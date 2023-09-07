But numbers don't always give you the full picture. Recently, we at Bored Panda found two Reddit discussions (started by users TwoLlamas and Swan_Songster ) that asked people over 55 who consciously decided to live child-free lives if they regretted their decision or not. So we decided to put together their answers and hopefully add a human element to the statistics.

#1 My wife and I have a double-income-no-kids route, it's going swimmingly. Lots of room to breathe and sleep, and eat, and sleep, and sleep and sleep!!!

#2 Former DINK here, then much to my surprise became a parent to 2 kids in my 40's. I've seen that childfree couples get the "you'll never be truly happy until you get kids" line and that annoys me. In my experience, I was happy before I had kids, and I'm happy now I have them. It's just a different kind of life, that's all.

#3 My wife worked at a nursing home for years. Imagine seeing for years that over 95% of old people never have family visit. Till they die and people want a piece of the pie. This when I learnt that the whole "well who is gonna visit you or take care of you when you're older" line is complete bulls**t. We decided to not have kids ever after that. Made great friends and saw the world. No regrets.

#4 I am 66, wife is 61, married 37 years no children. Sometimes I regret not having children, but we would still make the choice to be childless if we had to do it over. The financial benefits are huge and you have the freedom to travel and make radical life changes without worrying about adverse effects on the children. We are retired, have no debt at all, money in the bank, good insurance, and reasonably good health. We did however host 5 foreign exchange students for a year each. That was as close to, parenting as I wanted to get. The downside side, that I will die a lonely old man with no family around.

#5 FWIW: I know three sets of couples in that category, all academics, all are somewhere between friends and acquaintances. All I can say as an outsider is that they are more relaxed and seem much more in love than other couples of the same age who have had kids. They also go out a lot more and travel a lot more. They are all very comfortable financially, but then again so are many couples of that age I know with kids.

#6 I never had a minute of regret. I knew I didn’t want to have children when I was 15, but it took me until I reached the age of 25 to realize that “you can’t make me” like it’s something unavoidable.



It took me until I was 32 to find a doctor who would tie my tubes. And I had to badger him for 3 years.



I think raising children is a huge responsibility that shouldn’t be taken so lightly. You’re bringing another human into this world! IMO if you’re not “hell yes!” enthusiastic about having kids, you shouldn’t.



I just never had the desire and I thought I would do my potential child a disservice by being a mother who wasn’t into being a parent.



When people would tell me: You’re going to regret, not having kids! My answer was always: I’d rather regret not having kids than regret having one.

#7 Not me but I know the couple very well. He is an artist who spends most of his time traveling to and from NYC and she lives a happy quiet life raising bonsai trees. They have developed a beautiful piece of land that now has their current home, a guest home, storage barn, and greenhouses for bonsai. To me it seems the absence of children has let both of them follow their dreams untethered.

#8 I've been around the world numerous times, speak fluent Spanish, have friends in other countries, and have had a lucky life. A miscarriage at 28 was my one and only chance to have a child. Do I regret not having children? It wasn't my destiny. But age 58, sometimes, yes I do.

#9 No regret. I knew I was not destined to become a mother, from childhood. I’ve spent my life realizing my own potential, taking care of myself, nurturing my career. My family never understood nor supported me in my choice, to remain childless. I was not belligerent or oppositional, just determined to follow my stars. I am happy and fulfilled. I’ve also accomplished a level of success in my career that would never had been possible had I chosen to have children.

#10 I have never believed that I would be a good parent. I have a short temper, and while I don't think I would have been physically abusive, my words and tone of voice would be harsh in a very similar way to my own father. I wasn't happy growing up with that kind parent and I wouldn't want to subject any child to that kind of parenting.

#11 Now that I'm older I thought it would have been nice to have someone to lean on if I got sick. Then I see my friends who had kids and they are no different than me. The kids are still living with them waiting for a meal.



I see the way my younger friends have to negotiate with a ten year old instead of saying, "No because I said so." Some kids just don't listen, but they say hateful things on a regular basis. My friends don't flinch.



