the results concluded. The study noted that “child-free targets” triggered significantly greater feelings of moral outrage, including anger, disapproval, and even disgust.

    “What’s remarkable about our findings is the moral outrage participants reported feeling toward a stranger who decided to not have children,” said Ashburn-Nardo, Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Drexel University and author of the study. “Our data suggests that not having children is seen not only as atypical, or surprising, but also as morally wrong.”

    Ashburn-Nardo’s research, published in 2017, raised concerns that harsh judgment of child-free individuals might result in workplace or healthcare discrimination. Now, in 2024, these warnings feel even more relevant, especially in countries like the U.S., where the overturn of Roe v. Wade has sparked heated debates. With reports of women losing their lives due to lack of abortion care, there’s growing anxiety about how society treats those who choose not to have children—and what this means for their future.

    Woman in a red sweater holding a cup, sitting outdoors by water, reflecting after a housewarming party sister fight incident.

    Image credits: Engin Akyurt (not the actual image)

    Many commenters supported the woman and believed it was a responsible choice

    Text conversation discussing a woman’s housewarming party and family conflicts leading to sister fights and Christmas exclusion.

    Screenshot of a discussion about a woman’s housewarming party ending in a sister fight and family Christmas exclusion.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a controversial sister fight at a woman’s housewarming party and family Christmas fallout.

    Comment discussing challenges of raising children with disabilities, family strain, and genetic testing advice.

    Text excerpt from an online discussion about a woman’s housewarming party ending with a sister fight and family issues.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing selfishness and family conflict related to woman’s housewarming party and sister fight.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman’s housewarming party that ends with a sister fight and family conflict around Christmas.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s housewarming party conflict and sister fight consequences during family Christmas.

    Text conversation about family conflict after woman’s housewarming party leads to sister fight and holiday exclusion.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s housewarming party that ends with a sister fight and family fallout.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s housewarming party that led to a sister fight and family Christmas fallout.

    Reddit comment discussing woman’s housewarming party sister fight and family Christmas uninvitation consequences.

    User comment about a sister fight at a woman’s housewarming party causing family conflict and uninvited Christmas.

    Text message on screen discussing responsibility and family dynamics in parenting, highlighting sister fight at housewarming party.

    Screenshot of a heated online comment reacting to a woman’s housewarming party that led to a sister fight.

    Reddit comment about lifestyle choices amid a woman’s housewarming party and sister fight uninviting her from family Christmas.

    Comment on family conflict with a mentally disabled sister after a woman’s housewarming party causes a sister fight.

    Still, some suggested she could have shared the news with her sisters more delicately

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s housewarming party ending in a sister fight and family conflict.

    Screenshot of a discussion about a woman’s housewarming party ending in a sister fight and family Christmas fallout.

    Comment about sister fight at woman’s housewarming party causing family Christmas uninvite due to disagreements over kids and respect.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a family conflict following a woman’s housewarming party sister fight.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman’s housewarming party conflict causing a sister fight and family Christmas exclusion.

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP has nothing to apologise for, the reasoning is irrelevant, she doesn't want kids.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's always wild to me that people will get angry that a person they think is a selfish b***h doesn't want kids. I don't think it's selfish to not have kids, but if you do, why would you want a selfish person to be a parent?

