#1 "Garlic."



jvalverderdz replied: "No chef here, but garlic, along with onions, is my single favorite ingredient of all time. Just pour some chopped garlic and onions into a pan with olive oil, and it smells like I'm doing some fancy gourmet stuff."

#2 "Nutmeg. Goes in the sweet stuff, in the savory stuff, in some drinks."

#3 "Butter. In soups, sauces, stews, browned or with more components added, on meat, with fish, in mash...



I mean, the reason your food tastes better at a restaurant is because it's made by a guy who doesn't give a crap about your arteries or cholesterol and will nuke your food with the golden yellow deliciousness."

#4 "Sumac. Seriously, get yourself a huge bag for like $15 bucks and thank me later. It's lemony and salty, sweet and smoky and earthy and beautifully red. Sprinkle it on toast, curry, chicken, steak, tacos, devilled eggs, ice cream... Just about everything.



You can also brew it like tea and it has an intense wild-berry flavor."



TehPinguen replied: "My mom is half Iranian, so we grew up eating sumac with our rice all the time. My parents thought it was hilarious when little me asked for some while at a friend's house, and of course, they had never heard of it."

#5 "Bay leaves. Like salt, you don't want them to be the dominant flavor in anything, but they make a night and day difference in stews, pasta sauce, you name it."



accountingsucks420 replied: "Bay leaf in the stew is alchemy. I don’t know what it tastes like specifically, but if you skip it, the dish is sucky."



Bramblebelle said: "Around my house, we call it 'The Lucky Leaf' if you find one in your bowl."

#6 "Roasted sesame seed oil, it adds a light nuttiness and saltiness to a dish."



ratherbewinedrunk replied: "Use with care though. It's amazing, but it can overtake a dish fast if you use too much."

#7 "Slaps block of cheese on table CHEESE."

#8 "BLACK GARLIC! Makes everything 100x better. Most of what I see here are staple pantry items. If you don't have black garlic, get it. Crush it into a paste and make a compound butter or anything. BLACK GARLIC. Sweet sticky heaven."

#9 "Tajin. It’s a season that adds a little bit of lime and a little kick to your dish. I put it on almost everything."

#10 "Paprika makes anything taste better."



KaszaJaglanaZPorem replied: "Hungarians entered the chat."

#11 "Eggs. Make desserts like ice cream, custard, pudding, pot de creme, and pies. Savory Sauces like bearnaise, mayonnaise, and hollandaise. Add them cooked to salads or eat them scrambled, fried, poached, or basted."

#12 "Vinegar. It is often the thing that is missing when people go for more salt and spices in their cooking wondering why it doesn’t taste quite as good as in a restaurant."

#13 "Miso paste Gochujang Doubanjiang.



All good stuff."



Overall_Instance replied: "Miso paste is insanely good, I could eat that stuff on toast."

#14 "Chef of 25 years. My personal favorite is Worcestershire sauce. Use it more at home than in restaurants I've worked. Such a nice umami though."



dream_bean_94 replied: "My grandma has a bunch of severe allergies. Well, at least, that’s what she tells people.



For years, we have speculated that she’s just REALLY picky when it comes to food and, instead of admitting it, she just tells everyone that she’s “allergic” to whatever food she doesn’t like to eat.



The biggest one is seafood. She is “deathly allergic” to seafood and the type of fish that gives her the worst “reaction” are anchovies.



So, anyways, we’re out at the melting pot (fondue restaurant) one night and they’re making us the cheese fondue right at the table in front of us. The chef goes to add a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce and I’m like “STOP! Sorry, but my grandma is allergic to anchovies so we’ll skip the Worcestershire thank you!” and my grandma goes “I get this all the time, I love Worcestershire sauce and use it all the time!”. Heh heh... busted!



I told her that Worcestershire sauce is literally made out of fermented anchovies and she flipped out and denied it, said there’s no way that’s possible, and refused to look it up or read the back of a bottle.



She still eats it all the time and is still deathly allergic to anchovies."