Due to society, parents don't have the authority they used to have. They are ignored, mocked, and "patronized" oddly enough by their off-spring.

#12 I never had the urge to change diapers or lose sleep, free time, and most of my earnings. Other peoples' kids are great. Mostly because they are other people'.



When people ask "Who will take care of you when you're old," I tell them that when I'm 75 I will adopt a 40-year-old.

#13 I explain it to people like this - you know that feeling you get where you just can't wait to teach your kid how to play baseball? or whatever it is you want to share with them? I don't have that. Its basically a lack of parental instinct. Having children was never something I aspired to. My SO is the same way.



Don't get me wrong, I have nothing against children. And I get really angry at people who harm them or mistreat them. I just never wanted my own.

#14 A different scenario.



I'm 50, gay and childless. One benefit, which I've embraced, is I can get up and handle family emergencies. I've taken care of both sets of grandparents, my mother, my father, and 5 others, and that's only in hospice situations. There's plenty of other situations. I have four brothers and two sisters, all of them have children. Understandably, they just can't *afford* to take the time to do what I did and still do.



The other benefit is they don't talk about my sexuality in a bad way anymore, since they've all benefited from it in some form or another.

#15 Financially it worked out well; we retired in our 40s to engage in the sorts of things we always wanted to do without being subject to the bizarre whims of management. Twenty years later no complaints, we still live modestly and enjoy life. Children would almost certainly have bound us to harness for those decades; in that sense, I don't regret not having any. Sure I look at the myth of progeny and wonder what might have been. But there are so many close examples of families who can't stand each other. It's a c**pshoot whether your child will be the next Renaissance master or a criminal. If the question is who will take care in our old age -- look at all the old folks in eldercare, disowned and never visited by their loving spawn.

#16 47 here, and I have many friends/coworkers who have kids of all ages and I never feel left out at all. I drive past school zones every morning and I say "thank me that I don't have to sit in that nightmare line" I have money to spend on my self-care, I have time to spend with my partner, and enjoy each other to the fullest. I am still discovering so much about him and myself that I guarantee we would not be experiencing it if we had kids. I only have us to focus on and it is a lot, I cannot imagine adding another person

#17 My relatives have this mentality and they own a awsome boat and live in the city with a nice house so i believe they have it going for them. Oh they also have 2 cats and a segway'

#18 Zero regrets, couldn't imagine what my life would have been like if I had children would probably have ended up in a mental hospital. Never had a desire for kids, always knew I would never birth any (knew from around age 12 or 13), in my 20s thought for a brief time I could possibly adopt but then had a friend going through the adoption process and found out what that entailed and knew deep down I didn't want any part of it. The sleep issues I've had without kids have been enough to cause all sorts of problem and I can't imagine what a newborn would have done to me. Having to focus 100% of my attention on another human would very likely have driving me crazy - well more crazy anyway.

#19 The problem is … kids are glamorized. We are told we must have kids to be fulfilled in life. We are told we must have kids or who else will take care of you when you get older and sick. The reality is, many kids do not speak to their own parents, and kids who have sick parents put them in homes and do not take care of them. Myself, I never wanted kids. I couldn’t imagine someone needing me every second of the day for the rest of my life. And let’s face it.. many children these days rely on their parents still!! All my life I was questioned why I didn’t have kids… I was told I was going to regret it one day… my MIL told me very clearly… one day you will not be young and pretty but old and will want kids to help you with things…. She is an awful MIL and her own kids AND grandkids don’t speak to her. My friends who have kids are exhausted, in marriages that are loveless, in marriages with alcoholics, and abusers….. and they stay because of the kids… literally, I don’t know anyone who has kids that are not divorced or living in misery…. Kids are a huge sacrifice. I wish society would stop lying to women. My life is amazing. I travel, see friends, go to shows, museums, concerts. I have money to do whatever I want. My husband and I are very happy and are together because we genuinely love each other. We have a big retirement account and insurance for the day if either of us have to go into an assisted living facility and I am ok with that. …. Edit: wanted to add that I have very amazing nieces, nephews and step nieces and nephews …. But at the end of our visits, I’m glad I can go home!! Lol

#20 I can tell you that being 41 married and no kids does not mean finacial security as I work in a low paid tech job and my wife works in a low paid admin job.



