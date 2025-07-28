Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Chef Forced To Quit Own Restaurant After Making “Micro” Influencer Cry Over Her Follower Count
Chef smiling in a restaurant setting wearing a white chef coat following micro influencer controversy.
Entitled People, Society

Chef Forced To Quit Own Restaurant After Making “Micro” Influencer Cry Over Her Follower Count

A James Beard Award-nominated chef has exited his restaurant venture following a public fallout with a TikTok influencer he allegedly belittled for having too few followers

The encounter, which unfolded at Kis Cafe in Hayes Valley, San Francisco, went viral after the influencer shared her experience on TikTok, sparking outrage among netizens. 

  • A San Francisco chef allegedly mocked a TikTok influencer’s follower count before a collaboration.
  • The incident led to public backlash, a plummeting Yelp score, and the chef’s exit from the business.
  • The influencer has since gained over 350,000 new followers, and the chef has extended a lengthy apology, owning up to the incident.
The chef has since left Kis Cafe, before issuing a public apology that takes ownership of the embarrassing incident.

    TikTok influencer says she was mocked for not having enough social media followers

    Chef Forced To Quit Own Restaurant After Making "Micro" Influencer Cry Over Her Follower Count

    Image credits: itskarlabb / TikTok

    The drama began whenTikTok creator Karla (@itskarlabb), who had around 15,000 followers at the time, arrived at Kis Cafe for what she stated was a pre-arranged collaboration. 

    According to her viral post, which now has over 20 million views, she arrived early to film content, only to overhear a man, later identified as Kis Cafe co-owner and acclaimed chef Luke Sung, openly discussing her follower count with staff.

    Chef in white uniform smiling inside restaurant after controversy involving micro influencer follower count.

    Image credits: Carlos Avila Gonzalez / Getty Images

    “I know they’re talking about me, because I can hear them saying ‘TikTok, views, followers,’” Karla said. 

    When she introduced herself, the chef allegedly interrogated her about whether she’d researched the restaurant, and then pulled up her TikTok page in front of her, playing her videos aloud, according to aNew York Post report.

    Exterior view of a cafe where chef was forced to quit own restaurant after making micro influencer cry over followers.

    Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco / YouTube

    After scrolling through a few clips, Sung allegedly told her that her videos weren’t at the level he wanted his restaurant to be represented by. He reportedly also dismissed Karla’s cooking videos as too “homey.”

    “It seemed like he was insinuating that my followers would not be able to afford to eat at this restaurant,” Karla said in her viral video.

    Young woman with long dark hair looking serious, discussing micro influencer follower count and TikTok views.

    Image credits: itskarlabb / TikTok

    The exchange escalated when Sung reportedly asked, “Do you know who I am?” before revealing his accolades as a two-time James Beard Award finalist. 

    He also name-dropped his daughter, TikTokinfluencer Isa Sung, who boasts over 600,000followers

    Young woman sharing experience about a chef and micro influencer conflict involving restaurant representation.

    Image credits: itskarlabb / TikTok

    Karla stated that the entire ordeal left her in tears and prompted her to withdraw from the planned partnership.

    “I told him I felt disrespected and didn’t want to collaborate anymore,” she said.

    The TikTok backlash forced the restaurant to respond and restructure

    @itskarlabbits a long video and not something i would normally upload but i feel like i had to talk about this experience. i basically ran out of there but i wish i would’ve stood up for myself. if you are a micro influencer i know it’s easy to feel discouraged at times but don’t let anyone make you feel small or unimportant!!♬ original sound – itskarlabb

    Karla’s video went viral, and thebacklash came swiftly. Kis Cafe’s Yelp rating nosedived from over four stars to just above two, and online reviews began calling out Sung directly. 

    Even Isa, the chef’s influencer daughter, was unexpectedly pulled into the controversy. Commenters also review-bombed Sung’s earlier restaurant, Isa, which was named after her.

    Yelp reviews showing low ratings and complaints about a chef and micro influencer follower count dispute.

    Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco / YouTube

    Amid the firestorm, Karla’s own platform exploded. Her follower count ballooned from 15,000 to more than 380,000 in just a few days. 

    In subsequent videos, she clarified that she just wanted to use her story to spotlight how micro-influencers are often undervalued.

    Comment on social media post about micro influencer follower count causing a chef to quit own restaurant.

    “You don’t need to have a million followers to be respected or feel like you’re making a difference,” she said.

    Kis Cafe announced that Chef Sung had left the company amid the backlash

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @kiscafesf

    Kis Cafe later posted a statement announcing that Sung was no longer involved in the business, and that the restaurant was temporarily closed to “restructure.”

    While emphasizing that Sung left of his own accord, the business also acknowledged that “our chef’s behavior was unacceptable, and he is no longer a part of the team.”

    Social media comments discussing chef leaving restaurant amid micro influencer follower count controversy.

    Netizens were quite appreciative of Kis Cafe’s apology, though some still noted that everyone involved could have done better.

