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Bridesmaids Sequel Gets Disappointing Update After Cast Reunites At The Oscars
Bridesmaids cast walking down a hallway, representing the Bridesmaids sequel and cast reunion at a major event.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Bridesmaids Sequel Gets Disappointing Update After Cast Reunites At The Oscars

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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On Sunday, the cast of Bridesmaids reunited at the Oscars, refueling speculation about a sequel

The 2011 comedy film was a major critical and commercial success. It grossed $289.1 million worldwide against a $32.5 million budget and received two Academy Award nominations. 

The reunion marked the movie’s 15th anniversary, renewing hopes for the long-awaited sequel. Fans hoped the reunion would lead to an update on the second installment, which has been long overdue. 

Highlights
  • The cast of Bridesmaids reunited at the Oscars to celebrate the comedy’s 15th anniversary, sparking renewed excitement among fans.
  • One star addressed the sequel speculation during the event, offering a blunt update about the chances of a follow-up.
  • Meanwhile, one actress later explained why she was the only major cast member missing from the reunion.

However, one star’s comments may have completely dashed those hopes.

RELATED:

    Bridesmaids star opens up about chances of a sequel 

    Bridesmaids sequel cast reunites at the Oscars dressed in elegant gowns with a disappointing update revealed backstage.

    Image credits: Richard Harbaugh/Getty Images

    Directed by Paul Feig, Bridesmaids follows Annie Walker, who experiences a series of misfortunes after being asked to serve as maid of honor for her best friend. 

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    The film features an ensemble cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, and Maya Rudolph. The five actresses reunited on the Oscars stage to present the Best Original Score award. 

    On the red carpet, Byrne was asked whether the reunion meant there was still a chance for the actresses to reunite for an official sequel. 

    Actress at the Oscars wearing red lipstick and a black strapless dress, linked to Bridesmaids sequel disappointing update.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    However, Byrne downplayed the possibility of a follow-up, saying the only reunion planned was for the Oscars. 

    “I don’t think it’s on the cards,” she confessed.

    However, the 46-year-old, who was nominated in the Best Actress category, added that chances of a sequel materializing would depend largely on her co-star Kristen Wiig.

    What Kristin Wiig has said about a potential Bridesmaids 2

    Bridesmaids cast walking together in a hallway, related to Bridesmaids sequel update after Oscars reunion event.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    Since Wiig co-wrote the original movie with Annie Mumolo, it makes sense for Byrne to redirect the question to her. However, Wiig reportedly did not comment on Bridesmaids 2 during the event.

    Among the reunited cast, she would likely be the one to share any updates about a potential sequel, but she has remained pessimistic about the possibility over the years. 

    In a 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wiig said a sequel wasn’t in the pipeline. She explained that because the story had a natural conclusion, she wasn’t interested in writing a follow-up.

    “It’s never been a conversation,” she said. 

    Woman in a sleeveless black dress waving at Oscars event, associated with bridesmaids sequel disappointing update after cast reunites.

    Image credits: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

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    That has long been Wiig’s stance on the possibility of a sequel. In a 2012 interview with THR, the actress admitted that there were no plans for Bridesmaids 2

    “We aren’t working on that,” she shared. 

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    Nonetheless, the studio remained interested in pursuing a sequel. A source told the publication that concepts from other filmmakers were being considered. Since then, there have been no further updates on the proposed follow-up.

    Missing Bridesmaids actress reveals reason for her absence

    Bridesmaids cast reunites at the Oscars wearing elegant dresses during a highly anticipated event.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Although five main cast members reunited on the Oscars stage, one actress was noticeably absent, leaving the ensemble incomplete. 

    Wendi McLendon-Covey, who played Rita in the 2011 comedy, did not appear at the event alongside the rest of her co-stars. As a result, some fans speculated that she likely wasn’t on good terms with her co-stars. 

    However, McLendon-Covey later took to Instagram and explained the real reason she was absent from the awards ceremony. 

    “No drama. Everything is fine,” she clarified.

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    The 56-year-old revealed she couldn’t attend because of a medical procedure. She recently underwent a neck lift and was still recovering from the surgery. As a result, she decided to skip the ceremony. 

    Bridesmaids is currently streaming on Starz.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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