We're happy with our choice but every couple is different so you have to make your own choices.

#21 My wife and I have been married for 20 years and do not have children by choice. We both have jobs that pay well and we travel quite a bit. We most certainly do not have any regrets about our decision. My wife was so adamant about not having kids that she actually got herself sterilized when she was 30. I can tell you firsthand that the problem with not having children by choice is not that you personally regret the decision, it's dealing with parents. It's incredibly difficult for parents to understand your decision as they cannot imagine a life without children in it. There are a series of phrases we hear on a continual basis from the mundane to the just plain rude. Among these are, "How can you be so selfish", "You'll regret it later", "You'll come around when you're older", "Who will take care of you when you're old", and the list goes on. It's a well-known psychological phenomenon that everyone is guilty of to a degree. When you find something you think is important your gut instinct is to share it with everyone around you as you are positive they are missing out on something fantastic in life. Many people say that parents are simply jealous of DINKS. This isn't always the case of course, but allow me to mention an observation I've noticed over the years. There are many instances where this topic comes up here, on Facebook, in real life, etc. The most common response I hear is "I love my children but...." That caveat is there frequently. There's no doubt they love their kids; there is however a small feeling of jealousy deep down wishing they could do the things you do and go the places you go. That's not to say they would change anything if they could go back and do it all over again as they truly enjoy parenting and wouldn't trade it for the world. That doesn't mean they don't enjoy living vicariously through those that have never had children. Humans are jealous by nature and when you see someone who is doing things you only wish you could do it's only natural to feel that way. The other major problem is that you are constantly surrounded by friends and family who have kids. Your game and social nights with your friends become sessions of baby pictures and how little Tommy missed the training potty and went all over the floor. I am the only guy in an office full of women. All I heard day in and day out is talk about children and grandchildren. It's something you will have to be ready for as there is simply no avoiding this. Not having children is considered abnormal from a societal standpoint so just remember that you should be doing the things in life that make you happy and what others think about that decision is completely irrelevant. The most important thing is that you have an amazing relationship with your SO and that you both mutually agree on the decision to not have children. The worst thing you can do is force your partner into a position that they may in fact regret later in life. My wife and I are an amazing pair and I wouldn't trade her for the world. TL;DR: Married 20 years, DINK by choice, and not a regret in the world. Other parents will make your life hell, do it for yourself and not to please anyone else.

#22 I still don't understand people who say s**t like "who will take care of you in your old age"



Are you forgetting this retirement strategy has at it's core all of the unpredictability and unreliability of a human f*****g being? Like these people really believe your son/daughter will be around to do things for you and love you?



Sorry to break it to you folks, but they'll have jobs, families, problems and s**t of their own to deal with. If you're raising a kid for this reason, you would have been better off taking all that money you threw at that financial black hole and putting it into a mutual fund.

#23 Extremely well, no regrets in anyway. My wife and I have been together 32 years, we made the choice early on not to have children as we had financial careers we loved.



This might sound odd but what I miss most is my job! I retired at 42 and although I guess you would say I am wealthy, I don't live as such really, no house in the Hamptons although it would be in reach, just not needed.

#24 I'm 50.



My late wife and I wanted kids. But she had a heart condition and other medical problems that prevented us from having kids.



We once did a photograph in one of those carnival photo booths that mix your features to show you what your kid might look like. We chose a girl, and the photo that we got was so beautiful that it made us both cry. We never threw that photo away.



She died several years ago, after 21 years of marriage. I've since remarried to a wonderful woman who is also childless. We're both too old to responsibly bring a child into the world. They would start college when I turned 71. I don't think that's very fair.



But we have nieces and nephews. We are working very hard on being the "favorite" aunt and uncle.



Last night, at the spur of the moment, my wife and I decided to go out to eat. It took us less than 5 minutes to get ready and get out of the house.



