“Can You People Do Anything?”: Influencer Blasted After Filming Herself Ashamed To Buy Toilet Paper

A lifestyle influencer is facing backlash online after sharing a video in which she expressed embarrassment over a simple, mundane activity—carrying toilet paper in public.

Ellie Gerson, an influencer known for posting wellness content and promoting her ice cream brand, uploaded the video to social media yesterday (July 1). In it, she films herself walking down a New York City street at night, visibly self-conscious while carrying a multi-roll pack of toilet paper.

Exasperated viewers labeled the video “tone-deaf,” and an overdramatization of everyday life that’s become too common for influencers nowadays.

“Do you guys really need to document every minute detail of your lives?” one user asked.

Image credits: elliegerson

“I’ve never once walked in public with toilet paper in NYC but unfortunately tonight it had to happen,” Gerson captioned the video.

But rather than resonate with her audience, the post spread online specifically as an example of what many consider an increasing trend of influencers recording themselves and making a fuss out of minor inconveniences in their lives.

“God, can you people do anything?” a user asked.

Image credits: elliegerson

Others simply didn’t understand where the embarrassment felt by Gerson was coming from.

“It’s embarrassing to admit to wiping your a** now?” one user wrote. “These are the kind of people who find using an umbrella when it rains embarrassing too.”

“How do you manage to leave your home on a regular basis if you find something like the act of buying toilet paper to be embarrassing?” another asked.

Image credits: elliegers

While the video was largely inoffensive, for some users it was the straw that broke the camel’s back, as many expressed cultural fatigue with what they described as “performative vulnerability.”

“You’re not making a sacrifice for the greater good—you just bought toilet paper,” a viewer stated. “Why did you feel the need to record it?”

Users expressed their exhaustion at what they perceived as a trend of influencers overdramatizing their daily lives

Image credits: elliegers

“Nobody cares if you are buying toilet paper. Anyone that sees you carrying it will literally never think about you again. Get over yourself,” another wrote.

Others took aim at the style of humor itself, considering it to be outdated.

“It’s hard to articulate but this is very 2010-millennial-meme account-type humor that is so played out,” a viewer explained.

“It feels like the type of content that resonates with people who still think The Office is, like, the peak of comedy.”

Image credits: Freepik

Some responded with sarcasm, poking fun at the situation.

“Wait. She goes to the bathroom? And wipes? Immediate unfollow. I thought she was better than that,” one user joked.

“You mean to tell me influencers use the toilet?!”

Others empathized with the influencer, suggesting she buys toilet paper online in the future to avoid being seen in public with it

Share icon

Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash

But not everyone was critical. Some viewers empathized with Gerson, suggesting the discomfort—while niche—is not unheard of.

“My boyfriend hates carrying TP home because he thinks everyone is imagining what he’s about to go home and do,” one user wrote. “It’s such a niche insecurity I have never heard anyone else even consider it.”

Image credits: elliegerson

Another felt completely understood by Gerson’s video, recounting an embarrassing experience they had while in a similar situation to her.

“I once had to go and buy a ton of toilet paper for my job and people were legit laughing and pointing at me as I walked back,” the viewer said. “So I guess people do have a reason to be embarrassed.”

Others offered some practical advice, recommending people to make their purchases online in order to avoid being seen on the streets with toilet paper.

“Don’t be embarrassed because no one cares. If you can’t help it, however, here’s a tip: Order toilet paper, paper towel, etc. online in the large 30-pack double/triple ply,” a user wrote.

“That way you get free shipping and you only have to restock once a year.”

“Nobody cares.” Gerson’s video made it to discussion forums, where netizens further dissected it

