“Can You People Do Anything?”: Influencer Blasted After Filming Herself Ashamed To Buy Toilet Paper
Influencer in NYC holding toilet paper in public, expressing embarrassment about buying it in a paper bag outdoors.
“Can You People Do Anything?”: Influencer Blasted After Filming Herself Ashamed To Buy Toilet Paper

A lifestyle influencer is facing backlash online after sharing a video in which she expressed embarrassment over a simple, mundane activity—carrying toilet paper in public.

Ellie Gerson, an influencer known for posting wellness content and promoting her ice cream brand, uploaded the video to social media yesterday (July 1). In it, she films herself walking down a New York City street at night, visibly self-conscious while carrying a multi-roll pack of toilet paper.

Highlights
  • Ellie Gerson, a lifestyle influencer, faced backlash after sharing a video showing embarrassment about carrying toilet paper in public.
  • Viewers criticized the video as tone-deaf and an example of influencers overdramatizing minor daily inconveniences.
  • Some sympathized, believing her embarrassment to be perfectly understandable.

Exasperated viewers labeled the video “tone-deaf,” and an overdramatization of everyday life that’s become too common for influencers nowadays.

“Do you guys really need to document every minute detail of your lives?” one user asked.

    An influencer got mocked by the internet after she uploaded a video recording her embarrassment over carrying toilet paper in public

    Influencer wearing a fur coat and sunglasses outdoors in snowy city, drinking coffee, amid backlash for buying toilet paper.

    Image credits: elliegerson

    “I’ve never once walked in public with toilet paper in NYC but unfortunately tonight it had to happen,” Gerson captioned the video.

    But rather than resonate with her audience, the post spread online specifically as an example of what many consider an increasing trend of influencers recording themselves and making a fuss out of minor inconveniences in their lives.

    “God, can you people do anything?” a user asked.

    Young influencer in a black and white checkered dress smiling outdoors, amid a lush green background.

    Image credits: elliegerson

    Others simply didn’t understand where the embarrassment felt by Gerson was coming from.

    “It’s embarrassing to admit to wiping your a** now?” one user wrote. “These are the kind of people who find using an umbrella when it rains embarrassing too.”

    “How do you manage to leave your home on a regular basis if you find something like the act of buying toilet paper to be embarrassing?” another asked.

    Person walking on sidewalk carrying a pack of toilet paper, highlighting influencer ashamed to buy toilet paper.

    Image credits: elliegers

    While the video was largely inoffensive, for some users it was the straw that broke the camel’s back, as many expressed cultural fatigue with what they described as “performative vulnerability.”

    “You’re not making a sacrifice for the greater good—you just bought toilet paper,” a viewer stated. “Why did you feel the need to record it?”

    Users expressed their exhaustion at what they perceived as a trend of influencers overdramatizing their daily lives

    Young woman carrying toilet paper and groceries outside a store, capturing herself on video in a public setting.

    Image credits: elliegers

    “Nobody cares if you are buying toilet paper. Anyone that sees you carrying it will literally never think about you again. Get over yourself,” another wrote.

    @elliegerslike so embarrassing♬ lovers’ carvings – Bibio

    Others took aim at the style of humor itself, considering it to be outdated.

    “It’s hard to articulate but this is very 2010-millennial-meme account-type humor that is so played out,” a viewer explained.

    “It feels like the type of content that resonates with people who still think The Office is, like, the peak of comedy.”

    Person wearing a blue sweater holding a large stack of toilet paper rolls tightly against a plain white background

    Image credits: Freepik

    Some responded with sarcasm, poking fun at the situation.

    “Wait. She goes to the bathroom? And wipes? Immediate unfollow. I thought she was better than that,” one user joked.

    “You mean to tell me influencers use the toilet?!”

    Others empathized with the influencer, suggesting she buys toilet paper online in the future to avoid being seen in public with it

    Woman in a red top choosing products on a supermarket aisle, highlighting influencer controversy over buying toilet paper.

    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash

    But not everyone was critical. Some viewers empathized with Gerson, suggesting the discomfort—while niche—is not unheard of.

    “My boyfriend hates carrying TP home because he thinks everyone is imagining what he’s about to go home and do,” one user wrote. “It’s such a niche insecurity I have never heard anyone else even consider it.”

    Influencer in a blue dress carrying a basket of toilet paper, stepping out of a store with a smile.

    Image credits: elliegerson

    Another felt completely understood by Gerson’s video, recounting an embarrassing experience they had while in a similar situation to her.

    “I once had to go and buy a ton of toilet paper for my job and people were legit laughing and pointing at me as I walked back,” the viewer said. “So I guess people do have a reason to be embarrassed.”

    Others offered some practical advice, recommending people to make their purchases online in order to avoid being seen on the streets with toilet paper.

    “Don’t be embarrassed because no one cares. If you can’t help it, however, here’s a tip: Order toilet paper, paper towel, etc. online in the large 30-pack double/triple ply,” a user wrote.

    “That way you get free shipping and you only have to restock once a year.”

    “Nobody cares.” Gerson’s video made it to discussion forums, where netizens further dissected it

    Text post with a user sharing their embarrassing experience buying a plunger, relating to toilet paper purchase shame.

    Social media post showing a user expressing embarrassment about buying toilet paper amid public backlash.

    Text post by user viewsfromthe_69 describing feeling personal and not embarrassed when buying condoms instead of toilet paper.

    Text post about boyfriend hating to carry toilet paper home due to embarrassment or shame related to buying TP.

    Text post about someone being laughed at while buying toilet paper, highlighting feelings of shame and social judgment.

    Comment criticizing influencer filming herself ashamed to buy toilet paper, sparking backlash over behavior.

    Comment from user SaraAnnabelle expressing disbelief about feeling embarrassed buying toilet paper in an influencer controversy.

    Social media user criticizing influencer for filming herself ashamed to buy toilet paper, sparking backlash and unfollows.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing an influencer embarrassed to buy toilet paper, expressing disbelief and sarcasm.

    Comment criticizing influencer filmed ashamed to buy toilet paper, questioning if people can do anything.

    Text post saying feeling bad for anyone embarrassed to carry a package of toilet paper in public, referencing influencer controversy.

    Person filming themselves in public looking embarrassed while carrying toilet paper amid influencer backlash controversy.

    Person expressing embarrassment while filming themselves about buying toilet paper, highlighting influencer controversy.

    Text post showing comment criticizing someone for feeling ashamed while buying toilet paper, sparking influencer backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about buying toilet paper, referencing embarrassment and public reaction to the influencer.

    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How can you even use toilet paper when your head is completely up your a*s?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kristynlnu avatar
    K. LNU
    K. LNU
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you imagine her horror to having to buy and carry feminine items for her Aunt Flo? Kind of puts TP as the lesser of the evils. lol

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