On Valentines I treated us with a trip to the local bookstore, where we dropped just under $200 on books. This was an excellent valentine gift since we're both such bookworms.



I just bought a house, and am putting together my new woodshop in the detached garage. One of the bedrooms in our 4 bedroom house is our office and library. (we also have bookshelves down the hallway, and covering one wall of the dining area) Another bedroom is her "craft" room. We have the master bedroom and a guest bedroom too.



I don't have a yacht. I do own a "fix her up" boat. I'm seriously thinking of getting a "land yacht" RV to cruse with on our vacations.



Our second anniversary is coming up soon. I'm still undecided, Vegas or San Francisco? I love both places. Our biggest problem will be what to do with our dogs while we are gone. We'll probably have family come over and feed them. They have an outdoor kennel at the side of our home, so they'll be comfortable.

#25 I never managed to find a girlfriend as a young guy, so the opportunity to have kids never came up



At 47, I met and married a wonderful older woman with two adult daughters



Now, at 60, the girls are my best friends..I even like the grandkids



And no, I never look back and wish I had kids of my own



I would have been a s****y parent..too many projects, hobbies and distractions to give them the attention they deserved

#26 57 Australian, no kids here. By Choice? Yes and No.

We had a child when I was 24 and wife was 21. Child died shortly before her 4th birthday. Took us a long time to recover and by the time the conversation was seriously considered we were both in our 30s. We back and forthed for a couple of years and then elected to give the whole parenting thing a miss much to the dismay of our parents. Her career was taking off and frankly we were still pretty messed up.



About 25 years on from that now. I have been retired for about 18 months. She will retire within the next two years. We have both had successful careers and money is not a major issue. Not having children allowed us to relocate regularly for job opportunities. We’ve lived in 3 different Australian cities as well as a five year stint in the US, and shorter stints in London and Tokyo at different times.



We’ve helped out our families a lot over the years, from assisting with university fees for my nieces to helping a nephew (both financially and mentoring) establish his own small business in his early 20s. We’ve taken several breaks from work to participate in charitable work. Japan being the most recent, but previously helped out in Thailand post Tsunami.



Have I lived a full life? I like to think so. Do I have an emptiness or sadness based on having no children? Yes.



However I will elaborate. I don’t believe that emptiness is based on having no children. More so it is and emptiness that should have been filled by a particular child. The one we had. I firmly believe having another child wouldn’t change that and talking with people who have also lost kids seems to confirm that.



Anyway, that’s my perspective on this from my particularly unique yet unfathomably common experiences.



Signing off the worlds best uncle



#27 I'm almost 50 so I'll chime in. I never wanted kids, just never had the urge. But I wound up helping raise my niece and nephew after their mom, my sister, died in a car accident when they were 7 and 5 respectively. I didn't have the full time, but split housing them on weekends while their father worked and his b******s wife didn't want them around. I had them every other weekend and about half of each summer for years. They're now 21 and 19, so I wound up as more parent-ish than aunt. They were a handful so I'm glad I didn't have any of my own, it was exhausting enough being a part-time parent substitute and, of course, I wish their mom hadn't passed away. Full time parents, you're awesome, I couldn't do it. At least their dad gave me money for all the time I took care of them, sharing my sister's social security benefits so I could feed and clothe the kids and give them some fun activities and camps. I love the hell out of them, but still glad I didn't have babies of my own. They're good kids, I love them to death, but they've also broken my heart a fair few times acting up, making dumb decisions, but all kids do that. I'd beat the a*s of anyone who messed with my niece and nephew.

#28 A lot of these comments seem grounded in a false choice between material things/wealth or children. But, I don’t want either. I want to live comfortably, for sure, and it’s nice to have financial stability, but I didn’t choose “things” over children. I think I could have what I want from life with or without children.



For as long as I can remember, whenever I thought about my future children just weren’t in the picture. From daydreaming about what I’d be when I grew up or what I would do if I won the lottery, to real-world practicalities like buying a house and planning for retirement, children were never even a blip on the radar.



That’s not to say they couldn’t have been in the picture if I had married someone who wanted children to be part of their life, and I think I would’ve been a good dad. But, my wife wants children even less than I do, so that’s our life.



