“Don’t Think It’s Worth It”: Man Wonders Why His GF Wants To Go Out Instead Of Cooking For Him

Messing up an anniversary for a long-term relationship is a classic rookie mistake, particularly when your partner has already given you a pretty good idea of what they like and dislike. But never put it past someone to find new ways to disappoint.

A man asked the internet if he was wrong for wanting his girlfriend to cook their anniversary dinner instead of him taking her out. On the one hand, she was, allegedly, an incredible cook, on the other hand, she had already stated she didn’t want to be his personal chef. After looking through everything people online told him, he talked to her and then shared an update.

Having a partner who can cook is normally a blessing

Chef girlfriend feeling stressed in kitchen, towel over shoulder, expressing frustration about not going to restaurants with boyfriend.

But one man thought this was enough to not even go out for their anniversary

Couple at home enjoying a homemade meal prepared by the chef girlfriend, choosing not to go to restaurants.

Alt text: Description of chef girlfriend's food skills, able to recreate and improve dishes without going to restaurants.

Chef girlfriend and boyfriend cooking together at home, choosing spices instead of going to restaurants.

Couple at home cooking together as chef girlfriend and boyfriend avoid going to restaurants for meals.

Couple at home enjoying a homemade meal prepared by the chef girlfriend, avoiding restaurants together.

Couple discussing reasons for not going to restaurants, chef girlfriend and boyfriend sharing their thoughts.

Couple enjoying homemade ramen and sushi, chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants for date night.

Couple discussing homemade sushi for anniversary dinner with chef girlfriend reluctant to stop going to restaurants.

Text excerpt about a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, discussing home-cooked date nights.

Angry chef girlfriend arguing with boyfriend in kitchen, showing frustration about not going to restaurants together.

Couple at home with chef girlfriend cooking, discussing why they are not going to restaurants together.

Couple discussing why chef girlfriend and boyfriend prefer not going to restaurants, choosing home-cooked meals instead.

Text on a white background discussing not wanting to pay restaurants because of having a private chef, referencing chef-girlfriend-boyfriend.

Couple enjoying a home-cooked meal prepared by a chef girlfriend, choosing to stay in instead of going to restaurants.

Text message discussing plans to apologize, referencing chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants.

After reading some comments, he posted a bigger edit

Text message explaining a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants due to too many comments and a messy inbox.

Man and chef girlfriend having a serious conversation about not going to restaurants and their relationship challenges.

Text excerpt from a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going restaurants story, discussing a tapas date and proposal.

Text excerpt from a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going restaurants discussing fairness and relationship terms.

Man in casual clothes sitting with his face in hands, depicting stress related to chef girlfriend boyfriend not going restaurants.

Couple with chef girlfriend and boyfriend discussing why they are not going to restaurants together.

Text on a white background saying a chef girlfriend and boyfriend relationship issue was misunderstood, not due to restaurants.

Most people thought he messed up

Text conversation discussing chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, highlighting cooking fatigue and need for breaks.

Reddit thread discussing a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, sharing relationship advice.

Comment on chef girlfriend boyfriend not going restaurants, discussing cooking sacrifices and relationship communication.

Comment discussing a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, focusing on shared household responsibilities.

Comment from user discussing frustrations about a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, focusing on relationship tensions.

Comment discussing a chef girlfriend and boyfriend dynamic about not going to restaurants and relationship expectations.

Comment discussing a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, highlighting foodies' love for new experiences.

Text screenshot showing a comment discussing a hobby of fixing computers, related to chef girlfriend boyfriend not going restaurants.

Comment about a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, expressing frustration with dining out often.

Comment on chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, discussing cooking effort and date night expectations.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a chef boyfriend not going to restaurants and cooking for his girlfriend on date nights.

Comment from a chef explaining why a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants affects their food experience.

Comment from user LateTiredAccount criticizing a boyfriend for taking advantage of his chef girlfriend by not going to restaurants.

Comment discussion about chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, focusing on cooking and dinner date expectations.

Comment about a boyfriend telling someone to take his chef girlfriend out to dinner instead of making her do all the work.

