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Family conflicts often become more complicated when they involve childcare, health concerns, and maybe some unresolved emotional stress. And what might start as a simple disagreement over support and expectations can actually escalate when multiple households are trying to navigate different needs at the same time.

In this case, today’s Original Poster (OP) recovering from a serious dog attack while completing her qualification found herself at odds with her sister and brother-in-law over how their mother’s time and support should be shared.

More info: Reddit

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Recovery can feel even more difficult when others around you don’t fully recognize its impact or treat it as secondary to their own needs

Image credits: freepik / Mganific (not the actual photo)

The author recovering from a serious dog attack and hand surgery was trying to complete her studies while supporting her equally anxious preschooler who was also attacked

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Her mother helped with childcare, but tensions rose when her sister and her partner demanded the mother be available exclusively for their newborn

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Image credits: eugeneshemyakin9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Misunderstandings escalated as accusations were made that the mother’s childcare arrangements were “endangering” the newborn, despite no direct contact between the children

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Image credits: Throwawaylady2026

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After receiving a hostile message from her brother-in-law, the author blocked them, and the family remained divided months later with unresolved conflict

The OP noted that she’s a single mother trying to complete the final stage of her qualification. At the same time, life had already become incredibly difficult after she and her preschool-aged daughter were attacked by a dog just two months earlier, and were left dealing with anxiety and PTSD symptoms.

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During this period, her mom stepped in and began looking after the OP’s daughter for a few hours each week so she could continue her studies. However, the OP’s sister and her partner had just welcomed their first child, and they wanted the OP’s mom to be available only to them and their newborn during lockdown conditions. The OP’s mom initially believed she could help both daughters at the same time, and she did so.

The OP shared that she was also actively helping her sister’s household by preparing meals and grocery shopping for them. Despite those efforts, her sister accused her of “threatening her newborn baby’s life”. Now, the OP stressed that after the dog attack, she and her daughter were vaccinated, so the message left her deeply upset.

As if that wasn’t enough, her sister’s partner also sent a message accusing her of being selfish, cruel, irresponsible, and unforgivably insensitive for still allowing her mother look after her child when they had a newborn who needed her more. Feeling overwhelmed and emotionally drained, the OP decided to block both her sister and her partner entirely but was left wondering what she had done wrong exactly.

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Image credits: freepik / Mganific (not the actual photo)

Interestingly, dog attacks are recognized as potentially traumatic events that can lead to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Folkman Law explains that they are often life-threatening, meeting clinical trauma criteria. After such incidents, individuals may develop persistent anxiety, intrusive memories, nightmares, and panic attacks which can significantly disrupt daily functioning and emotional stability over time.

Building on this, Greenwill Conservancy highlights that children recovering from frightening experiences benefit greatly from consistent routines, calm responses, and predictable caregiving environments. These stabilizing factors help restore a sense of safety, while unpredictability or changes in care arrangements can heighten distress and anxiety.

At the same time, TCare notes that conflict can intensify when one caregiver is stretched across multiple households without clear boundaries. Competing expectations around childcare, availability, and responsibility can lead to misunderstandings and resentment, particularly when roles are not clearly defined.

Across the comments, netizens questioned the practicality and fairness of the childcare demands, pointing out that the couple appeared capable of managing more themselves. What do you think about this situation? Do you think the sister and her partner were being overly cautious, or were their concerns justified given they had a newborn? We would love to know your thoughts!

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Netizens criticized the sister and her partner’s rigidity, offering sympathy and validation to the author for trying to balance trauma recovery, childcare, and family obligations

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