The child-free life isn’t magical. We still get overwhelmed by things, get stressed, or wonder where the time in the day went. But, it certainly isn’t a loveless life. We are surrounded by friends and family every day, and there’s no reason that should ever change. I sometimes wonder what that life will be like when we are 60, or what my grown children would be like if we’d had any. I expect I’ll look back and see all of the wonderful things I did have in life, rather than dwell on the things I didn’t, and look forward to what will come in the next 20.

#29 43m, married for 13 years.



What is it like? Quiet. Low pressure. My wife and I make life decisions that work for us. We both have jobs and activities in life that involve a lot of social responsibility, working in healthcare and domestic violence, and doing a lot of community work. It’s not as if we’ve just broadly shirked responsibility in life, we’ve just directed our energies differently.



For the decision, I’d always kind of assumed I’d have kids, but my future wife told me early on she didn’t want kids. I kind of weighed the balance of ‘this person is awesome, I’d love to share more of my life with her’ and ‘I think I’d like kids.’



Ultimately, I found I didn’t have a really concrete idea of why I wanted kids. I think I was just going along with what I saw as the norm in society. I don’t love or hate kids. Sometimes they are great, sometimes not. I didn’t feel a strong personal need to pass on my genes or family name, or anything else on those lines.



On the other side of the equation, it meant having more time, energy, money, and flexibility for the things I really have a passion for in life. I find myself doing a lot of community work where I’m one of the few non-retirees involved (voluntary local government work for the most part). For me, it’s been great to be able to represent a younger voice in those environments and to have the time and energy to do that work.

#30 Not quite 55+, but in our 40's and too old for kids...



...it's worked out pretty great, so far! There are plenty of other posts about the freedom and lack of worry, so I won't go into that.



My wife and I both earn 100k+, but live well below our means, (two bedroom house, one car, no cc debt, etc.) which has given us a certain quality of life we never anticipated, which is an ability to help.



For example, my brother isn't exactly a f**k-up, but he's made some interesting life choices (still trying to "make it" as a rockstar in his 40's), so he wasn't prepared for his younger daughter to get accepted into a great Jesuit university. Even with a fat scholarship and financial aid, my brother was left with 10k+/yr balance. My wife and I heard about it through the family grapevine, called the university and paid (and still pay) her balance. She's a junior now, and doing well. We love that. We have a few more nieces and nephews we will probably have to do that for, and it's nice to know that we can do it.

#31 I'll answer for them: It's the greatest thing ever. I don't regret not having kids. I have lots of dogs and cats. I can do what I want when I want. I can still be the cool Aunt/Uncle. etc. etc.

#32 I'll answer, but looks like it will be buried. I am 58, married, no kids. I feel I have a great life. I think that my wife and I have a very close relationship, because without kids helping bind it together, we have to work hard at our relationship. We share many of the same interests, but also maintain interests of our own.



I think having kids tends to direct you into mixing with other people who have kids in a similar age group, since you are thrown together with them in school activities. We have a a very diverse group of friends ranging in age from late 20s to early 80s. I really don't feel I relate to one particular age group. I recently had an old college friend visit with his two adult daughters. They seemed surprised that I listened to some of the music they liked and knew a lot of current bands.



I enjoy my nieces and nephews and their kids very much. They visit often and I spoil them, but we are always happy to see them leave and get our lives back.



We live in a high-rise condo with a view of the harbor and feel we don't need a bigger place. We enjoy travel. My favorite thing is spontaneous happy hours with friends around the kitchen island.



One quick story from a few years ago. Lying in bed one Sunday morning, drinking tea and reading the Sunday paper, when my wife asked what should we do today. We lay there chatting for awhile, before deciding we would go to Rome. That would have been a difficult thing to do with kids, even the lying in bed part.



On the downside, we have good long term care insurance, because I can't rely on anyone being around to help us when we are older. Though even with kids, there's no guarantee and who wants to be a burden?