Comment discussing a boyfriend expecting his chef girlfriend to cook nightly and suggesting taking her to restaurants for a break.

Text post discussing a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, focusing on cooking dynamics in relationships.

Couple enjoying a home-cooked meal, chef girlfriend cooking while boyfriend helps, avoiding restaurants together.

Couple with chef girlfriend deciding not to go to restaurants, highlighting respect and boundaries in cooking and dining choices.

Chef girlfriend and boyfriend cooking at home, enjoying a meal together instead of going to restaurants.

Couple cooking together at home, chef girlfriend preparing food while boyfriend assists, avoiding restaurants for meals.

Couple cooking together in a kitchen, enjoying time at home instead of going to restaurants.

Comment discussing a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, highlighting relationship and dining experience issues.

Couple refusing to go to restaurants, focusing on relationship dynamics with a chef girlfriend and boyfriend at home.

Comment discussing how a chef girlfriend and boyfriend are not going to restaurants despite her cooking skills.

Comment discussing a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, emphasizing date night and cooking efforts.

Comment expressing frustration about relationship issues between chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants.

Comment discussing how food tastes better when made by another person, related to chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants.

Later, he shared an update

Text post discussing a boyfriend rarely going to restaurants because his chef girlfriend cooks better meals at home.

Text from a chef boyfriend discussing online backlash and his girlfriend not wanting to go to restaurants with him.

Text describing relationship changes after a chef girlfriend and boyfriend stop going to restaurants together.

Couple at home cooking together, chef girlfriend clearly frustrated about not going to restaurants with boyfriend.

Text on a plain white background reads Guys, she saw the post. She was furious, reflecting conflict in chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going restaurants.

Couple discussing food preferences with chef girlfriend and boyfriend deciding not to go to restaurants together.

Blonde female chef wearing glasses and an apron, focusing on cooking indoors, avoiding restaurants with boyfriend or girlfriend

Couple arguing about restaurants with chef girlfriend frustrated about not going to Olive Garden or dining out.

Text excerpt about a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, discussing personal separation and respect.

Text excerpt describing a boyfriend regretting not taking his chef girlfriend out to restaurants or giving her enough attention.

Chef girlfriend and boyfriend having a serious conversation about not going to restaurants together, indoors with casual attire.

Couple with chef girlfriend and boyfriend at home, not going to restaurants, sharing a quiet moment together.

Most readers thought he was still in the wrong

Commenter sharing perspective on chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, discussing relationship communication issues.

Comment discussing how a chef girlfriend feels unappreciated when boyfriend prefers home cooking over restaurants.

Comment discussing a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, focusing on homemade casseroles and relationship issues.

Commenter responding to relationship issues about a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, offering advice and concern.

Text conversation showing a discussion about fixing a relationship between a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants.

Commenter anonymously discussing relationship issues involving a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants.

Couple sitting at home, the chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants together.

Text comment about Olive Garden, reflecting a couple’s disagreement over not going to restaurants.

Text post discussing a chef girlfriend and boyfriend relationship issues involving not going to restaurants.

Comment on a forum post with 542 points, discussing a lesson not learned by a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going restaurants.

Comment text on a white background asking why the chef girlfriend and boyfriend are not going to restaurants for dates.

Red chef girlfriend and boyfriend having a serious conversation about not going to restaurants together.

Comment about learning to cook and having a personal chef in a relationship, related to chef girlfriend boyfriend not going restaurants.

Comment discussing challenges of being a chef girlfriend or boyfriend and why couples avoid going to restaurants together.

Comment discussing a boyfriend becoming a chef to cook every meal and not going to restaurants for his girlfriend.

Text comment about a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, discussing cooking meals at home.

Comment discussing chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants due to relationship and cooking issues.

Comment about boyfriend not helping in kitchen or treating chef girlfriend right, reflecting chef girlfriend boyfriend not going restaurants.

Comment on a forum discussing a chef girlfriend and boyfriend not going to restaurants, highlighting relationship concerns.