#15 "I'm a big fan of cayenne powder. I throw a pinch in everything to give it a zing!"

#16 "Garam Masala! I find it to be so good in many savory dishes. I replace cumin with it whenever it’s called for. It’s INCREDIBLE in chili or any Asian-influenced dishes!



Not an expert in Indian cooking or even the spice world in general. So I realize it’s not a perfect substitute, I just ran out of cumin once in the middle of cooking, subbed it in, and fell in love! I totally understand why some recipes may not be suited to it, this is just my opinion based on my experiences."

#17 "Pasta water on recipes that use pasta. Hit that sauce thick."

#18 "Onions. I add onions to almost every dish."



anonmymouse replied: "Onions are ok but recently I've discovered shallots. I knew they existed and everything before but never used them much, and now that I have I use them in everything. Shallots are the star of the onion world and no one can convince me otherwise, they're better in every way."

#19 "Heavy cream."



hoodytwin replied: "Heavy cream in my coffee, scrambled eggs, and mashed potatoes."

#20 "Soy sauce. I will put it on anything including fruit. I have a packet of it in my bag all the time.



Is soup tasteless? Soy sauce. Marinating meat/veg/tofu? Soy sauce. Broke and starving? Rice with a bit of soy on top and it’s a filling meal (did this plenty during my college days). Stranded on a desert and need to eat your shoe to survive? Bam! Soy sauce that motherfather."



squreky replied: "I came here looking at how to eat my shoe and you provided it, thanks, man!



Soy sauce with steak is amazing!"

#21 "Salt obviously, but as far as funner items, you'll notice it changes. We go through stages. I've had my jalapeno/chipotle stage. My mushroom stage. My chickpea stage. My pancetta stage. My favorite was my Porchetta stage. I had the stuff on the specials menu in one way or another for so long we had to put it on the permanent menu of suffer the wrath of big eaters."

#22 "Black pepper."



CurmudgeonInterrupte replied: "Fresh- black pepper."

#23 "Because I haven’t seen it yet, vanilla extract is too sweet as salt is too savory. So besides salt, vanilla extract is pretty bomb."

#24 "Rosemary."



FrozenSquirrel comments: "Look for Jacobsen’s Rosemary salt."

#25 "Any form of acidic liquid. Please don't continually pour salt into your dish because it's lacking that punch. Use some lemon juice, vinegar, even Balsamico for the love of God."

#26 "I've only been baking for a few weeks, but the zest of citrus fruits (especially lemon) is so good. I like to put zest on almost anything. For my mango pie, I used orange zest, and for my pear apple spice pie, I used lemon zest. I'm planning on doing an orange pie next or some other baked good that includes oranges."

#27 "Saffron in small amounts to more floral dishes."

#28 "Caramelized onions. I have had bowls of nothing but caramelized onions for whole meals. Besides that, they are a standard base ingredient of almost every good recipe I've made."

#29 "Cinnamon takes a back seat to no ingredient. People love cinnamon. It should be on tables at restaurants along with salt and pepper. Anytime anyone says, 'Oh This is so good. What's in it?' The answer invariably comes back, Cinnamon. Cinnamon. Again and again."

#30 "Water. Not enough beef, add water. Need to make sauce, water. Chicken overcooked, water. Too much salt, water. Water fixes a bunch of s*it."

#31 "Not a chef, but a baker. Cardamom. It’s still not super common in American baked goods, and while I love cinnamon, that flavor isn’t special to my palette anymore. Cardamom gives such a warm, floral scent/flavor to whatever you make, and can be paired with so many things. Treat yourself: add some cardamom and orange zest to your next batch of banana bread."



craycrayfishfillet replied: "I love when my Indian colleagues bring in sweets because more often than not they have cardamom in them and I love the flavor."



Meowbagel said: "Oh, I’m Indian and just found out I’ve been eating cardamom my whole life without even realizing, lol."

