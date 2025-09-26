ADVERTISEMENT

Life is extremely unfair and unpredictable. In an instant, the best day of your life can turn into the worst. And we can never predict when the last time we’ll see a loved one will be. But despite the fact that it’s always painful to lose someone, it’s particularly hard to handle when their life gets cut way too short.

Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of former child actors who lost their lives at tragically young ages. While it’s heartbreaking that these stars didn’t get to live to see many more birthdays, it’s clear that they each made a huge mark on the world during their short time here. This list may not be the most uplifting, but we hope that you’ll enjoy looking back on the beautiful lives of these stars. And be sure to upvote the ones that you'll never forget.