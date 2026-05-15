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No family is perfect. Some are far from it, in fact. And as time goes on, it becomes painfully obvious that some people should never have taken on the responsibility of having children, which is quite a harsh reality to accept.

Sometimes, those situations either force people to grow up quickly or push them to find others who feel more like family. But in today’s story, things didn’t turn out quite so positively. Instead, it follows a struggling family that was largely raised by their eldest sibling, whose actions ultimately caused a great deal of harm to everyone involved — a real-life Fiona Gallagher, if you will. So, let’s get into it.

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Some children are forced to grow up quicker than others due to their environment, and it almost always comes with trauma attached

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But in this family, it was the oldest sister who had to raise her siblings, and the youngest one became very attached to her

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So when the oldest sister moved out, the youngest wanted to tag along, but wasn’t allowed until the 31-year-old found out she was pregnant

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Because of that, instead of going to college, the 20-year-old was forced to stay at home taking care of her niblings, and her middle sibling found that unacceptable

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After befriending one of their oldest sister’s colleagues, the sibling exposed everything that was happening behind closed doors

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It eventually led to the oldest sister getting fired, and the youngest going away to college, now that she had free time

Today’s story is actually quite convoluted, and the Original Poster (OP) is one of the middle siblings. As they explain, there are six siblings in total, and they come from a dysfunctional family. The eldest sister, 31, took responsibility for raising all five of her younger siblings. Only when the youngest was finally of age did she move out of their parents’ house, finding accommodation nearby for the rest of her siblings.

The youngest sister, 20, did not handle the change well because she didn’t want to live without her older sister, the only mother she had ever known. So, after repeatedly asking to move in with the eldest sister and her husband, the 31-year-old finally agreed when she learned she was pregnant. And so began the youngest sibling’s life as a live-in nanny for her eldest sister.

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Once the OP found out about this, they thought it was completely unacceptable and insisted that the 20-year-old shouldn’t give up on her dream of going to college. The oldest sister, however, completely lost it when she found out. She ended up giving the 20-year-old an ultimatum, saying she could only go to college once her second child was 1 year old. And so, the middle sibling began putting their plan into motion.

To get revenge on her eldest sister, she befriended one of her colleagues, who already disliked the older sister, by enrolling in the woman’s yoga class for several months. Then, she spilled the beans about the youngest sister being used as a live-in nanny, which ultimately led to the oldest sister being fired from her job at a law firm. Now, she was forced to care for her own kids while the 20-year-old went off to college.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Generally speaking, this story boils down to the fact that they’re all products of their upbringing. The eldest sister is a perfect example of what experts call “parentification,” a form of boundary violation in which a child is forced into a caregiver role for their siblings. Experts say it can lead to long-term anxiety, depression, and difficulties in personal relationships, as we can clearly see here.

As a result, she ends up losing sight of boundaries herself, becoming a victim of the same mindset. Meanwhile, the younger sister shows behavior that is somewhat similar to what professionals compare to Stockholm Syndrome through trauma bonding. In this case, the 20-year-old believes she must serve the eldest sister, while the eldest feels that the younger one owes her for everything she did.

That said, the OP’s actions can’t be fully excused either. But what else could she have done? Psychologists suggest that while intervening in a potentially violent situation, communication is the most important tactic. Something like staging a family intervention, in order to opt for a diplomatic and adult form of communication, would be an absolutely valid, and frankly, less extreme option.

So, in the end, netizens were divided. Some argued that the younger sister was the only real victim and that the OP was just as “messed up” as their family for putting so much effort into revenge. Others praised them for going to such lengths and admired her “dedication” to helping her sister. So, what do you think about the OP’s actions? Did she go too far, or just far enough to send a message?

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Netizens’ opinions were mixed, with many condemning the middle sibling’s behavior, while others praised it

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