    “That’s a five-star apology. Accepts responsibility, acknowledges what he did, recognizes the impact, commits to being better,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

    “Multiple things can be true. The chef was an as*hole and there’s no excuse for his behavior. The reaction and consequences (e.g. review bombing) were way out of proportion for what happened,” another wrote.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @kiscafesf

    “Seeing a full-chested apology is so rare that I’ll take it. He even apologized to her first! I’d never heard of this chef before, but I’m gonna seek him out once he has a new place. Everybody, and I mean everybody, f*cks up sometimes. It’s how we handle it that counts,” another wrote.

    Chef Sung took ownership of the entire fiasco in a public apology on social media

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a chef and a micro influencer's follower count conflict.

    Sung broke his silence in a lengthystatement on Kis Cafe’s official Instagram page, taking “full responsibility” for his actions and addressing Karla directly.

    “I am truly sorry for my actions towards you,” he wrote, directly addressing Karla. “I was condescending, hurtful, and intimidating. You did not deserve to be made to feel less than or unimportant, nobody does.”

    Menu at kis cafe featuring various dishes and drinks, related to chef forced to quit restaurant over influencer incident.

    Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco / YouTube

    Sung said he initially apologized privately to Karla and had already stepped away from the restaurant in all capacities before posting publicly, according to aKRON4 report.

    He stressed that the incident was entirely his fault and urged the public not to blame his staff or his daughter, who he said had worked hard to build her own career.

    Young woman sharing messages about collaboration with restaurant, highlighting chef and micro influencer conflict over follower count.

    Image credits: itskarlabb / TikTok

    “There are no excuses to be made, and I’ve decided it’s time for me to step away from Kis Cafe permanently and in all capacities.

    “I also want to be clear, the responsibility of this whole situation is mine alone, and my behavior should not be a reflection on anyone else who works there, or anyone who is related to me,” Chef Sung wrote.

    Chef Sung issued a public apology of his own after stepping down

    Woman with gold rings covering part of her face outdoors, related to chef and micro influencer follower count controversy.

    Image credits: itskarlabb / TikTok

    The chef also offered a heartfelt apology to his daughter, expressing regret for putting her in the crosshairs of angry netizens.

    “All I have ever wanted to do is give you the opportunity to create a better life for yourself than the one I grew up with, and I’ve failed you in the worst way. 

    @isaasung thank you for listening ❤️♬ original sound – isa

    “I came to this country to give all of my kids the best chance to work hard toward their goals, and now I’ve given the public nothing but a reason to tear them down for my actions.

    I am sorry for disrespecting all of your efforts and hard work to build your careers.”

    Cozy restaurant interior with wooden tables, chairs, wine bottles on shelves, and modern hanging white lamps.

    Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco / YouTube

    To Karla, my kids, and everyone else in the hospitality industry, I hope you will accept my apology and thank you for taking the time to listen to me,” Chef Sung wrote.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the Kis Cafe controversy on social media

    Comment on social media about influencers influencing and de-influencing, related to a chef and micro influencer follower count incident.

    Comment by Jason Jacob saying Grand Opening.. Grand Closing.. with 65,970 likes under a social media post.

    Comment from user Lil.lamb.curry expressing disbelief about follower counts being the new currency for respect on social media.

    Comment expressing support after a chef was forced to quit restaurant over micro influencer follower dispute.

    Comment discussing the value of micro influencers in marketing and expressing sympathy for unfair treatment.

    Comment from social media user discussing impact of micro influencer’s follower count on a chef’s restaurant business.

    Comment about trusting someone with 15k followers over 1.5 million, related to chef and micro influencer follower count dispute.

    Screenshot of a social media comment apologizing to a micro influencer after a chef forced to quit own restaurant.

    Comment from Alyssa discussing the chef losing hundreds of potential customers after conflict with a micro influencer.

    Comment on social media expressing sympathy about dealing with a micro influencer's ego and follower count dispute.

    Comment from user excusemydrama criticizing influencer behavior and mentioning chef involved in a cancel culture controversy.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment from aalvxyz saying come back stronger sending love with emojis and 64 likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment calling out entitled micro influencer related to a chef quitting own restaurant.

    Comment from melbz2027 stating some influencers need a reality check, calling them entitled idiots in an online discussion.

    Comment on social media post reacting to a chef forced to quit restaurant after conflict with micro influencer over follower count.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment from lovejuneann saying stop collaborating with influencers after chef forced to quit own restaurant over micro influencer.

    Comment on social media criticizing chef for quitting restaurant due to conflict with micro influencer over follower count.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending the chef who was forced to quit her restaurant over a micro influencer dispute.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They both sound pretty awful tbh. But the relish of her supporters in destroying someone's career is just foul.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pebs_1 avatar
    pebs
    pebs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What I think is that this world has become a senseless delirium.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I call it a fever dream... It has felt like a fever dream since 2010

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