#32 "Salt."



rjjm88 comments: "If there's an objectively correct answer to the question, it's this. Or butter."



rondell_jones replied: "I found out that French cooking was just different ways to flavor the butter."

#33 "Stock/stock cubes. They often add a lot of flavor, seasoning, and depth."



Trist8686 replied: "Best life hack I ever learned was adding chicken stock cubes to cut potatoes boiling in water. Seriously will up your potato game in ways you can’t imagine. I’ve also done it with rice as well where the rice was going into something else."

#34 "My answer for the best ingredient that you can sink your teeth into is spring onions and similar grassy onions. The reason is they have a profound effect on any dish they're included in, they look beautiful in white, green, and both, are super versatile, forgiving to cook with, caramelize beautifully, and work well in dishes from so many cultures and geographic regions."

#35 "Vietnamese fish sauce (different from Thai fish sauce). I've been working in the kitchen for 10 years, mostly in the Italian kitchens and Aussie steakhouses, but my most favourite ingredient is always Vietnamese fish sauce (for my foods only). It contains salt, seafood and umami flavour and I don't have to use MSG. I tried Thai fish sauce but the smell was quite strong, and the flavour wasn't good.



My second favourite ingredient is white wine. Some chefs like to add a dash of lemon or lime juice to their foods (western foods), but I think white wine works better."

#36 "Buttermilk. An underrated ingredient you can use in marinades and dressings as well as in just about every bakery item, bread, cake, etc. It just adds that extra zip."



herman-the-vermin replied: "It's the only way I do pancakes or waffles now. Overnight sourdough buttermilk pancakes are a favorite Saturday breakfast."



proscriptus comments: "Once you make buttermilk mashed potatoes, you will never make them any other way. With roasted garlic, olive oil, and some salty stock for extra depth."

#37 "I was served the steak with a dry rub of Herbs de Provence once. Now it is the only way I'll make a steak."

#38 "Not a single ingredient, but using the best and right oil for the right cuisine. Butter for french food, extra virgin olive oil for Italian, etc, always makes a huge difference.



If you’re trying to nail a country’s cuisine, learn the oil they mainly use. It’ll really help you achieve that flavor."

#39 "Good smoky paprika. Give me a nice fresh smoky paprika and I can make magic."

#40 "Anchovies! Gives so much more depth to many pasta dishes."

#41 "Carrots. Both sweet and savory. Almost endless uses from base ingredients to garnish. Pickle them. Candy them. Roast them. Eat them raw. Good in a soup, salad, or on a steak."

#42 "Liquid Smoke.



It is great for getting that smoke taste in vegetarian dishes."

#43 "Not a chef, but cilantro. It makes food so much fresher and earthier. The world hit a revolutionary breakthrough when they added cilantro to guacamole."

#44 "Chef here. Lemon juice enhances the flavor of almost anything. Vinegar is too dominant for me."

#45 "Nutritional yeast. Adds a nutty, cheesy flavor and a creamy texture to anything you add it to, and it's absolutely packed with nutrients. Anyone who doesn't have a container of nooch in their cabinets needs to up their game."

#46 "Adobo."



iLutheran replied: "Oh, I stopped using those products when they became cloud-based subscriptions."

#47 "Oranges. They are just amazing. Do you enjoy lemon in your sauce? Orange is better. Fill your fish with baked oranges, will blow your mouth away. Hibiscus tea? Someone? Put orange and ginger, the most refreshing tea ever made. Chicken with orange and wine reduction? Beautiful."

#48 "Sodium citrate. I can turn any shredded cheese (single or blend) into a sauce of whatever consistency is needed, in five minutes. No messing with roux, just velvety goodness."

#49 "Everything bagel seasoning. Let me tell you right now, THAT IS THE BEST SEASONING EVER. It is salty, seedy, I don’t even know how to put it in words."

#50 "Lemongrass. I generally love the ingredients in Thai food. Cilantro, lemongrass, spice, and bamboo shoots."



purplefriiday replied: "I love bamboo shoots. The texture is amazing."