#33 mid 40s with no kids here - mainly through bad luck & bad genes rather than choice although my wife never did want to.



the money side is easy, we've both had good jobs and earned enough to be living in a 1.5m house with no mortgage & money saved up in investments. We're both thinking of how to work less and enjoy more because theres no pressure to save for anyone else.



the friends thing was hard for 10 years, while everyone else had young kids we were excluded from a lot that our ex university friends were doing - not deliberately (I dont think!) but we just felt a bit ignored because we didnt have anklebiters.



yeah, the holidays, nice cars, time to do our own things is great - but it does feel a bit selfish sometimes, with nobody to share it with or just spending it with nobody to leave it to.



but it is what it is - life is good.

#34 I am in my sixties and happily married. We don't regret not having children as our lifestyle and careers would not create a stable environment to bring a child up in, and we do not wish to give up our lifestyle - maybe out of selfishness. My husband and I teach english all around the world (Japan, Germany, France, China, Africa) and move regularly. Our income is not large but we are able to enjoy small apartments, traveling, eating out and exploring new cities.

#35 We don't have kids, and we're closing in on 55. We are surrounded by kids: nieces, nephews, friends kids, neighbor kids. We like kids, we just chose to not have any of our own. Kids are great, and when they're not yours, if they go sideways, you can send them home to mom and dad. You can spoil them like crazy, but you don't have to pay for them to get their degree in dance theory or something like that. Kids are great when they're not yours!!!



I don't feel that we'll die alone because we didn't produce a replacement of us. There are plenty of people who have kids thinking that they'll take care of them in their dotage, which is absurd, and unfair to the kid…who may well hate the parents that think that they were created just be to be personal assisted living facility.



As far as the double income thing goes, we have no debt, lots of savings, and the ability to retire at 55. So there's that.

#36 I am 36, wife 34. No kids. Household income over $200k. In 2013, been to Hawaii 3 times. Own a house 3/4 mile from the beach in CA. My 2012 Lexus is paid off, wife's 2012 Toyota paid off. $50k in savings. $300K in retirement accounts. Wife still looks hot (kept college figure). Hobbies: SUP, paragliding, snorkeling, hiking, snowboarding, gardening. Biggest problem with not having kids is having to deal with going to friends parties, and them asking us "when will you have kids?" I do not want children. I do not feel that I am "missing" them. Just feel awkward because do not have a good answer to my friends. Saying that I do not want them seems offensive as some couples went thru IVF and spent thousands trying to have children. I guess we could still change our mind for a year or two, but don't think we will.

#37 My boss just got back from a cruise to Antarctica with her husband, I hope I'm doing the same thing in a couple years.

#38 43 here, d**k. my husband and i have had a wonderful life. we both started out in service industry jobs, him in the kitchen, me in the bar. we were both able to go to college and grad school and start meaningful careers without the guilt of splitting time between raising the kids and career.



i see the attraction, but i believe at least one parent should be at home in the formative years and neither of us wanted to do that. Plus, i have BRCA genes and went through breast cancer when i was 32 along with my mother and aunt.



we are comfortable financially, but that wasn't really the point. we never wanted kids and didn't feel obligated by family or societal expectations. Besides, we have plenty of nieces and nephews to spoil then give back at the end of the night.

#39 I never really wanted children and as LBL that came out 35 years ago, it was never really thought to be an option. It wasn't until I was in my early fifties that I had a young person in my life 24/7.



A roommate would leave her daughter behind when she disappeared for months at a time. Eventually the roommate stopped working and paying their share of the expenses and she was told to move out after not working for a year. Her child asked if she could stay so she could finish high school. They had been living with me for the previous 3 years and at 18, after being held back twice, she was a sophomore in HS, finally had friends for the first time in her life, and wanted to graduate with them. I made it clear, my house my rules and she decided to stay.



She was going to have issues graduating so I asked for her to be tested for learning disabilities when they asked in a meeting for her to be placed on ADHD meds. I made it clear that was not an issue as she could do her hobbies for hours in ed listening to music and creating beautiful jewelry. Diagnosis Cognitive Processing Disorder. New teaching methods = grades going from D's and F's to graduating with 4 A's and 2 B's.



Would I have wanted my own kid? No. Did I feel I missed out? No. I do feel blessed to have that young person in my life. We both believed it was meant to happen, we shared the same birthday.

#40 Never a regret. Just knew from an early age. I wasn’t sure about bringing a human being into a troubled world, I saw children with serious behavioral issues with parents trapped with a life sentence dealing with them. I worked with kids (who I love, ) during the day, but I love the freedom of being childless. The world is overpopulated. I was married but the marriage was rocky and I didn’t want to be a single mom or a child in a dysfunctional family. I suffer from depression and didn’t want to pass those genes to someone else. I have never had much money and kids are expensive. I’ve heard the “who will take care of you when you’re old? “ argument. How selfish is it to have kids for that reason? I realize kids can be what makes life meaningful for a lot of people, but I’ve also seen plenty who shouldn’t have been parents and regretted having them.

#41 I'm in my 60s, happily married for 30+ years, and without children.



Most of the time, I'm happy about our decision. Sometimes, my husband and I both wish that circumstances had been different and that we had someone that we could count on to be there when we get old.



However, our reasons for not having children still stand.



We both felt the world was moving in a direction that can't be sustained. Research on global climate change wasn't part of the picture, but ecologically unsound practices were.



We're both from families where there are plenty of children and grand-children. So, our genes will be represented, without more taken from the available resources.



We both endured teasing about our physical appearances and didn't want our children to suffer the same.



We'd both been exposed to more than average levels of radiation and didn't want to risk it.



Personally, I was concerned about being a good parent. (My husband, on the other hand, would have been amazing)



By the time we were in a position to support having children, I felt I was too old. I'm the child of a 40-year-old mother who had 5 children before me and 1 after -- and although I would never have told her this, I really felt that some of us didn't get the time and energy that her eldest got. I didn't want to do that to another being.



So, instead of having kids, we participated in helping those already here, in a number of ways. In the end, we wish circumstance had been different, but in the main, do not regret our decision.

#42 60 here; 30+ years married, consciously decided against kids about 5 years in. No significant regrets. We live well, yet well within our means, so we have accumulated enough resources without being very clever about money.



Life is meaningful to us because we've stayed involved enough with family, friends, pets, and volunteer work that we're "useful" (as well as relatively low-stress). We've never felt the need to have an extra source of meaning ("for the kids" or "for God" or "for my legacy" stuff) ... there's more than enough to do in the world right now, right here. Always!



Without final responsibility for some kids, we're able to integrate "being useful" with "what we want to do over the next couple years" as our ongoing mindset. And we're not worrying about the "who will care when I'm in a home" stuff ... we have always practiced being alone with a book, game, hobby or whatnot, so I'm pretty confident we can each handle that if/when it comes.

#43 I have mixed feelings. I don't care much for children and I think it would have been disastrous for us to have them. I was also able to retire at 52. Pretty sure that wouldn't have happened with kids. So yeah, absolutely the right decision.



But I love my family and I do wonder what it would be like to have my own, to teach my child the things I know and not to be without someone who cares about me at the time of my death.



But again, absolutely the right decision and at 55 I'm very happy NOT to have them. This is reinforced every time I'm exposed to other people's kids.

#44 57 years old and childless. I don't regret it at all. I sincerely believe that I would have been a poor mother. I'm an extreme introvert, and seeing my sister with her sprogs clinging to her all the time, wanting something or other -- food, attention, a toy, whatever -- and calling to her, mommy mommy mommy, convinced me of the wisdom of my decision. If I had had children, I would have been driven to s*****e or h******e in short order. My sister's kids are grown into wonderful young adults, and I love them to death, but I need lots of alone time to remain sane, and you don't get that with kids. If I'd had them, I might have become one of those horrid humans who feed their kids Benadryl to make them sleep, just for some peace and quiet. Childless is better for me.

#45 I have never once in my life had any desire at all to have children. It would be like me purposelfully going into a career I hated, only I could never change my area of study or ever switch jobs no matter what.



So I stayed on birth control and got sterilized while Obama was still in office, after I turned forty and my non existent "biological clock" was winding down.



I have a tight knit social circle. Some of my friends have children. I have many hobbies and interests and my life is fulfilling. I feel no sense of loss or could-have-beens. My mark on the world, if any, will be through art or craft or writing.



TLDR I don't really like kids except in small, quiet doses so I didn't have any, fortunately I did not face social or familial pressure to have kids anyway that many undergo.

#46 A lot of people assume I hate kids because I don't have any.



I don't. I just always knew it wasn't for me. At 33, I'm very content with the decision.



You know the saying 'it takes a village to raise a child'? Honestly, I think it's a good thing that not all adults children ever meet are parents themselves. Some of us remembering what it's like to be that vulnerable is actually a resource.



Most of my friends have kids now, and it hasn't bothered me yet. It's fun to hear about their experiences. And to on occasion meet a toddler with no parental expectations from me. It's a lot like when a friend gets a cat or dog.

#47 We are in out late 50's and met then married in our early 30's. An early discussion with us was kids or not when my wife stated it would be medically difficult for her to become pregnant. Other friends went through very expensive and emotionally wrenching procedures to have a child and we decided that we would devote that time and money to our community rather than these extreme procedures. Every few years we revisited the decision but stayed with our original plan.



We travel twice a year and have nice cars but that is the limit of extravagance for us. We still live in the same house when we first met. Extra money and donated time goes to organizations that directly help the homeless, provide educational opportunities to children and adults, political causes, and other local groups that look out for children. One other thing we have been able to do is attend graduate school, together and apart, to expand our career opportunities.



No regrets on either of our parts

#48 54 yrs.old. I've lived the past 30 years alone. Presently my dog and I are chillin' in a nice hotel on a spur of the moment vacation. I'd maybe be a grandfather by now?! I can't imagine what it would be like to have family. I picture a life lived more "normally" sometimes. All sunshine and roses, white picket fence, etc. but I realize real life isn't like that. No I don't regret being childfree or wifefree for that matter. My life can be boring at times but then I look back at all the drama that comes with relationships and think I've dodged a bullet. I spent 20 years trying to find a wife to start a family. Then I realized the clock had run out, so f**k it, all the money I'd saved for my future family would be spent on myself. Hmmmmm...what do I want to buy myself for Christmas?

#49 45...knew from the time I was 5 years old that I never wanted any. Married someone (50) who felt the same way. Been together over 20 years and we are blissfully happy with no regerts. We travel the world, have lots of disposable income, a house almost paid off, retirement looming that is all set up, enjoy our evenings and weekends together, have our own hobbies, have learned and developed as human beings on our own....



It feels strange calling it a "decision" when in reality, it was just the way we both were/are wired. It has never even been a factor in our lives.

#50 I'm 58 and my husband is 62, no children. My husband really wanted children but I have some weird medical issue. So, our lack of progeny is not by choice. But what I have learned is that you can make your own family. It is not simply a biological phenomena. We too have hosted exchange students. We now have "daughters" on three different continents. We have built in travel guides too!!! I also mentored a young girl through a professional women's organization. Started when she was 11. She is now 24. She and her husband now live with us, while she is completing her Masters Degree. My husband walked her down the aisle when she married and she calls me her second mother. (Her mother loves her very much but simply cannot help her.) Both my husband and I do a lot of volunteer work with young people, and find it extremely rewarding. We travel a lot, give a lot and generally have a great life. We have lots of nieces and nephews too. With global warming and over population I am happy now I did not have children.

#51 i am 61, D**K, by choice. i retired at 53, live a life of lesure. have a house on the jersey shore and in florida. i have seen most of the world. i bought apartment houses as a hobby to keep me busy. i did an adult adoption of a ghetto boy who was living under the boardwalk near my house and worked with him out of respect for his mind and he is now in college, no loans, dressed in the best. none of this would have been possible if i had children earlier. i would not change my past, life is exciting, i dont have any real worries, and next year i will get social security, it is almost a joke to me that the government will pay me money just because i was born at the right time.